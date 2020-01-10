Opinion
Task Before Rivers’ New Image Maker
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has just sworn in 13 new commissioners into the State Executive Council to drive the policies and programmes of the government.
Among the 13 wise men and women is Mr. Paulinus Nsirim, a former chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Rivers State Council and one-time Chief Press Secretary to a former Governor of the State.
Nsirim, before his elevation, was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications and currently, the State Chairman of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).
The Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications is among few ministries headed by professionals in their areas of discipline or specialty against the practise of appointing commissioners and ministers and deploying them to ministries where they may not have direct cognate experience or training.
No doubt, journalists and PR practitioners in the state and beyond have poured encomium on Governor Wike for appointing not just one of their own but one who will preside over a related ministry.
It is, therefore, a rare privilege to have this opportunity of administering the ministry as a specialized one and much is expected from Nsirim, who is also a Christian cleric.
It is on record that Mr Nsirim narrowly missed being a commissioner under Governor Celestine Omehia even after being screened by the state legislature.
The huge task before the new commissioner is to first justify the confidence reposed in him by Governor Wike and the trust of journalists who are rejoicing today.
As Permanent Secretary, Nsirim was driving a campaign tagged: “Our State Our Responsibility” aimed at correcting negative and erroneous impressions about the state.
Pastor Nsirim might have scored an alpha (A) in driving the campaign, particularly the manner in which he identified the various publics in the strata of society from the public to the private sector.
Today, a higher responsibility is at hand and the state government, as well as the entire Rivers people, would expect systematic and coordinated dissemination and management of government policies and programmes for the overall benefit of society.
On the other hand, government must be prepared to promote and encourage resonance by feeling the pulse of the masses.
The new Commissioner for Information and Communications must graduate and migrate from transmissional or linear system of create a public sphere such as town hall meeting or peoples’ parliament.
This would midwife a point of convergence and interface with ordinary Rivers people against the hitherto authoritarian and patanalistic methodology where the government is all-knowing.
At this juncture, it is expedient to make reference to the remarks of the pioneer General Manager of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Lord Reith, while commissioning the BBC Empire Service in 1932 which later transformed to BBC World Service.
According to Reith: “The World Service would become a connecting and coordinating link between the scattered parts of British Empire”.
This informed the reason radio broadcasting experience came to Nigeria in 1933 to link Nigeria to the parent government in Britain.
It would be noted that, earlier in history, the 3rd President of the United States of America, Thomas Jefferson, was quoted as saying “If I am asked to choose between a society with a government and another society with newspaper I would prefer a society with newspaper to the one with government”.
This, no doubt, underscores the significance of the Media otherwise referred to as the Press to the socio-economic development of society.
Unfortunately, the state of Rivers State Government-owned media establishments is appalling and remains a sad commentary on the vision of the founding fathers.
For instance, at the creation of Rivers State in May 1967, some strategic institutions of state were established to drive the vision of government and leaders of thought behind the state creation movement.
They include Rivers State Newspaper Corporation publishers of The Tide Newspaper in 1971 and the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation primarily established to serve as an umbrella body for Radio Rivers AM/FM as well as RSTV to help portray favourable identity of Rivers people. Much later, the Garden City Radio was established.
Worse still, Radio Rivers AM premises at Ozuoba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, home town of the Commissioner of Information, had either been donated or sold to Daar Communication, owners of AIT and Raypower Radio, under the Governor Peter Odili administration.
As if that was not enough, the Government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi gave part of Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture to Silver Bird Communications at Abonnema Wharf Road.
While it may not be proper to question the good intentions of government, Rivers people should know how their resources held in trust are being managed.
It is common knowledge that most government officials patronize private media within and outside the state over indigenous public media outfits. Pastor Nsirim can help correct this unfortunate scenario.
It would be recalled that the River State Government under Navy Commander Alfred Diete-Spiff established the Rivers State College of Science and Technology. Ten years after, the government of Chief Meldford Okilo upgraded it to Rivers State University of Science and Technology. And 37 years after, Chief Nyesom Wike amended the law and renamed it Rivers State University.
Similarly, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital was transformed from a nursing home to a specialist hospital (BMSH) and to its present status. This is the way to keep vision alive so that the Labour of our Heroes past shall not be in vain.
