Uniqueness Of Christmas
Once again, it is the time of the year when everyone, particularly Christians, globally celebrates Christmas on December 25th. Christmas is a very important day of the year with real meaning for those who claim to be Jesus’ followers.
It is a day we look forward to with so much excitement because it is characterized by funfair. From October onwards, it is hard to forget that Christmas is approaching fast. In the Western world where a large number of nominal celebrators of Christmas is found, assorted coloured lights decorate many homes and shops along with flashy decorations and artificial snow painted on shops.
Indeed, Christmas is a day I have always looked forward to. I am in love with the season largely because of its uniqueness. It feels me with cheer and wonder and fills me with happiness. Even those who lack spiritual understanding of the occasion’s significance can testify to its importance and how it changes the mood.
When I hear Christmas carols, I cannot help but sing, smile and whistle along. One thing I have realized is that being cheerful during this season could be of high therapeutic value. It is also the surest way of infecting those who come in contact with one with the spirit of joy that often marks the season.
I am not sure I know so much about how Christmas is observed in other climes especially in the West. But one thing I am certain of is that the Day is highly venerated. It is a day love is literally shared among family members. There is an exchange of gifts and pleasantries and this is done in a manner that one would wish the Day doesn’t elapse.
Like in the West, Christmas in Nigeria is both a family and community affair. It is a time when lots of family members congregate to celebrate and have fun. One thing that surely takes place in Nigeria during the season is that most people who live in the cities travel to the villages or countryside to meet with their loved ones, who reside there for a joint celebration of the great event.
Families hold parties that last all night long on Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas morning, they are found in the church to give thanks to God. Homes are usually decorated with artificial Xmas trees. Children love to play with firecrackers, though sometimes to the chagrin of older people. The reason is that one can hardly differentiate some of the contemporary firecrackers from Boko Haram bombs: and their deafening sound could land a high blood pressure patient in the great beyond.
Christmas Day in Nigeria is a day of visits. It is a day family members, friends, pastors and church members, etc. exchange visits. Christmas cards and gifts are also exchanged while children are dressed in fine clothes their parents or guardians bought for the occasion.
Do Nigerians serve special delicacies at Christmas? Yes, of course. Though the delicacies differ according to traditions. The common delicacies are fried or jollof rice, vegetable salad, pounded yam and special stew usually served with goat meat, beef, turkey or chicken.
But beyond the exchange of gifts, visits and chop-chop that are witnessed on that day, I think the spiritual significance of the occasion should be given more attention. Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying that the mundane aspect of the festival is unimportant. Definitely, it is significant, but not as the spiritual aspect.
That is why during every Christmas season, such as we are in now, the first thing I do is to reflect on the reason for the season. In this, I try to understand the meaning and purpose of the event. I ask myself the question: why was Christ born into the world? Could he not have come in any way other than taking the form of a human being? Then I read a Bible account of his birth in any of the gospels and tell the story to myself.
The problem I have with the ordinary celebration of Christmas is that most of the persons who indulge in this kind of jamboree terminate there, failing to invite the celebrant (Christ) to the partying. This amounts to celebrating a birthday without the celebrant (sometimes deliberately barring him from attending the ceremony). Therefore, making God a part of our celebrations is vital and adds complete meaning to the revel. That is what I do.
Also, since Christmas symbolizes giving which God first demonstrated by giving Christ, his only begotten son, to mankind, I do everything to operate same to fellow human beings in proportion with my possession. I give to both the fortunate and the unfortunate. I give to both my friends and my enemies (if I have any). I do all these because God through Christ first gave me.
Since Christmas is a day Christians the world over gather to celebrate the greatest gift of God to man, I spend time expressing gratitude to God. I approach God with a grateful heart. This is important if one must appropriate God’s gift of Jesus Christ to one’s life and daily activities.
Finally, I love to spend the season watching Christmas videos and listening to carols. This, however, remains a desire as it has never worked each year (courtesy NEPA now called PHED). It is common knowledge that Nigeria is a country where light is a luxury. But this year, I won’t depend on NEPA to do this particular activity. I will fuel my generator and listen to carols and watch my Xmas videos as well. God willing.
On this note, I wish my readers a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous Happy New Year in advance.
By: Arnold Alalibo
Between Child Education And Child Hawking
Every child, irrespective of his/her social class, deserves care and attention, especially with respect to formal education. All children, no matter where they live or their circumstances, have the right to quality education. It is their fundamental human rights that the society owes them.
