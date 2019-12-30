Opinion
Why Youth Restiveness Thrives
The words ‘youth restiveness’ have become a cliché to Nigerians over the years. This epidemic which has undoubtedly become endemic has been given different colourations. However, I view it as the uncontrolled, violent and unpleasant ways by which youth communicate their dissatisfaction to the government or people in authority over a perceived neglect of their demands and expectations.
The origin of this menace could be traced to the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria, where the youths felt that the government of the day was not living up to their expectations and yearning, and as a result took to arms, vandalisation of oil pipelines and kidnapping of expatriates just to drive home their points. This strategy, however, took a negative turn on the economy as oil companies have relocated their headquarters to Lagos and other parts of the country while expatriates ran for their lives, thereby crippling growth and development in the region and the country at large because the Niger Delta region is the region that generates the largest revenue for the Federal Government.
Today, we have experienced the proliferation of many restive groups in the country. Apart from the Niger Delta militant groups, there exist MASSOB, OPC, OMBATSE, the defeated Boko Haram and many more groups avenging one grievance or the other. Granted, these restive groups had or are still perpetrating unwholesome acts and gaining government’s attention wrongly, one cannot pretend not to agree with the fact that life is all about cause and effect and to every inaction, there is an action; to every reaction, there is a responsive reaction.
This then brings us to the big question; ‘what could be the causes of these unwarranted restiveness or are they actually warranted? After much pondering and wondering, the following factors were deduced as the possible causes of youth restiveness.
Unemployment: This factor has become a protracted ailment in Nigeria. There are over 20 million unemployed youths ranging from graduates, skilled to unskilled teeming youths who have been denied the opportunity to make a meaning out of their lives.
Since the government always acknowledges this factor to the point that they reflect it in their manifestos, they should rise up to the occasion and do the needful to create job opportunities. Although the Federal Government is gradually stepping on the pedal, the state governments are expected to synergise.
Arming of youths by politicians: For some years, now, power tussle in Nigeria has become a do-or-die affair, a battle for only the strong hearted, politicians now distribute arms to the youths for electioneering purposes, political assassination, ballot box snatching etc and thereafter, abandon them without engaging them in meaningful enterprises or retrieving the weapons they gave to them. These weapons are later used to terrorise the populace through robbery, kidnapping, cultism etc.
When this act of restiveness has fully heated the polity to the point of explosion, even the pot-bellied politicians run abroad for safety, thereby turning the hunter to the hunted.
Corruption: The fact that Nigeria is corrupt is now stale news. Nigeria is now globally renowned for corruption to the point that a search for the word ‘corruption’ on the internet will likely pop up the suggestion ‘corruption in Nigeria. That Nigerians are a striking example of the paradox of poverty in the midst of plenty is now a cliché.
Although, some patriotic Nigerians may be in a haste to point out that Nigeria is not a lone ranger in this wilderness of corruption. But unlike in other countries where corruption is peculiar to the ruling class and high ranking public officials, corruption in Nigeria is a horizontal cankerworm that is clinging to the fabric of all, from the ruling class to the ordinary Nigerian. Corruption is everywhere in Nigeria, even in the air we breathe. Who will bell the cat?
However, I think there is still hope for Nigeria, especially now that the current administration has made fighting corruption its major agenda. Nevertheless, I urge the government to look into the following suggestions for possible solutions to this menace;
First is the value reorientation of the youths. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) should embark on massive sensitization and re-orientation of the youth, acquainting them with their rights and responsibilities as citizens of this great country.
Secondly, the government should continue to show serious commitment to the eradication of corruption by ensuring speedy trial and punishment of corrupt persons to serve as deterrent. Nigeria today is fighting to survive from the clutches of economic recession or retrogression as I choose to call it. This economic downturn from all indications was occasioned by the way and manner previous administrations, starting from the days of tyranny under the reckless regime of late Gen. Sani Abacha, to the immediate past administration, mismanaged the country’s fund with reckless abandon.
It is a paradox that a country so blessed by God with resources is now in a precarious situation, looking for help from within and outside to survive.
I applaud the efforts the current administration is making to bring corrupt public servants to book. However, it will be more rewarding if this fight against corruption is holistic enough and not targeted at the opposition alone. It should not be used as a tool to silence the opposition. This sanitization should cut across all and sundry who wear any label of corruption. Only then would Nigerians beat their chest and say ‘freedom at last’.
The government should also make serious efforts to create jobs to reduce the high level of youth unemployment which has been pushing the youths into crime. The youth are the most vibrant and active wing of any country’s population and as such should not be allowed to be idling. An idle mind, they say, is the devil’s workshop. When the active and adventurous mind of the youth is not meaningfully engaged, it engages itself.
