Opinion
The 2020 I Want
This small church had been a sort of nuisance to the neighborhood due to its constant noise pollution. The blast from their mega phones makes sleeping and resting a nightmare. But on this 2019-2020 crossover night,, the “noise” was useful.
For some good reasons, I could not attend the cross over church service as has become our tradition in this part of the world. So, l lay down on my bed with the aim of catching some sleep but that was made impossible by the extra-ordinary noise from the church. Initially, l was irritated but had to pipe low when l heard the pastor telling the congregation to kick out 2019 with all its troubles. I joined in the exercise as the year, indeed, had a whole lot of wahala.
Though there were many reasons to thank God and also commend the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, particularly in the area of fighting corruption, ensuring adequate supply of petrol( for the first time in many years, we celebrated the Yuletide without scarcity of fuel), reduced cases of farmers/ herdsmen clashes and many more, 2019 really had a lot of challenges, both economic, political, security and otherwise, which made life very difficult for many citizens. The series of fire incidences in Onitsha, (Anambra State), Lagos and other places which resulted in the loss of many lives and peoples’ huge means of livelihood will be difficult to forget. Not to talk of the continued closure of some of the country’s land borders which had impacted negatively on the people and many other problems.
With the expunging task done, it was time to make a wish for the new year, 2020. The pastor once again asked “us” to pray for what we wanted in the new year. The first thing that came to my mind was the poor state of our roads. Having travelled from Abuja to Enugu, Enugu to Port Harcourt this festive season, I had firsthand information on the deplorable nature of these roads and the agony Nigerians pass through every day to travel from one place to another. As some of us were lamenting at the gullies the vehicles had to maneuver at Ajaokuta, Kogi State, one of our co- travellers who obviously is a regular user of the road said, “you people are screaming now that the road is express, pass through here during the rainy season and you will know the true meaning of hell on earth”.
Sincerely, it is unimaginable what the road will be like when the rains set in, yet vehicles have to swim through it as there is no alternative. The only people who are privileged to have an escape route are government officials, top politicians with police escorts and vehicles with police number plate. These are allowed to drive through an estate just before the very bad portion of the road, thereby boycotting the nightmarish road. Try it as an ordinary nobody and you are turned back by fierce looking security men at the entrance and exit gates of the estate.
Aba-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Onitsha, Okene and many other roads in the country have the same sad story. So, when the opportunity for making a request was provided, my first prayer was that God should touch the minds of our leaders and impress on them the urgent need to repair our pitiable roads, both federal and states. A country that willingly budgeted a whopping sum of N37billion for the renovation of a building that was built with N7billion just 21 years ago, shouldn’t have the type of roads we have in Nigeria.
Our hospitals and schools are in sorry states with little or no attention paid to them over the years by our leaders whose children do not attend these schools and who travel overseas to receive medical care from the best hospitals in the world. So, l prayed that, this year, our leaders at various levels will prioritize the renovation, reequipping and adequate staffing of these facilities for the betterment of the masses.
On April 18 last year, President Buhari signed the N30,000.00 National Minimum Wage Bill into law. Incidentally, months down the line, many states are yet to implement it. Only Kaduna, Adamawa, Lagos and Kebbi States had begun payment. Kano, Abia and about nine others are said to have constituted negotiating committees while states like Ogun, Delta, Plateau, Gombe and about 14 others are yet to set up a negotiating committee. It was, therefore, expected that l should pray that in this 2020, state governors should make implementation of the new minimum wage and payment of pension and arrears a top priority.
It was also my prayer that our leaders should reduce the high cost of governance to make funds for the new wage and other developmental projects. Likewise, our lawmakers should be willing to make sacrifice for a better future for the nation by reducing their salaries and entitlements.
The high level of unemployment, the millions of out-of-school children in the country, epileptic power supply, corruption in the civil service and other spheres of our economy, adequate funding of the education and agricultural sectors all came to my mind in the few minutes given for wish making.
Of course, there was no way l would have forgotten to pray that Nigeria becomes a country where court rulings are respected by those in authority, nepotism and favoritism take a back stage in appointing people into positions of authority while competence and proper qualification become a major consideration even as people from all tribes and religions are given equal opportunity to serve the nation.
I also remembered the comment of Most Rev Emmanuel Badejo, Bishop of Oyo Catholic Diocese. When asked what should be done to make the country better in 2020, he said, “For Nigeria to thrive in the new year, democratic culture must grow stronger, the rule of law be better respected; civil and religious rights be guaranteed and protected; unemployment be tackled and the economy must improve”.
