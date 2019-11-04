Opinion
Stop Undermining Police Status
Without going into the history and evolution of the Nigeria Police Force, there is a need to examine its declining status in the past 50 years. There was a time when state security service, regardless of such nominators as NSO, DSS, etc, was a part of the Police, known as E department or special branch. Current Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had its personnel drawn from experienced operators of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), especially those with university degrees in law, economics, banking and finance, etc.
The police traffic unit was quite a smart and agile unit whose functions were taken over by federal road safety agency. Similarly the mobile police currently operate as a para-military force whose personnel rarely see themselves as belonging to the conventional police. The international police section is more of a diplomatic outfit, aligned to EFCC, DSS and the Central Criminal Registry. Perhaps, the police band still remains involved in music and ceremonial occasions.
There has been a systematic dilution of the status of the old Nigeria Police Force, to such an extent that some police men and women put on their uniforms only when they get to their stations for duty. The current engagement of the military in internal security operations with Crocodile Smile, Pythons Dance and Atilogy Dance seems to suggest that the Police need more friends and support. Many Nigerians are skeptical about such intrusion into civil security.
A recent controversy with regards to recruitment exercise into the police is an issue which sends a signal of possible conflict of interests somewhere. While the chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Inspector-General of Police (IG) are not seen to be working together in harmony, the situation creates an image problem for the Police generally. If there is any ambiguity with regards to roles, responsibilities or division of labour, such should please be resolved so that image of the Police is not undermined.
A more disturbing factor reducing the status of the Police is the rent and debt collecting role which some police personnel have undertaken. The Police have a duty to advise complainants bringing civil cases to them, to seek redress in a civil court. But some police personnel collude with complainants to treat civil cases such as debt disputes, as criminal ones, involving detaining people who should not be detained. There have been cases where rent, business and debt disputes are cleverly recorded in crime diary as malicious damage or conduct likely to cause breach of the peace, to justify detaining a debtor.
Much of the erosion of the status of the Police had been brought about by the demeaning activities of some police personnel. This also includes the shameless behaviours that we see daily at road check points. A situation where weapons are used to intimidate road users, including drivers of commercial vehicles, cannot be described as performance of lawful duties. While poor remuneration in public services and the declining value of the naira are frustrating factors, the image of the Police should not be brought into disrepute through acts of indiscipline by its personnel.
An additional factor which has seriously undermined the status of the Police is the privatization of the services of police personnel. It is an open secret that police officers and men lobby quite seriously to be posted to beats considered juicy. Such beats include rigs and flow stations of oil companies where the team of security personnel is fed very well by the companies, apart from other gifts and benefits. Similarly, serving as orderlies to senior politicians and state officials can bring additional money and power to some police personnel who are lucky to have such postings. Other colleagues get jealous.
Much of the clamour for the creation of state police or neighbourhood watch had arisen from the over-stretching of the strength of the Police through the private and commercial deployment of available personnel. Not enough police manpower remains available to serve the public. Another factor undermining the image of the Police is the attitude or operational patterns of the Special Anti-Robbery Squard (SARS). Personnel of that special unit behave as if all Nigerians are violent criminals. They are known to get involved in matters far from robbery just as they are associated with crude and uncouth behaviours.
A situation where members of a supposedly disciplined establishment allow themselves to be hired and used for partisan political errands, allows that they be regarded as thugs. It has become difficult for patriotic Nigerians to see the Police as friends who deserve help or hints. In a similar way, there also appears to be little coordination between the Police and other security agencies.
Proliferation of various security outfits including the Civil Defence Corps also adds to the devaluation of the status of the police. There is some concern in the existence of many security and gun-carrying outfits, especially where there is a growing intrusion into police duties and spheres of operation. It has become difficult to know when one is dealing with the Police, political thugs, robbers or other groups of macho-men, wearing different uniforms.
The Police should revive or intensify frequent local lectures for its personnel, especially the rank and file, whereby various experts can be invited to address the men. Rising complaints of degree holders serving as NCOs needs to be addressed to grade them properly, not frustrate them.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Well Said, Gen Buratai
About time too! I mean, it’s time the country listened to its Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai. The General has time again complained that his soldiers were increasingly being called upon to engage in purely police duties. He wished that it were possible to get the Police to relieve his men of these out-of-line duties. That way, his men could then be re-deployed to critical military assignments for which they were best trained.