Lastly, the government should promulgate laws stopping the use of thugs by politicians and rely more on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police force for their protection.
It is not a crime for the youths to agitate for their rights, but the way and manner such agitations are communicated is of great concern, especially when it is done in a violent way. Therefore, I appeal to the youths of this great country to use constructive approach borne out of dialogue and good conscience to express and communicate their grievances to the government. It is only when this is done that we can be perceived as true leaders of tomorrow.
Mgboh writes from Port Harcourt.
Children: Between Schooling And Hawking
Every child, irrespective of his or her social class, deserves care and attention, especially with respect to formal education. All children, no matter where they live or their circumstances, have the right to quality education. It is their fundamental human right which the society owes them.
Children, however, do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Unfortunately, this reality is lacking in many homes as many parents, mostly poor and illiterate ones, prefer to send their children to the streets to hawk instead of sending them to school.
Some parents even go as far as making hawking a condition for their children to have meals, while many others send their children to their relations who, in most cases, maltreat and use them as house-helps.
Statistics have shown that even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million Nigerian children between five and 14 years are out of school. About 61 percent of school children between six and 11 years are regular in school, while only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early education.
Studies further reveal that children who are out of school are usually found hawking during school hours and are subjected to many dangers. These dangers come in the form of motor accident and ill health as a result of emissions from vehicles, excessive standing and running as well as continuous exposure to harsh weather.
Another hazard of child hawking is the exposure to premature sex. At a tender age, many of the child hawkers become sexually active as they are usually abused by adults who take advantage of their vulnerability. As a result, about a third of the female hawkers who are students hardly complete their education due to unwanted pregnancy or ill health.
There were reported cases of many child hawkers who have been infected with various diseases such as HIV, Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Many others have even lost their lives in the course of attempting to get rid of unwanted pregnancy.
In spite of these dangers, the menace of child hawking is still prevalent in the country. In virtually all major cities across the country, children of school age are seen selling goods on major roads, sometimes running after motorists and passengers for patronage. This is appalling; it is high time something urgent was done to curb this menace to avert dire consequences in the future.
Research has also shown that more than a quarter of students are self-sponsored. They engage in menial jobs, including hawking and prostitution to foot their education bills.
This is why it is imperative for the government to provide free education for indigent children who are orphans or whose parents are financially incapacitated to cater for their children’s education. This will go a long way in helping these children achieve their goals in future and also help reduce societal ills that are associated with illiteracy.
There is no gainsaying the fact that indigent children constitute the largest percentage of public irritants that disturb the peace of the society. This is largely due to their low level of education and their exposure to harsh realities of life.
It is a fact that children’s attitudes and behaviours vary in degree depending on their social status. Poor children tend to see themselves as less opportune to be successful and, in most cases, feel inferior and oppressed by their educated counterparts. As a result, they resort to wayward and untoward life styles such as touting, hooliganism, cultism, armed robbery etc to make up for their deficiencies and inadequacies.
This is a ticking time-bomb and should be of serious concern to the government and all well-meaning Nigerians.
Needless to say that most of these out-of-school children who hawk on the streets are very intelligent and have great dreams, but because of their poor background, they end up not fulfilling their dreams.
The Nigerian Child Right Act says children should be protected from trafficking or street hawking, but the implementation of this provision has been abysmal to date, as many children are still being trafficked and pushed into street hawking despite the many dangers associated with it.
In the past, the government introduced some interventionist policies to encourage child education. One of such policies is the Universal Basic Education (UBE) introduced in 1999. It was intended to guarantee free tuition-fee, compulsory basic education for all children in Nigeria, but due to inadequate funding and poor infrastructure, its impact is yet to be fully felt.
In order to tackle these challenges, the government needs to make education at all levels affordable for all categories of the citizenry. Parents who cannot afford to send their children beyond primary or secondary school should be assisted financially to do so. This, however, should not be left for the government alone. Non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and wealthy individuals can be of great assistance.
Meanwhile, a boost in family income can move many parents out of extreme poverty and give them the mental space to visualise their child’s future. This is because in a country where it is difficult to provide three square meals per day, giving children formal education becomes a herculean task for many parents.
It is for this reason that the government should improve on the nation’s economy, banish extreme poverty and prioritise child education.
Moreover, government should expand the infrastructural facilities in public schools to accommodate more students, while also ensuring quality teacher development and good conditions of service. This is because if the welfare of the Nigerian teacher is not attended to, it can be a detriment to the quality of education in the country.
As we are working towards achieving education for all, it is imperative that we set our goals right by creating conducive atmosphere that will help the growth of child education in the country.
Ekeke is a student of Mass Communication, Abia State University, Uturu.
