Opinion
Book Of Nonsense Revisited
Book of Nonsense was written in 1846 by one Edward Lear, an English illustrator of bird books. Serious students of the works of William Shakespeare will know about King Lear whose three daughters, Goneril, Regan and Cordelia, were put to test with regards to who among them loved their father most. But the Book of Nonsense and its author have nothing to do with Shakespeare’s King Lear, neither has the theme of the book anything to do with ornithology. Rather, it is a book of idiom.
It has become needful to revisit the Book of Nonsense because of the relevance of its theme with regards to events playing out in Nigeria currently. The Book of Nonsense is all about idioms, parables, satires and lessons that can be absorbed only by persons with highly developed intuitive faculty. It is true that the author of the book was associated with the illustration of various species of birds and their peculiar life-styles, but he also used his keen knowledge of the behavioural patterns of birds, to convey vital messages to humanity.
The title of the book alone illustrates the light-hearted and humorous manner that Lear adopted in his work. Yes, describe his story and the message there in as nonsense, but the author adopted his peculiar style as a means of letting obtuse humanity leave him alone, while the import of his message would be grasped later by discerning readers. Simple truth is not obtrusive, neither does it beg for the ears of everyone.
First and foremost, nature and creatures that allow themselves to be guided by the instructions of nature, fare better than those that ignore such instructions. Like The Song of a Goat, wise people heed the message rather than consider first the status of the messenger. But myopic and obtuse humanity would want to consider the status of a speaker or messenger, before deciding whether or not the message deserves to be listened to.
Today, Nigerians under various platforms, are holding conferences and discussions, engaged in all kinds of arguments over various issues, for the purpose of finding solutions to numerous problems and challenges facing the nation. Those who argue forward and backward without coming to terms with the vital issue at stake; or deliberately evade the issue because of its sensitive or intimidating nature, usually prolong the state of instability. The book containing the dreaded issues would be considered as a book of nonsense.
Perhaps, 99.9% of Nigerians may not know the most outstanding issue of contention in the country; and perhaps, the few who know would not want to be seen as singing the song of a goat. This is how we stand now as a nation. From Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida we have the following admonition: “for pleasure and revenge have ears more deaf than adders to the voice of any true decision. Nature craves all dues be rendered to their owners”. Readers who may not know about Troilus and Cressida may have heard about Helen of Troy! A movie.
The Book of Nonsense is a book about human cleverness, whereby the bitterness of truth turns it into nonsense. A society that cultivates such propensity breeds more lawyers and court jesters and flatterers. Jonathern Swift, a British satirist, told us that “the law that lawyers know is the art of proving by words multiplied for the purpose, that white is black, and black white, according as they are paid”. Someone described Nigeria as a nation of “Pocket-lawyers” where everybody knows how to bend the truth.
Perhaps, using a few reported cases for purposes of illustration, the reader may have some ideas about the issues that this article is pointing at. A news headline titled: “Federal Projects: FG Refuses to Refund Rivers Funds – Wike”; the governor made the following statements: “Of all the 36 states of the federation, it is only Rivers State that they refused to refund resources used to execute federal projects. Rivers State is also the only state that they refused to return PAYEE funds that accrued to the State”. The governor went on to say: “I am not one of the governors who will sell their people because they are struggling for relevance”.
Discerning readers would not consider the above statements of a state governor as nonsensical, but as giving a far-reaching insight into real politics. Religious festive seasons are usually characterized by prayers and supplications to the Powers Above for blessings, benevolence and mercies, but words not backed and followed up by actions rarely go to heaven.
Recent utterances from various quarters give the impression that saying the truth with regards to the real situation in the country is equivalent to talking nonsense or being “anti-establishment”. Perhaps, fawning and flattering culture would make more sense in the country. For example, a number of Nigerians have been heard to say that there is nothing wrong with the state or structure of the country. Perhaps, everything is wrong with those who see the need to re-visit the “book of nonsense” to see if we can grasp some relevant message.
Indeed, there is much to gain from listening to the Song of a Goat, or reading the Book of Nonsense. From Shakespeare’s King Lear, the message is that flatterers and fawning court jesters are not usually the most patriotic people, neither are those who point out the truth, the enemies of kings and rulers. From Edward Lear, the author of the Book of Nonsense, the message is that those who consider truth bitter, often resort to blackmail, calumny, tumult and oppression in order to make nonsensical what makes sense.