Children, however, do better in school when parents are involved in their academic lives. Unfortunately, this reality is lacking in many homes as many parents, mostly poor and illiterate ones, prefer to send their children to the streets to hawk instead of sending them to school. Some parents even go as far as making hawking a condition for their children to have meals, while many others send their children to their relations who, in most cases, maltreat and used them as house-helps.
Statistics have shown that even though the primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million of the country’s children between five and 14 years are out of school. About 61 percent of school children between six and 11 years are regular in school, while only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early education.
Studies further reveal that children who are out of school are usually found hawking during school hours and are subjected to many dangers. These dangers come in form of motor accident and ill health as a result of emissions from vehicles, excessive standing and running as well as continuous exposure to harsh weather.
Another hazard of child hawking is the exposure to premature sex. At a tender age, many of the child hawkers become sexually active as they are usually abused by adults who take advantage of their vulnerability. As a result, about a third of the female hawkers who are students couldn’t continue their education due to unwanted pregnancy or ill health.
There were reported cases of many child hawkers who have been infected with various diseases such as HIV, vesico viginal fistula (vvf) disease and other sexually transmitted diseases. Many others have even lost their lives in the course of attempting to get rid of unwanted pregnancy.
In spite of these dangers, the menace of child hawking is prevalent in the country. In virtually all major cities across the country, children of school age are seeing selling goods on major roads, sometimes running after motorists and passengers for patronage. This is appalling; it is high time something urgent is done to curb this menace to avert dire consequences in the future.
Research has also shown that more than a quarter of students are self sponsored. They engage in menial jobs including hawking and prostitution to foot their education bills.
This is why it is imperative for the government to provide free education for indigent children who are orphans or whose parents are financially incapacitated to cater for their children’s education. This will go a long way in helping these children achieve their goals in future and also help reduce societal ills that are associated with illiteracy.
There is no gainsaying the fact that indigent children constitute the largest percentage of public irritants that disturb the peace of the society. This is largely due to their low level of education and their exposure to harsh realities of life.
It is a fact that children’s attitudes and behaviours vary in degree depending on their social status. Poor children tend to see themselves as less opportuned to be successful, and in most cases, feel inferior and oppressed by their educated counterparts. As a result, they resort to wayward and untoward life styles such as touting, hooliganism, cultism, armed robbery, etc to make up for their deficiencies and inadequacies.
This is a ticking time bomb and should be of serious concern to the government and all well-meaning Nigerians. Needless to say that most of these out-of-school children who hawk on the streets are very intelligent and have great dreams, but because of their poor background, they end up not fulfilling their dreams.
The Nigerian Child Right Act says children should be protected from trafficking or street hawking, but the implementation of this provision has been abysmal to date, as many children are still being trafficked and pushed into street hawking despite the many dangers associated with it.
In the past, the government introduced some interventionist policies to encourage child education. One of such policies is the Universal Basic Education (UBE) introduced in 1999. it was intended to guarantee free tuition-fee compulsory basic education for all children in Nigeria, but due to inadequate funding and poor infrastructure, its impacts are yet to be fully felt.
In order to tackle these challenges, the government needs to make education at all levels affordable for all categories of the citizenry. Parents who cannot afford to send their children beyond primary or secondary school should be assisted financially to do so. This, however, should not be left for the government alone. Non governmental organisations, religious bodies and wealthy individuals can be of great assistance.
Meanwhile, a boost in family income can move many parents out of extreme poverty and give them the mental space to visualise their child’s future. This is because in a country where it is difficult to provide three square meals per day, giving children formal education becomes an herculean task for many parents. It is for this reason that the government should improve on the nation’s economy, banish extreme poverty and prioritise child education.
Moreover, the government should expand the infrastructural facilities in public schools to accommodate more students, while also ensuring quality teacher development and good conditions of service. This is because if the welfare of the Nigerian teacher is not attended to, it can be a detriment to the quality of education in the country.
As we are working towards achieving education for all, it is imperative that we set our goals right by creating conducive atmosphere that will help the growth of child education in the country.
Ekeke, a student of Mass Communication, Abia State University, Uturu, is an intern with The Tide.
By: Favour Ekeke
Sowore’s Rearrest Saga: Matters Arising
The invasion of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu’s court by operatives of the Department of Security Service (DSS), to re-arrest the presidential candidate of African Action Congress in the February 2019 general election, Omoleye Sowore, has generated uproars. The incident occurred a day after his release from custody on bail for alleged threats of revolution; to change a constituted government and other treasonable felonies.