By: Favour Ekeke
Teenagers And Mobile Phones
An empirical study about
uses and abuses of mobile phones has revealed that teenagers are the most affected among mobile phones users. According to a 2007 study by research firm IGR, 50-70% of 12-14 years tenagers make use of mobile phones and the number is higher among 15-17 years old, it has also been observed that one in three teens sends more than 100 text messages a day or 300 texts in a month or less.
The possession of mobile phones by young people has been a global phenomenon in recent years and indeed an integral part of teenagers’ daily lives which for the majority the most popular form of electronic communication and undoubtedly the most beneficiary interactive hub for most teens around the globe.
Do these teenagers really need mobile phones? They would undoubtedly say that mobile phone is essential to their happiness and social standing.
Mobile phone which is firstly known for reaching out to families and friends through phone calls and text messages now with the development of technologies performs multipurpose task/functions with the aid of in-built applications like games, cameras, videos, music, internet access and social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Wechat, Skype, whatsapp and so on. It has whatsoever re-shaped, reorganized and altered several social facet particularly on teenagers.
Mobile phone usage among teenagers has both positive and negative impacts in their lives and some of the advantages include, having information at their fingertips. With the rise of smart phones and internet access, information or ideas are guaranteed; they source for information and familiarize themselves with things around them. Homeworks and general studies are no longer as daunting/challenging as before.
Moreso, with the help of some useful applications and search engines like Dichongries, Wikchonaries, Google, Bing,Yahoo etc, they search and research, gathering information and at the same time gaining more ideas on multiple issues and knowing what goes in the wider society hence, improving their knowledge.
Mobile phones also enable them to develop their skills, become creative by having the chance to practice creative thinking with the use of digital contents.
However, in abundance of skills opportunities, they avail themselves at that tender age to new opportunities like making stories out of pictures, creating movies, documentaries and also ameliorate their reading and writing skills using mobile phones.
Mobile phones have however improved connection and networking among teenagers in reaching their families and friends with the availability of social networking sites on mobile phones like facebook, twitter, whatsapp, skype and others, they communicate/interact with their loved ones through chatting, exchange of pictures and video calls without missing a moment especially when distance is a barrier.
It also enhances their living and provides them with security like being able to reach out for help while in dangerous situations or getting directions in an unfamiliar terrains and also their parents being able to trace their whereabouts.
Mobile phones usage among teenagers acquaint them with so many things in the absence of their parents or caregivers, they are no longer ignorant of things around them, they read widely and explore by themselves, become knowledgeable on the difficulties formerly encountered, with internet access they clear their doubts.
Nevertheless, mobile phone usage among teenagers has been one of the problems seen in the society today, its negative impact has deluded the mind, behaviour and attitudes of many young people today. For instance, in schools where mobile phones are allowed to be used by students in classrooms, they get easily distracted while lessons are going on because instead of encoding what is being taught, they rather engage themselves in chatting with friends, visiting one website to another. They no longer give proper time to their studies rather they spend much time playing games, listening to music watching videos, surfing the internet and texting with their mobile phones.
These tenagers collect money from their parents for purchase of textbooks and other learning materials for school, in return they use the money for recharge cards and mobile subscription which will enable them gain access to internet where they download games, music, videos of all sorts which could be explicit in nature.
Due to over exposure to the internet, teens who are more vulnerable becomes victims of online bullying, intimidation and all forms of harassment by online preys. Sex predators trails minors who stay alone and try to take advantage of their innocence, how often we hear or read of teenagers whose lives were endangered after chatting with an “innocent stranger” who turns out to have diabolic motives.
Moreso, teenagers are easily impressionable, the pressure to feel at par with their peers who use expensive mobile phones, irrespective of whether their parents can afford it or not can cause self esteem issues in such easily impressionable teens, this may resort to stealing, lying and extortion of money to be able to afford such.
Moreover they become so attached to their phones especially at home that they no longer know their responsibilities rather they spend much time texting, chatting, playing games, watching videos or surfing the internet and this addiction can cause danger to their health like brain tumor due to the phone radiation, lack of concentration or sleep deprivation.
As vulnerable/impressionable these teens could be, from exchange of phone numbers, the female gender thus begin to develop feelings towards the male counterparts and can be lured into deceitful act like sex exchange of explicit photograph hence at that tender age they become exposed to sexual activities.
Due to over exposure to internet activities, as they visit one website to another, downloading all sorts of applications, games, videos irrespective of age restriction, they become victims of harmful contents online. Sometimes, they are misled by the information seen online as a result, they begin to see the world from another perspective.