A situation in which “a section of the country think and behave as if Nigeria was a gift to them” makes some sense when such a statement comes from a senior cleric.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Still On Governance Cost Reduction
Inflated cost of governance has been a problem bedeviling the country for many years. Like many other malaise bogging the nation, everybody seems to know how to come out of the quagmire but the willingness to do the needful is in great lack.
In the recent past, many had warned that with the growing number of ministers, lawmakers, senior special advisers, over bloated workforce and so on, the country was headed for an economic doom as almost all the nation’s resources will be used in maintaining public offices.
Shortly after his election, President Muhammadu Buhari alluded to this fact. He said, “Over 90% of Nigeria’s budget is on recurrent expenditure. There must be much money available for capital expenditure to provide more infrastructure for our industries that will attract investment and develop the country”. Nigerians, therefore, expected to see a different thing in Buhari’s new cabinet but incidentally, that expectation is yet to be met. The number of ministers has gone from 36, claimed to be stipulated by the constitution, to 42 presently with many irrelevant ministries. Though the president recently restricted travelling and estacodes of his ministers and bureaucrats, reducing their foreign trips to not more than two in a quarter, the exponential increase in his and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo’s travel cost from N1.3 billion in this year’s N8.9 trillion budget to a proposed N3.3billion budget in the 2020 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly, casts doubt on the sincerity of the president to solve the problem.
The story is not different in the states where some governors engage in wasteful spending without recourse to the developmental needs of their people. Just two days ago, we read the news about Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi’ s purchase of 68 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) for his aides. These are people who, most likely, already have personal vehicles or even official vehicles to move around with. Record shows that Ebonyi State is sitting uncomfortably as the 7th poorest state in the country, and number one in the South East. Why then wouldn’t the chief executive of such a poor state be thinking of how to pull it out of poverty rather than pleasing a handful of persons?
In some other states, the governors and their families live very large. They travel abroad as if they are going to the next community; in the governors’ entourage are numerous exotic cars, yet the public schools, hospitals, roads and other few existing infrastructure are in sorry states. From year to year, the budgets of these states are never made public, so the governors spend the states’ fund however they want.
The truth is that if we are serious about wanting to reduce the cost of governance both at the federal, state and local government levels, our leaders should ensure that the change sincerely begins with them, not a situation where they live like kings and queens, but demand prayers from the suffering masses while at the same time tax and levy them heavily.
The former Governor of Imo State and now senator, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, recently suggested a reduction in the number of lawmakers as a way of reducing considerably, the cost of administering the nation. Speaking while contributing to the debate on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) preceding the 2020 Budget at plenary, and proposed a cut in the number of legislative representation for each state at the National Assembly to only one senator and three House of Representatives members. Okorocha, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, noted that the reduction from each state will help cut cost and ensure effective representation. He reasoned that what three senators and several Reps members can do for a state (currently), the four lawmakers he is advocating can do even better (if they are serious about representing the interests of their constituents).
“We can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different thing to happen… There is need for constitutional amendment. Rather than engaging many people in politics, we can have few in the National Assembly while others can venture into other sectors… I will present a bill on it based on the mood of the National Assembly. Whether it starts now or later, we must do things differently”, Okorocha argued.
On the other hand, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, rather advocated the scrapping of the Senate as a way of cutting cost and reducing the financial burden on government. If you ask me, there are no better suggestions than these when it comes to dealing with the extremely high cost of running the National Assembly. According to this newspaper’s editorial of October 14, 2019, “Every well-meaning Nigerian agrees that the allocation of N125 billion (previously N150 billion) is annoyingly unreasonable for 469 lawmakers in a country where that same amount constitutes the budget of no fewer than two states, with a combined population of about 10 million. This is even more disturbing when it is realised that the country has N10.3 trillion in the 2020 national budget just submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the lawmakers to provide infrastructure in 36 states plus FCT and other services for over 195.6 million people”
Also, in tackling this national problem considered as a bane to the country’s development, it is important we go back to the commendations of the Mr. Steve Oronsanya Committee on Rationalisation of Federal Government’s Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies. The committee, set up by the Federal Government and headed by the former Head of Service, had recommended the scrapping of 38 agencies, merging of 52 and reversal of 14 to departments in the ministries from which they were carved out. This move, according to the committee, would save billions of naira for the nation if carried out.