Pastor Paulinus Nsirim should galvanise this transformation in the information sector while also attaching adequate premium to the training and retraining of journalists.
Sika is of Radio Rivers FM, Port Harcourt.
Baridorn Sika
Opinion
The Mad House Called PH Airport
Watching the video of the stampede at Lagos State University, Ojo last Monday where some undergraduates reportedly fainted and others injured as they scrambled to enter the venue of an examination brought back the memory of an ugly situation at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, just a day after the Lagos incident.
It was a day many passengers and, perhaps, some staff will not forget in a hurry. Moving by plane has always been considered to be cost-effective, relatively stress-free and a convenient alternative to moving by car. Some even consider it prestigious and classy.
But all that perception changed for many people on Tuesday when passengers at the famous airport were treated no better than molue passengers. The very long queue to the terminal was not unexpected being very early in the morning of a working day and many had first flights to catch. It was also not surprising to see the snake-like queue to the check-in desk although the action of some people, mainly uniformed men who intermittently jumped the queue to have their bosses or whoever they escorted to the airport expressly attended to was very disappointing.
Then at the various check-in desks were embarrassing chaotic situations. The places were crowded by all manner of people: those who feel they are too big and influential to stand in the line; some touts who collect stipends from passengers to help them with the checking-in process; the aforementioned security personnel who are supposed to be law enforcers but blatantly break them in service to their masters and the passengers who had patiently and obediently been in line and should be rightly attended to. A particular woman who apparently is not a Nigerian, bewildered at what was going on, was heard lamenting in American accent, “This ain’t how things are done at the airport. Things should be done orderly. This is insane”. But was anybody ready to listen?
If the situation at the check-in desks could be called insane, one wonders the adjective that could be used to describe the scene at the sorting station. The standard practice at airports across the globe is that after passengers are checked, they leave their baggage to be processed. Once the scanner clears the bag, it moves down the conveyor belt and into the airline’s baggage sorting station. There, it is temporarily stored before being sorted and transported to the aircraft using carts or special containers. Of course, at this stage the baggage will be tagged.
But our fellow Nigerians at Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on this fateful Tuesday morning handed over tagged baggage to their owners and asked them to take such to the sorting station for “proper identification”. That was supposed to be another queueing process but this time many people had ran out of patience to stand on an unmoving line and stand the chance of missing their flights. So, they all headed to the entrance of the sorting room with their luggage, jostling to enter through the tiny door at the same time.
As the boarding announcement for various flights kept coming, the struggle to send in their baggage intensified. The resultant commotion is indescribable. Boxes were flying into the room, people, especially women were pushed down, there was screaming and crying everywhere. A woman struggling to enter the “golden gate” with her four boxes was pushed down and trampled upon. Immigration and other airport officials at the other end did not make the situation better as they insisted that every luggage must be opened for rechecking. Some of them were manned at the door to push people away as they were overwhelmed by the population inside the small room. Those that made it to the room couldn’t come out because of the mammoth crowd blocking the door which served as both entrance and exit. A particular military officer forcing himself out, pushed down people on both sides and practically walked on them to get out of the ugly scene. It was, indeed, an eye saw and a big embarrassment to the airport and the country at large.
The big question is whose decision was it that passengers should escort their already processed and tagged baggage to the sorting room and why? Where were the airport and security personnel saddled with the responsibility of maintaining orderliness at the airport all the while the commotion lasted? One may also want to know at what point the non-passengers are not allowed at the airport because the attitude of the growing number of touts at our various airports, the assistants and security officials attached to politicians and other highly placed people in the society is very unbecoming and create a huge problem for other passengers and also paints the nation black. One has been opportuned to travel to one or two countries and never saw this kind of situation. Even if their influential citizens came to the airport with their legion of aides you would not know because they will not break airport laws and orders, jump queues or insult airline staff and other workers at the airport as is the case in Nigeria.
It is high time management of airports, minister of aviation and all concerned agencies looked into the absurdities going on in our various airports. Corrupt practice of some airport staff who print two tickets for the hiring of trollies, N400.00 and N150.00 should be addressed. The begging attitude of the cleaners and some other junior airport staff and those doing business at our airports should no longer be over looked. As has always been said, airport is the first port of call of many visitors to the country, the treatment they receive there, the condition of the environment goes a long way in forming their image of the nation. Let international standard practice prevail in Nigerian airports. Our airport managers should learn from other countries with far more daily passengers than ours yet their baggage is properly handled without any passenger having to break his waist carrying his belongings almost into the aircraft.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Nigeria And Alternative Energy Sources
To promote commercial viability and further investment in the power sector, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, in 2015, announced a 45 per cent tariff increase, designed to come into effect on February 1, 2016, which was nullified by a decision of a federal high court.