I made that my prayer and also asked that the citizens become more patriotic and desist from acts that are inimical to the growth and good image of the country and be ready to make whatever sacrifice to make Nigeria a country we will all be proud of
By: Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Checking Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Since the beginning of time, people have needed to find a way of disposing their trash. It is imperative to note that proper waste disposal is important to ensure safety of life and avoid possible health hazards.
Indiscriminate waste disposal is an improper way or manner by which individuals and organizations get rid of their trash. These practices include dumping refuse by the roadside, along streets, on major roads, as well as in various rivers. Solid waste generation has greatly improved to an uncontrollable rate in the society, this happens due to human daily activities and economic activities.
Due to inadequate waste disposal methods, dumping of refuse in unauthorized places is now the order of the day. Overpopulation, industrial revolution and urbanization have become major causes of waste generation as well as improper waste disposal.
Lack of appropriate storage facilities , unavailability of proper waste management and planning ,wrong perception by residents and nonchalant attitude toward the environmental cleaning and sanitation, is also a cause of this indiscriminate waste disposal.
The problem of indiscriminate waste disposal has brought so much pain and ills to the environment and society at large. We can point fingers at the outbreak of various epidemics, infectious diseases, and other human environmental degradation such as flooding, drainage obstruction and waterway blockages in most parts of the country like Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, etc. It has been noted that heaps of littering trash are in virtually all market areas, on the streets and even on the roadside and these wastes remain there for many weeks without devising any means of waste collection, either by private individuals or the government.
Some areas have also been abandoned when inspections are going on by the government, or even during environmental sanitation. I assume such attitude is an act of negligence on the part of waste disposal agencies or the environment ministry.
Waste management and indiscriminate waste disposal is one menace that has to be curbed with immediate effect, and checkmating the activities of persons who dispose waste products in an improper way, must be done from the grassroots level. It is a joint effort from both the government and citizens of the nation and this must start from the family.
Government should focus on collection of waste products from households. They should encourage homes and individuals to bag their wastes in plastic bags as this would help to avoid littering.
Most people drop biscuit wrappers, cans, bottles and water sachets by the roadside in cars and on highways, which is why the government should move and foster for a cleaner and healthier environment.
There should be adequate financing for each state to support and help them in waste disposal projects. Waste bins must be placed in strategic areas on streets and communities for effective monitoring.
Illiteracy and low level of education is another factor that can constrain the thinking of most citizens. For instance, in places such as GRA, Victoria Island, and other known places where the supposed educated elite reside, and do daily business, inadequate waste disposal or improper refuse dumping is barely seen or is at the lowest because they know the dangers of the act and how littered their environment can be. But in these places where the average or low class citizens live, it is on a high range, therefore, proper sensitization and advocacy programs should be done to educate the general public as to why they should disease from dumping waste indiscriminately.
The government should also encourage individuals who set up private waste collection agencies by reducing taxes paid and also workers of the ministry of environment. They should clean these wastes from the roadside from time to time, and be encouraged by increasing their take home pay. This would enable them see the work as a responsibility and thereby curb nonchalance.
Laws and sanctions should be made to discourage persons who engage indiscriminate waste disposal. Persons could be arrested and persecuted by a court if they flaunt orders. Fines can also be issued depending on the level of offence by anyone who is caught.
Apart from all these measures mentioned above, the government should also encourage practice such as recycling of industrial waste products such as cans, bottles, papers, clothes, etc. Also, biowaste products which include those materials that can decay such as food items, leaves, banana peels should be biologically turned into manure and fertilizers.
This is why the government should set up recycling agencies and also monitor the collection of this waste to avoid improper disposal.
Unlawful solid waste dumping in the society must be checkmated. There is an urgent need for government and private stakeholders to implement policies that can prevent the littering of waste in the environment. Human health and the environment need to be safe guarded from unsustainable conditions which are caused by indiscriminate waste disposal in our society.
The government alone does not have the responsibility of checking indiscriminate waste disposal also it is the duty of every organization and individual to take it upon themselves to keep the environment healthy and clean.
Dennar is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Ngozi Dennar
Opinion
Why Youth Restiveness Thrives
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colourations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies have relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every reaction, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted? After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment in Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: For some years, now, power tussle in Nigeria has become a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
When this act of restiveness has fully heated the polity to the point of explosion, even the pot-bellied politicians run abroad for safety, thereby turning the hunter to the hunted.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
Although, some patriotic Nigerians may be in a haste to point out that Nigeria is not a lone ranger in this wilderness of corruption. But unlike in other countries where corruption is peculiar to the ruling class and high ranking public officials, corruption in Nigeria is a horizontal cankerworm that is clinging to the fabric of all, from the ruling class to the ordinary Nigerian. Corruption is everywhere in Nigeria, even in the air we breathe. Who will bell the cat?