Chisom resides in Port Harcourt
By: Onyia Chisom
Solving Nigeria’s Economic Problem
It has become of primary importance to solve the economic crisis in Nigeria. Several ideologies have been spotted by different people in different fields, yet the economy is worsening.
Comparing the country today and decades back, it is obvious that the economy is on the deteriorating side. How then can this problem be solved?
Many years after independence, we are still stuck in the mud. Observe the environs, you will see we can hardly boast of good roads that are devoid of potholes. Public schools deteriorate, our hospitals remain in stagnant conditions. Our international airports are an epitome of under development, civil service is at the point of decay. Nothing can easily be done in any public or private firm without corruption. Ethnic and religious crises are on the increase.
Nigeria, which is a product of the amalgamation of the northern and southern regions initially was seen to be a country that will experience a great trend of development as it combines the resources of both regions. But the reverse has been the case.
In 1960, Nigeria got her independence. This literally means Nigerians have been in charge of the government from 1960 till date. Between 1960 and 1985, there were four development plans in Nigeria which were referred to as the first, second third and fourth National Development Plans. Each of which had well articulated objectives. The full achievements were, however, interrupted by two major political events; the military intervention in 1966 and the civil war of 1967-70.
These major interruptions notwithstanding, both the federal and regional governments recorded a number of landmark achievements during the development plan period.
The federal government alone successfully executed projects like the oil refinery in Port Harcourt, the paper mill, the sugar mill and the Niger Dam (in Jebba and Bacita respectively), the Niger bridge and ports extension, while it also constructed a number of trunk ‘A’ roads.
It is interesting to note that it was also during this period that the first generation universities were established. Ibadan and Lagos by the federal government, University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN) by the Eastern Government and the University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University by the Western Government. Despite the political crisis, these great achievements were made because of the existence of a working budget operated within the development plan framework.
General Yakubu Gowon launched the Second National Development Plan in 1970 on behalf of the federal and the government of the then twelve (12) states. Because it was a post war development plan, it focused on rebuilding the destroyed economy and promotion of economic and social development in the new Nigeria.
The Third Development Plan was also launched by Gen. Gowon. The implementation of the plan which covered a five-year period from April 1975 – March 1980, failed due to the change of government barely three months after the launch of the plan.
The Fourth National Development Plan was launched by President Shehu Shagari in 1981 on behalf of the federal and 19 states governments. This plan was again affected by the change of government in 1983 and another change in 1985.
The journey towards neglecting development plans in Nigeria started from October 1988, Babangida in response to the problems encountered during the Fourth Development Plan, the five-year development plan, was left for a rolling plan.
This plan was to be operated along with a 12 to 20 year perspective plan and the normal operational annual budgets. In the same way that the traditional five-year development plan was jettisoned by the Babangida administration, the idea of rolling plan was also shelved in 1996 by General Sani Abacha for vision 2010, which was launched on Sepember 18, 1996.
From our discussion so far, it can be seen that the military intervention in 1966 and its subsequent prolonged rule in Nigeria became the genesis of truncating the process of adhering to national development planning as a strategy for economic and social development.
Meanwhile, corruption is one inherent feature that has hastened the deteriorating development status of this country. The federal, states and even local governments are a team which has been on a quest to tackling the lingering corruption in Nigeria.
Within the last 3-4 decades, so much money had been made from oil, such that if properly managed, it would have made Nigeria a better place by now. The money that is meant for infrastructure which will in turn foster development suddenly ended up in the pockets of private men and women who had been given the mandate to pursue the said national development. You will never hear that the refineries work completely rather, when it is at its peak then it must have worked up to 70% (percent). Meanwhile the looters go on embezzling 100%.
The establishment of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Code of Conduct Bureau and its tribunal is a laudable start on the war against corruption. Unfortunately, though some successes have been registered by these bodies, the general impression is that these bodies have gone after the tail of the monster of corruption rather than its head.
If corruption is to be given a short shift in Nigeria, then the social, business and bureaucratic environments must be corruption hostile rather than friendly. This means that there must be well-founded comprehensive public education and enlightenment programmes on the nature of corruption as well as the negative effects of corruption in the Nigerian polity.
Nigeria has indeed been endowed with all the human and natural resources it takes and requires, to become a great African and world power. But she cannot achieve that potential by her relying on mediocrity and people of questionable integrity to run her affairs.
I agree with the millions of Nigerians that think leadership is the major issue confronting the nation’s development and the failure to implement development plans and corruption generally. Nigeria today is an outcome of the wrong choices of leaders that had emerged.
I therefore advise we go for God-fearing leaders that have the country and its populace at heart. Leaders that are competent and patriotic. That is the solution to our present economic challenges.
Tamunosaki wrote from Port Harcourt.
By: Bobmanuel Tamunosaki