Although the organized labour hailed the decision of the court, others, mostly energy industry practitioners, criticized it. To the former, the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) should improve its performance before considering a tariff increase. And to the latter, an improved electricity supply hinges on the implementation of cost-reflective tariffs.
Barely five days ago, NERC has approved increase in electricity tariff by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in the country. The new tariff regime takes effect from January 1, 2020.
This time, consumers appeared to be silent, behind which is a loud but quiet question; “ is it about tarrif increase or quality service delivery?”. Consumers no doubt, appreciate the challenges of the power generators and distributors, but those challenges would go unnoticed when no quality service is dispensed to the consumers at the end of the day.
The consequences of this abysmal service delivery by the power sector for Nigeria’s economic development are well-understood, and the causes of the deplorable situation are laid bare, but it is still not certain which way to take, out of the problem.
Every one knows that shortages in electricity supply, is significantly impeding Nigeria’s economic growth. Olayinka Oyedepo, (2012), in his work on “Energy, Sustainability and Society”, stated that about 60% to 70% of the Nigerian population does not have access to electricity.
Suffice it to say that while some parts of the country have little or no access to the national grid, in other areas, electricity is only available for short and varying periods of the day.
This ongoing failure of the Nigerian power sector to provide adequate electricity supply to domestic households and industrial producers has not only contributed in crippling the agricultural, industrial and mining sectors, it daily impedes the country’s economic development.
There is no doubt that the present power crisis in Nigeria will persist unless the government diversifies the energy sources in domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors and adopts new available technologies to reduce energy wastages and to save cost.
The writer is of the view that given the fundamental nature of electricity to the socio economic development of Nigeria and poverty eradication, nothing short of access to modern energy services which though had remained an enormous challenge facing the African continent, can suffix.
Although from an economic point of view, implementing the country’s renewable energy target will have significant costs, nevertheless, its contribution to the sustainability of economic, environmental, and social development of our country; Nigeria, far outweighs its cost.
Recall that way back in 2005, the Energy Commission of Nigeria developed a Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP), which suggested ideas for renewable energy policies, as well as possible technologies that could be used to fulfill their goals. Nigeria’s target at that point, was to expand her energy access to 90 percent of the population by the year 2030.
With the above projection, the expectation was that 30 per cent of the total energy generation would be solely from renewable sources, a course which if well executed, will not only regularise power supply in the country, but will reduce significantly the energy bills for poor households.
Since 2005, Nigerian power reforms have focused on privatizing the generation and distribution assets as well as encouraging private investments in the power sector generally, while government retained the power to control transmission assets and creating a regulatory environment attractive to foreign investors.
This conscious effort in this direction actually robbed off on Nigeria’s primary energy consumption which came up to about 108 Mtoe in 2011. According to official report, most of the energy came from traditional biomass and waste, which accounted for 83% of total primary production. The rest was from fossil fuels (16%) and hydropower (1%).
Midway into the projected year 2030, renewable energy penetration in Nigeria is still in its nascent stage. Until late, Nigeria generates a small amount of energy from renewable sources. The only source of renewable energy in the country is hydro-power and biomass; wind and solar energy have only been deployed in a minuscule amount.
However, with emerging energy policies and initiatives, wind and solar energy generation projects are gradually being planned throughout the country. With the discovery of their high potentials and benefits for Nigeria’s environment and society, developments in solar and wind energy are gradually increasing.
In February 2018, Nigeria completed the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Project, which supplied about 261,938 citizens with clean renewable energy. This project was in partnership with USAID, private donors, government agencies, financial institutions and non-governmental organizations. The goal of the project was to build connections to 2.5 MW of power through off and on grid sources, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 4.5 million metric tons.
Nigeria no doubt, has the potential to generate most of its energy through solar. After all, most of the big cities in Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Kano) now power their street lighting with solar energy through state beautification projects.