The indication now is that Gen Buratai is not alone on this matter. Not long ago, a panel of highly placed elder statesmen and eminent personalities put together by the peace NGO of former Head of State, Gen Abulsalam Abubakar, vindicated the army chief.
The panel included retired top army generals, career diplomats, civil servants and other intellectuals. For two days, they brainstormed on how to sustainably tackle the challenges of insecurity in the country. Their verdict: the military, especially the army, should stop performing police duties.
Then enter Alhaji Lawal Bawa, a retired assistant inspector general of police. In an interview with the Daily Trust edition of June 30, 2019, he was asked what aspect of police duties he would want reviewed. His response: “I am not happy that able policemen are being sent to become orderlies to politicians. That should be changed. The politicians use them as orderlies. That should not be.”
In addition to guarding top politicians and highly placed government officials, you will find soldiers and policemen guarding companies and top company executives; some private educational and religious institutions, even palaces. You are also familiar with them as escorts to fuel tankers, sundry goods trucks, revenue task force, etc. And, as noted by Alhaji Bawa, you may even have heard of them providing security for some alleged heads of cult and criminal gangs.
Not done yet, you also have them manning check-points either alone, or in a mix of personnel under the name “joint task force” (JTF). This is where the soldiers come into close contact first, with their police counterparts, and secondly the public at large. Now, if you ask me, the involvement of soldiers with their police counterparts in joint assignments, especially check-point duties, is probably the worst thing that has befallen the Army. Why?! Before our very eyes, so to say, we see the hitherto much disciplined, no-nonsense soldiers outdoing their police colleagues in abhorable petty knavery at check points!
It was so saddening watching them at check-points extorting N100, even N200 from hapless motorists. Public outcry and strident condemnations kind of jolted the military command headquarters. It is to their credit that the command headquarters rose to the occasion. They installed signboards at some Army and JTF check-points urging victims and witnesses to report any extortion to the commands through the stated GSM numbers. “
That, somehow, appreciably reduced the extortions. It did not stop it entirely, though. But the damage had already been done! The extortion virus contracted at these check-points, they will need to reassure the public that they too still have by some of the soldiers from their police colleagues will take some immunizing to get rid of completely and restore their lost professional integrity for which they were held in high esteem. For the policemen at these check-points, they will need to reassure the public that they too still have professional integrity of some sort to be restored.
Now, how about the sheer number of policemen and soldiers deployed to checkpoints along some major inter-state highways? First, the checkpoints. Here in Rivers State, for instance, there are three major inter-state highways: the East-West (Port Harcourt-Warri), Port Harcourt-Owerri and Port Harcourt-Aba highways. .
On any of them, the first two especially, you would, before now, find as many as five check-points within a two-kilometer distance. Many of them were within a stone-throw or shouting distance from each other. And whether they were manned solely by soldiers or by JTF, you would find, at least, five of them at each check-point.
If such massive presence deterred the criminals that operated along those highways, it would have been bearable. But they didn’t. The criminals still operated as if there were no check-points.
In addition to all these, you have a situation where a National or State Assembly member or top government official visiting his constituency or home with a Hilux convoy of as many as three to four well armed police, military or JTF squad.
For the greater interest of the country, we can do without this gross abuse of our mainstream security agencies. It is time federal and state governments mustered enough guts to end this misuse of soldiers and policemen. With the obvious exception of the President, Vice President, Senate President and his deputy, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Governors and their Deputies, the rest top government officials should look elsewhere for orderlies. .
Properly trained and equipped, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) can fill the gap left by the policemen and soldiers, even though the corps is locked in mortal combat with all manner of sundry criminals and bandits bent on sabotaging the country’s economic infrastructure, especially in the oil industry. A second option is the private security organizations. Already, some business organizations such as commercial banks are patronizing private security firms. Such massive patronage will boost the private security industry thereby enhancing the country’s overall security blue-print.