Indeed, reducing the cost of governance will do the country some immensurable good, but there should be a holistic approach to it. It should not be a burden to be borne by only the workforce. Both the leaders and the led have sacrifices to make.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Agriculture As Alternative Economic Hub
In the face of current economic challenges in the country, there have been calls among stakeholders for the diversification of the economy from its oil-based monolithic status.
Since the discovery of oil in Nigeria in 1956 and the oil boom in the 1970s, oil has dominated the economy of the country. Nigeria presently operates a monolithic economy with over 95 per cent dependence on oil. Oil accounts for more than 90 per cent of the country’s export, 25 per cent of Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and 80 per cent of government total revenues.
Consequently, this has led to substantial instability in the country’s economy, a concurrent decline in other economic sectors, and the collapse of infrastructure and social services.
Worthy of attention is the fact that oil is gradually losing its relevance as the major driver of the economy globally due to discoveries like solar energy and other alternative energy sources for vehicles and various uses. Solar energy, for instance, evolved to become one of the most cost effective and efficient sources of energy.
These developments have affected the prices of oil in the international market. The U.S Energy Information Administration (EIA) has predicted that between now and 2022, solar energy and other renewables will account for the majority of new power.
Before the discovery of oil, Nigeria’s major economic earnings was agriculture, but the advent of oil led to the neglect of the obvious potentials in agriculture. Agriculture has suffered from years of mismanagement, inconsistent and poorly conceived government policies, and lack of basic infrastructure. Still, the sector forms about 42 per cent GDP and two thirds of employment.
Agriculture provides a significant fraction (approximately 10%) of non-oil growth. Poultry and cocoa are just two areas where production is not keeping pace with domestic or international demand. Fishery also has great potentials but is poorly managed.
It is no secret that Nigeria is blessed with arable land and resources for agriculture and there is no tropical agricultural crop known to man that cannot be grown in Nigeria.
Agricultural development, in order to be enhanced, should be based on the concept of comparative advantage of the North, South, East.
The North occupies 70 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass, giving it a comparative advantage in terms of agriculture, raw materials and livestock . A large chunk of the North is arable and supportive of year – round food production. With a transition from subsistence to mechanized agriculture, northern Nigeria alone can produce enough food to feed the whole of Africa.
The South is blessed with abundant water resources, adequate rainfall, numerous rivers and ponds to enhance aquaculture. Aquaculture has been the world’s fastest growing food production sector for nearly two decades. The contribution of fish farming and fisheries to the nation’s economy is very significant in terms of employment, income generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and provision of raw materials for animal feed industry.
The Eastern part of the country is also not left out as it is a major source of palm oil production. In the 1950s, Nigeria held centre stage as one of the largest producers and exporters of palm oil, accounting for more than four per cent of the country’s independence from British colonial rule in 1960. Palm oil contributed 82 per cent of national export revenue.
Having considered all these, it is imperative that all parts of Nigeria should be made to embrace agriculture. Government should mobilise people from every region and give incentives.
The Green Revolution introduced by the Shagari administration in the 80s should be revived. The programme was intended to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and introduce modern technology into the Nigerian agriculture sector largely through the introduction of modern imputs such as high yielding varieties of seeds, fertilizers and tractors. This should be re-enacted.
There should be proper sensitisation and mobilisation of the rural areas to be actively engaged in agro-based activities and the provision of loans and incentives for real farmers. These funds should be monitored to ensure that they are not hijacked and diverted by portfolio-carrying farmers.
Currently, Nigeria wastes a staggering 1.3 trillion on food imports, virtually one third of the annual budgets. Therefore, government should reduce the rate of importation of food and invest this money in agricultural development. All stakeholders must be sincere to ensure that agricultural revolution in Nigeria is not politicised.
It is obvious that with the phasing out of oil in the global scene, the economic future of Nigeria can only be secured through massive investment in agriculture. Agriculture is the most reliable way to sustainable development and economic advancement. It covers all aspects of human activities and also serves as the basis of humanity. Therefore, Nigeria should give it a first place by developing and exploiting the sector.
Enebechi is a student of Abia State University, Uturu.
Esther Enebechi
Opinion
Nigeria’s Security And Tech-Driven Policing
Problems such as inappropriate policing, poor orientation and lack of proactive/preventive measures, have made the Nigeria Police to perform generally below the expected deliverables. Thus, Nigeria’s rank in the world, as presented by the Global Terrorism Index of 2018, reveals a dire need for more action by initiating a purposeful technology-driven policing and workable security strategies in combating terrorists’ deadly activities, as well as other crimes and criminalities.