Two years ago, the Lagos State Government signed a contract with UK- based Low Energy Designs for the supply and installation of energy efficient streetlights. The project covered about 300 km of road. The $6.9 million contract included the provision of an intelligent control system for real time operation of the LED streetlights.
The World Bank’s loan to Nigeria meant to build a solar power grid by 2023 that will help generate power for hospitals, rural areas, schools and households, should be a stepping stone for the government to diversify its energy source for other sectors.
Apart from reducing overall energy consumption and lowering carbon emissions, solar lighting technology allows customers to be in control of light intensity. Moreso, the ability to remotely monitor operations is expected to reduce maintenance costs.
With lighting manufacturers virtually non-existent in Nigeria, we can still push to the next level, revolutionise the energy market and increase sustainability for the future by partnering with recognized local established companies to manufacture low energy design lightings.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Who Wants More Varsities?
The National Universities Commission (NUC), sometime ago, revealed its plan to license more private universities in the country. Speaking in Abuja while delivering a lead paper at the maiden edition of the National Summit on Private Universities, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the commission is currently processing 303 new applications for private universities from different parts of the country.
Given the huge population of the country and the high demand for university education, one would have agreed with Rasheed that more universities are needed to cater for these people. But the questions are: what is the state of the previously licensed private universities in the country? How many of them can meet the standard of world class universities? How have these universities impacted on the students and university education generally? From 30 universities in 1996, we now have 170 universities, out of which 79 are private; can we say that the country is now better off educationally?
I mean, we all know what goes on in some of these private universities. Many of them are understaffed. Even the available staffs are not qualified. There are no quality infrastructure and facilities, no adequate funding and many other challenges. I once visited a teaching hospital of a private university owned by a faith based organization and was shocked to find out that the so called teaching hospital was a quasi clinic meant for patients who go to the church for healing. You could see the medical students mingling with the patients and other worshipers in a filthy environment, devoid of all the qualities needed in an academic atmosphere.
The issue of admission is another ball game. Merit is thrown overboard. In their desperation to have more students and make money, any candidate with whatever school certificate result is admitted. It is even said that in some of these private universities, there is nothing like carryover or repeating. They collect huge sums of money as fees and are compelled to push the students through, whether they merit it or not. So just like the public universities, one can buy his way into and through the universities. The problem of corruption and other anomalies in the public universities which many thought would be corrected by the private universities have engulfed them as well.
The most worrisome thing is that nobody seems to care about how these universities are run and what goes on there. Parents on the other hand keep pushing their children. They buy school certificates for them, buy university admission for them and are ready to bribe their children and wards’ way through the university all in a bid to get “best results”.
Is the job of NUC therefore only to issue licences to any group or individual whose pockets are heavy enough to establish a university? What about regulating the activities of these institutions and ensuring that universal best practices obtain there, which will translate to better products? What about setting limits to school fees and other fees charged by these citadels of learning so that parents and guardians, who in some cases contributed to the establishment of the schools are not reaped off?
In the aforementioned speech, the NUC Secretary disclosed that most of the private universities were still unable to fulfill their admission quotas as they admit barely six percent of the total university admission in the country per session. He stated the obvious, which is, that the high fees charged by these institutions is a major reason for lack of patronage of these universities. Knowing this, what has the commission done to address it? Besides, how logical is it to licences more universities when the existing ones are virtually empty?
One, therefore, thinks that NUC should exercise some constraints in the issuance of licenses for private universities else they will be balkanized just like private primary and secondary schools. Efforts should rather be made to raise the standard of the existing universities, both public and private. NUC, the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies should see to it that the universities we have in the country are institutions to reckon with. Is it not better to have a few world-class universities than to have hundreds of them that are worthless? They should look into the curricula of our universities so as to ensure that these institutions produce all-round qualified graduates, equipped with sufficient skills to fit into today’s technology driven world instead of the hollow graduates we have today. It is a known fact there in Nigeria today, employment opportunities are scarcely there. Thousands of graduates churned out of our universities yearly roam the streets daily searching for job. So a well designed curriculum that will equip the students to stand on their own upon graduation might be the best way out.
Most importantly, it is high time Nigeria de-emphasized paper qualification and university education for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Let us copy from other countries where a selected few go to the university while others go into other fields of life, in accordance with their talents and capabilities.
Calista Ezeaku