Besides, a bustling private security business will be the necessary incentive for our retired and retiring top police, military, DSS officers to plunge into. And, why not? Many are already engaged in non-security training ventures like agriculture, marine and transport, etc.
Come to think of it, private-detective business is largely unknown in our clime. With good incentives and assured patronage, the business could flourish. Before long, private security training and educational institutions could add to our existing ones.
If the recent order to the military, especially the Army and the Air Force, to quickly wrap up the North East war is to be successfully executed, then there is every need to give immediate ear to Gen Buratai’s call for his men to be relieved of police duties as a matter of urgency.
Uhor wrote in from Port Harcourt.
Nasir Uhor
Opinion
Nigerian Banks And Customers’ Burdens
The banking system in Nigeria has been a burden to the banking public over the years. Some banks do not give adequate attention to their customers. They rather abandon the customers’ complaints or request without cogent reasons.
Customer complaints are inevitable, no matter how streamlined one’s business may look they must always be acknowledged and dealt with efficiently. By ignoring or dismissing the complaints or requests of customers, the bank is telling the public that their opinion and patronage don’t matter. Many business owners see complaints or demands management as time consuming and frustrating to an efficient system, whereas such complaints can be resolved quickly and easily.
When a customer first lodges a complaint, there is need for the authority to take bold step in order to tackle such problem confronting the complainant. It can be difficult to remain impassive in the face of criticisms, but an emotional response will only serve to irritate the customer further.
The authorities are expected to give their customers full attention as desired and carefully listen to the whole problem before responding. Put yourselves in their shoes, if you had a problem you would want someone to listen and solve it.
Appearing disinterested or attempting to argue to discourage the customer based on the complaint lodged will only exacerbate the situation. There is no need to jump the gun, rather one should deal with such complaints on a regular basis, of which many have handled similar cases before now. However, complaints of esteemed customers are usually unique to the bank staff because resolution of such often attract financial gratification.
Treating their cases as important individuals requires listening to their problems in full, which will go a long way to strengthen the relationship existing between banks and their customers only when attention is given to complaints or demands from customers at our various banks. It is easy to be defenseless, particularly if the management doesn’t believe they are at fault. However, they have to put themselves together and feel the pains of their customers, especially when they are at the receiving end of such experience; would they personally be satisfied? If the blame lies on a particular member of staff, it is often best to remove the customer from their presence.
Always use one’s initiative when dealing with customers’ complaints. This can defuse tension and emotion, and help customers to re-evaluate their anger.
However, never pass the customer around from person to person as each complaint or demand should ideally be handled by a particular staff. Therefore, such person should always ensure that the staff assigned to the case has the impetus to deal with the situation.
Once the customers had aired their grievances, the staff on duty should immediately give a sincere apology. Sometimes, apology is all it takes to placate an angry customer; sometimes, a complaint should be followed by a request for compensation, typically through a refund or a voucher. In this premise, the staff remains calm when dealing with a complaint or demand even if the customer becomes irate or confrontational, the ultimate aim would be to turn the\ bankers’ negative experience into a positive one, but arguing back will only make the situation worse.
Customer complaints should always be resolved as quickly as possible and allow sympathy to be the watchword once you have listened to their concern, in order to quell the heat of the matter for better result.
As a public servant, a bank staff should be able to create a bond between him and the customer, so that they know you have heard their concern and are going to work with them to resolve the impasse. The bank should offer solution to their customer’s burden, provide feedback to such problem and execute the solution, instead of creating more difficulties in the life of the complainants.
Customers are made to be treated with care, kindness, love and respect. The banking system in Nigeria should learn how to manage issues effectively, especially those that emanate from their banks, where they are expected to provide suitable machines that will accommodate the needs of the customers; example, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM), because the banks cannot function well without the customers’ patronage and contribution.
Customers are the reason for the banking system in Nigeria.
Barizaa wrote in from Bori.
Kpobari Barizaa
Opinion
Our Industries Must Not Die!
As the impact of the closure of land borders continues to tell on Nigerians, government is relentlessly assuring the nation that the action is in the interest of the nation and her citizens.
According to the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), the essence of the exercise is to strengthen the nation’s security and protect its economic interests. In his words, “Our interest is to make sure that our country is secure, the well-being of our people is assured and our economy is secure.