In protest over his re-arrest, the Civil Societies Organizations (CSOs) have penciled down a 14-day ultimatum to the Presidency for his immediate release, and vowed to commence mass actions if unheeded.
Prior to that, DSS had refused Sowore’s release after his bail, on the premise that his sureties must show up, possibly to circumvent unforeseen technicalities about his whereabouts afterwards. Consequently, Sowore approached the court and secured an order to be released alongside monetary compensation. The agency complied.
Following the invasion, Justice Ojukwu suspended her slated cases and met with the DSS team leader and counsel of both parties in her Chambers. By deductive reasoning, the judge wouldn’t have convened an instant meeting in her Chambers with the parties if no invasion took place. Besides, Sowore’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), averred the DSS team leader apologised over the invasion which has not been refuted. Logically, one cannot approbate and reprobate at the same time.
In other words, the proper actions for the Presidency would have been to condemn the ugly development, and then investigate it accordingly. This would have saved all the uprisings. Admitted, security agencies, albeit under the Presidency, do not need special approval to perform statutory duties, however, the president remains vicariously liable of their omissions and commissions in the course of duties. Irrefutably, security agencies are tools constitutionally provided to the President for protecting lives and property, enforcing laws, and maintaining peace and order in the society.
However, in the present circumstance where the suspect had been arraigned and granted bail, and released with fines against the agency, it is dutiful that the agency ought to first seek for special approval from the Presidency particularly the Attorney General of the Federation that is the chief legal officer of the federal government prior to his re-arrest knowing that the agency had arraigned the suspect.
As a rule, if the suspect had breached the bail conditions, it is expected that the court must be put on notice accordingly and not to act arbitrarily. It would have been a different ballgame if the arrest was by another agency; Police or EFCC on offences unrelated to national security which is pending in the court, however, provided not in the court as it were in the present episode.
Thus, since Sowore is facing prosecutions on alleged threats against national security, whatever related misconducts while on bail will be tantamount to breach of bail conditions. And that can only be affirmed by the court. Security agencies cannot re-arrest a suspect for alleged breach of bail terms without order of the court, except where urgency is patently required to avert capital offences like homicide. Any other omissions or commissions must be respectfully presented to the court prior to any actions.
Likewise, the media wars and counter-attacks are worrisome particularly a justification that US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had arrested a suspect in the court. Same on the claim that Nigeria, as a sovereign nation, doesn’t need to listen to global community. Instructively, the international community can interfere against gross abuse of human rights despite sovereignty. Equally, an error in America cannot become a model in Nigeria. Of course, Nigeria is not a copycat; otherwise, it would have adopted the obnoxious US laws on gay marriage.
It is, therefore, imperative that the media unit should live up to expectations. The media wars are uncalled for. And it is absurd for media aides to present inflaming and diverse positions which is indicative of no coordination. Media aides cannot have conflicting and respective opinions on sensitive national issues. There must be unanimity and cautiousness before making public statements. Possibly, a proficient person could be consulted for guidance.
Above all, explanations to the people are vital, and synonymous with accountability which is a part of democratic norms, and no society can grow without the support of the people. Undeniably, scores of citizens out of frustrations could be inquisitive with provoking remarks. Nonetheless, government still owes a duty to give appealing explanations.
Media assignment goes beyond mere information for any government. Public enlightenment is crucial in governance. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, recognized this fact by assigning the portfolio of ‘Commissioner of Information & Public Enlightenment’ which has tremendously helped him in carrying the people along. This is worthy of note.
To sum, the nation cannot subscribe to distractions and uncertainties when the President is hunting for foreign investors. The ugly episodes obviously did not reflect growth in the nation’s democracy. Visibly, masses are up the creek and, therefore, any action not directed towards their relief is a misplaced priority. Simply put, a blunder.
Imperatively, foreign investors must convincingly have confidence in rule of law in any country to be able to become stakeholders. Presently, translating Buhari’s ‘Next-Level’ packages into reality must be the priority, and not inconsequentialities. This is time for serious business; to rescue the suffering masses from miserable conditions created by selfish political leaders.
Umegboro is a public affairs analyst
By: Carl Umegboro
For A Memorable Christmas
At a hospital, few days ago, something happened that redefined the whole essence of Christmas to me. A group of young choristers came to the hospital to sing for a patient. Apparently, a nurse in the hospital who was a member of the choir had told the group about the despairing patient and the need for them to come and cheer him and other patients up who will be spending Christmas on their sick beds.