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria, especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
First is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizens of this great country.
Secondly, the government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. This economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, to the immediate past administration, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wear any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crime. The youth are the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
It is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach borne out of dialogue and good conscience to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
Opinion
Children: Between Schooling And Hawking
Every child, irrespective of his or her social class, deserves care and attention, especially with respect to formal education. All children, no matter where they live or their circumstances, have the right to quality education. It is their fundamental human right which the society owes them.
Children, however, do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Unfortunately, this reality is lacking in many homes as many parents, mostly poor and illiterate ones, prefer to send their children to the streets to hawk instead of sending them to school.
Some parents even go as far as making hawking a condition for their children to have meals, while many others send their children to their relations who, in most cases, maltreat and use them as house-helps.
Statistics have shown that even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million Nigerian children between five and 14 years are out of school. About 61 percent of school children between six and 11 years are regular in school, while only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early education.
Studies further reveal that children who are out of school are usually found hawking during school hours and are subjected to many dangers. These dangers come in the form of motor accident and ill health as a result of emissions from vehicles, excessive standing and running as well as continuous exposure to harsh weather.
Another hazard of child hawking is the exposure to premature sex. At a tender age, many of the child hawkers become sexually active as they are usually abused by adults who take advantage of their vulnerability. As a result, about a third of the female hawkers who are students hardly complete their education due to unwanted pregnancy or ill health.
There were reported cases of many child hawkers who have been infected with various diseases such as HIV, Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Many others have even lost their lives in the course of attempting to get rid of unwanted pregnancy.
In spite of these dangers, the menace of child hawking is still prevalent in the country. In virtually all major cities across the country, children of school age are seen selling goods on major roads, sometimes running after motorists and passengers for patronage. This is appalling; it is high time something urgent was done to curb this menace to avert dire consequences in the future.
Research has also shown that more than a quarter of students are self-sponsored. They engage in menial jobs, including hawking and prostitution to foot their education bills.
This is why it is imperative for the government to provide free education for indigent children who are orphans or whose parents are financially incapacitated to cater for their children’s education. This will go a long way in helping these children achieve their goals in future and also help reduce societal ills that are associated with illiteracy.
There is no gainsaying the fact that indigent children constitute the largest percentage of public irritants that disturb the peace of the society. This is largely due to their low level of education and their exposure to harsh realities of life.
It is a fact that children’s attitudes and behaviours vary in degree depending on their social status. Poor children tend to see themselves as less opportune to be successful and, in most cases, feel inferior and oppressed by their educated counterparts. As a result, they resort to wayward and untoward life styles such as touting, hooliganism, cultism, armed robbery etc to make up for their deficiencies and inadequacies.
This is a ticking time-bomb and should be of serious concern to the government and all well-meaning Nigerians.
Needless to say that most of these out-of-school children who hawk on the streets are very intelligent and have great dreams, but because of their poor background, they end up not fulfilling their dreams.
The Nigerian Child Right Act says children should be protected from trafficking or street hawking, but the implementation of this provision has been abysmal to date, as many children are still being trafficked and pushed into street hawking despite the many dangers associated with it.
In the past, the government introduced some interventionist policies to encourage child education. One of such policies is the Universal Basic Education (UBE) introduced in 1999. It was intended to guarantee free tuition-fee, compulsory basic education for all children in Nigeria, but due to inadequate funding and poor infrastructure, its impact is yet to be fully felt.
In order to tackle these challenges, the government needs to make education at all levels affordable for all categories of the citizenry. Parents who cannot afford to send their children beyond primary or secondary school should be assisted financially to do so. This, however, should not be left for the government alone. Non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and wealthy individuals can be of great assistance.
Meanwhile, a boost in family income can move many parents out of extreme poverty and give them the mental space to visualise their child’s future. This is because in a country where it is difficult to provide three square meals per day, giving children formal education becomes a herculean task for many parents.
It is for this reason that the government should improve on the nation’s economy, banish extreme poverty and prioritise child education.
Moreover, government should expand the infrastructural facilities in public schools to accommodate more students, while also ensuring quality teacher development and good conditions of service. This is because if the welfare of the Nigerian teacher is not attended to, it can be a detriment to the quality of education in the country.
As we are working towards achieving education for all, it is imperative that we set our goals right by creating conducive atmosphere that will help the growth of child education in the country.
Ekeke is a student of Mass Communication, Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Favour Ekeke