“The step we have taken is in the interest of Nigeria, the step is not to hurt anybody but to protect our own interests as a nation”.
Similarly, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the border closure is in the interest of producers and farmers in Nigeria. Speaking during a town hall meeting in Edo State, the VP said. “Part of the reasons for shutting the border is the smuggling that has been going on. If we continue to allow the Chinese and others to continue to bring in all those things, we will kill farming completely and most of our people will not be employed.
“There may be some pain in order to gain. The countries of the world that are prosperous didn’t allow anybody to bring in anything to their countries. They make sure they grow what they eat. I can assure you that very soon you will see a great deal of progress. You will see more of our own commodities coming into the market. If we allow our own people grow these things, our people will prosper. The only way our people can prosper is if we let them use the opportunity that they have, such as farming, fishing and others…”
Going by the above statements, it could be said that government actually means well for the nation. It has always been said that our economy cannot grow, our agricultural sector cannot thrive if we continue to allow all countries make Nigeria a dumping ground for all manner of things they produce (both standard and substandard), hence the need to support our local industries.
It was, therefore, baffling to read that a government which claims to be doing all things possible to make life better for her citizens will also authorise actions capable of killing some sectors of the economy. Reports have it that on Thursday, October 24, the federal government and a Turkish firm, Sur Corporatewear, signed an agreement on the establishment of a military and paramilitary clothing factory in Kaduna. According to the reports, the factory will be located inside the Defence Industry Complex (DICON), Kaduna. The Defence Minister, Bashir Magashi, who signed on behalf of the government, said the Turkish firm is expected to develop local brand of textile materials and accessories, adding that a total of $13 million will be invested by the firm to finance the enterprise and make it viable. He also assured patronage of the materials by the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
The deal seems laudable, doesn’t it? A whopping sum of $13 million (about N4.68billion) will be brought in by the Turkish firm. Interesting! But what harm does this portend for our moribund textile industry? How will assigning a foreign company to produce our military uniforms help the industry to grow? Just three months ago, President Muhammadu Buhari, directed all security agencies and hospitals to patronise local textile companies for their uniforms so as to tackle unemployment and grow the economy. And now a foreign company is invited to produce military uniforms. Isn’t it rather unfortunate; more so, when stakeholders in the textile industry were said to have been meeting with the military and paramilitary bodies for that same purpose?
As a giant in the industry, Mrs Adenike Ogunlesi, pointed out, ”If you don’t invest in capacity building, how do we grow? The government needs to believe in us. This is an attempt to kill the local industry because we have been looking forward to building local capacity.
“This is an opportunity to develop the local capacity; bring in technical partners to deliver on a project as big as this and create jobs. We are a sovereign nation, so why is another nation in charge of our security uniforms? This is a project that has the capacity to grow the entire garment industry and it is given to one company. This is definitely not right”.
So it’s imperative that government reconsiders the deal with the Turkish firm. Let a level playing ground be created for our local textile industries to partake in the military uniform venture and jobs in other sectors. A situation where jobs that could be perfectly done by Nigerians are given to foreigners who sometimes cannot measure up to their Nigerian counterparts in terms of qualification and experience must be seriously addressed. Sometimes you see foreign construction companies patching up roads in our states and you begin to wonder where this nation is headed.
There are talented people in the textile and garment industry in Aba, Lagos, Kaduna and other parts of the country who are already competing with other nations in terms of quality output. Engage these people in this deal and you can be sure you will get exactly what the Turks will give you, or even better. The only edge foreign companies may have over the local ones may be in terms of possession of modern, sophisticated machines. That, governments at various levels, can handle by liaising with stakeholders in the industry on how to acquire them, perhaps through soft loans and others. What our local industries need is governments’ support and encouragement, not actions capable of crippling them.
It is also advisable that government ascertains the sincerity of the Turkish firm. These foreign companies that come here to invest are not charity organisations. They are out to make money and records have shown that, most times, they exploit Nigerians instead of making life better for us. No skills are transferred to the people and the only jobs they give are those of security men, labourers and others in that category. Let us be wise!
Calista Ezeaku