Their singing was wonderful. They livened the entire place and brought joy, happiness and hope to the patients. Some of them sang along with the choir, some were nodding their heads to the rhythm of the songs while a few couldn’t help but shed tears. It was amazing and it made some of us who were fortunate to be at the hospital environment at that time and who witnessed the memorable event wonder how such a simple gesture could touch the lives of many patients, staff and visitors as well.
Christmas is, no doubt, one of the most wonderful times of the year. It is a celebration many people look forward to with nostalgia as it brings the memories of happiness and love shared among families and friends during the festive period.
Christmas season is supposed to be a period of peace, love, forgiveness, reconciliation and thanksgiving for Jesus Christ, who, according to the Bible, was sent into the world by God, his Father, to die for the sins of mankind and bring everlasting peace to the world. It is, therefore, expected that the commemoration of his birth should be a time for nations, families and individuals to make peace and live in harmony.
Ironically, the reverse seems to be the case now as people, particularly in Nigeria, have turned the Yuletide to a time to do all sorts of unspeakable things to make money. In many other countries, prices of commodities are slashed during Christmas to make them affordable for everyone. But here in Nigeria, businessmen, traders, transporters, hair dressers and tailors, all see the season as an opportunity to make quick money by hiking the prices of their goods and services. Family ties, relationships are broken over material needs for Christmas.
Perhaps, the most worrisome is the increased crime rate across the country during the Christmas. Armed robbers, kidnappers increase their operations during the holy season. As a matter of fact, many people from different parts of the country now find it difficult to travel to their villages for Christmas for fear of being kidnapped.
In doing these, we miss the essence of Christmas and lose the blessings therein. Christmas will be without meaning unless we imbibe the basic lessons drawn from Jesus’ lowly birth in a manger, his pious life, long suffering, love for others and empathy with the weak and hopeless, all of which climaxed with a supreme sacrifice on the Cross of Calvary. Undoubtedly, these are the virtues that truly make Christmas a Christian epoch worthy of annual commemoration.
Sometimes one wonders what a peaceful world we’ll have, if mankind imbibed the attributes of the exemplary life Jesus Christ lived, of being a master servant, lover of children, friend of the forsaken and dependable teacher.
Could we all see this year’s Christmas as an opportunity to reflect on the virtues Christ preached and see how adherence to them could save the fast dwindling family structure, redirect a depraved society, remodel our leaders to become selfless servant-leaders and, above all, re-brand a greedy and insensitive political class and the governed?
The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr) Samuel Kanu Uche, once said this about Christmas: “The modest and reticent manner of his birth despite His royal connections and divinity, which lays a social foundation for the concept of a servant-leader, should serve as a big lesson to all of us, especially those in leadership positions and places of authority. The fact that we are leaders in whatever sphere of human existence does not confer on us the power to oppress others, rather it is a responsibility committed to us that should not be abused and misused.
“Jesus came to the world to make God even more accessible to man by means of being a mediator, an advocate and a divine communications channel. Such is the role of leaders, who truly think of the people they rule or seek to govern because they are meant to provide good roads, quality education, constant power supply, equity and justice, joy, prosperity, good and quality living, responsible and responsive governance, accessible to the people. Leaders are to put the people they serve before themselves and not the other way round”, he continued.
As it is with our leaders, so it is with all of us. Each of us is blessed with unique talents. Some of us have money while all of us have time. At this special period of the year, we are expected to use these three “Ts” to make life better for others. The young choristers might not have the money to buy hampers for the patients in the hospital but they used their gifts of sweet voices to impact on their lives.
What about making use of our time to reach out to patients in hospitals, children in orphanages and motherless babies homes, prison inmates, the bereaved, the less privileged members of our communities and those in IDPs camps and put smiles on their faces through our gifts of love and other material things. We can deny ourselves certain pleasures and luxury for this set of people to be happy.
Surely, the celebration will have more impact on us as individuals and a nation if we do away with greed, materialism, corruption, ethnicity and all those vices that divide us as a nation but practise justice which Jesus Christ loved and died for. Instead of doubling the prices of our goods and services, we should emulate people of other countries who slash the prices of their commodities during Christmas to make it affordable for everyone.
Christmas will make more meaning if our lives become that of loving kindness and service to other fellows. A writer once wrote, “Every time someone reaches out to help another, that is Christmas, every time someone puts anger aside and strives for understanding, that is Christmas; every time people forget their differences and realize their love for each other, that is Christmas”.
As we do these, let us not forget to prepare our souls to welcome the Lord and be ready to live exemplary Christian lives even after Christmas.
By: Calista Ezeaku