On another hand, the inability of the federal government through its security apparatus, to overcome insurgency with its available technical know-how, apparently calls for a new approach in the country’s effort at fighting insecurity. An approach that will be founded on credible intelligence gathering, acquisition of modern technology, capacity building, and interagency collaboration.
Just a week ago, twenty-four hours after an attack on Kukoki village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, bandits again sacked three more communities in Rafi Local Government Area on Tuesday evening. It was gathered that the heavily armed bandits which rode motorcycles numbering about 30 and carrying three people each, ransacked the three communities, forcing them to run to Kagara,the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area.
According to an eye witness account, “As at 6:45pm on Tuesday, an exodus of escapees from the three villages numbering hundreds had opened four camps in Kagara. More worrisome is the fact that these embattled communities are walled round with security presence, yet the Niger State Police Commissioner, Adamu Usman, could say that “the police are reviewing the security architecture of communities in the hinterland because it appears they are prone to this type of security breach.”
Yesterday, the public woke up to yet another heart-wrecking news. This time, bandits sacked 17 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the displaced persons, numbering about 2,000, are taking refuge at LEA Birnin Yero Primary School.
The list is endless. No day passes without an attack on helpless Nigerians in their on land, like a people left alone to rot in their fate. Regrettably, billions of naira are voted on yearly basis for the security of Nigerians, a situation that has not only subjected the populace to fear and trauma, but to economic hardship as people fear daily to go about their legitimate life activities.
The faulty security architecture of the country, has made imperative the need for a technology-driven policing. It will not only enable law-enforcement agencies to be proactive, but will also be quite useful in predicting potential crimes rather than being reactive. It is in the light of this realization, that the recent gesture demonstrated by the United States Of America (USA) to Nigeria is commendable.
The US pledge to always support the Nigerian government in her war against terrorism, became quite visible in her donation of two Mobile Radiation Detection System (vehicles) MDS, with associated equipment, spare parts and maintenance kits to the Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) of the Nigeria Police. This, the Senior Adviser to the US Department of Energy /National Nuclear Security, Mr Bryceon Shulman, said was done to enhance Nigeria’s Nuclear Security Detection Architecture.
These modern equipment, which will go a long way in assisting the Police in the detection of illegally-acquired improvised explosives, couldn’t have been more timely any other time than now that the nation appears quite exhausted in its approach at curtailing the menace of terrorism, security threat and other dastard acts.
Luckily, Mr Bryceon Shulman said that the US government has sent a team of trainers to train and retrain some EOD officers on ways to handle the equipment, an offer the US has made at no cost. It is hoped that it will offer participants the ability to operate and maintain the MDS and associated hand-held equipment.
As a matter of necessity, participants must see this training as a great privilege to acquire more technical knowledge in radiation detection in line with global best practices. According to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the training will improve the capacity of the police, in conformity with her statutory responsibility for crime prevention and detection.
However, our US partners have demonstrated an enormous concern at Nigeria’s most challenging moment. Her provision of security apparatus, backed up with human resources to impact the knowledge on the modus operandi of the gadgets, is an absolute expression of a willingness to see Nigeria succeed.
It is therefore left with the Nigeria Police to either justify the effort of the US government, or rubbish it. Recall that few years back, Nigeria Police were equipped with some detective security gadgets and close circuit cameras at some designated check points within state capitals to facilitate their work.
How many of those exclusively important gadgets are still functional today, is a question only the police can answer. Insinuations were rife of how disappointed the officers were with the gadgets which presence deprived them of the usual extortive tendency.
But one thing is sure, the gesture is geared towards strengthening our capability to deter, detect and investigate smuggling of nuclear and radioactive sources /materials thereby combating threats associated with nuclear terrorism/crime.
It is only an effective use of these equipment and the subsequent utilization of the knowledge that will be acquired from the important training that can guarantee a total deterrent of people from accessing radioactive material that can be used to perpetrate heinous crimes; and prevent exportation of radioactive materials as scrap metals.
In the light of the need to detect and identify illegally-imported or transported materials at international entry/exit points of the country, deter terrorists and other criminal elements from accessing materials that can be used to perpetrate heinous crimes, and enhance security at major public events against improvised nuclear device, radiological dispersal device, radiological exposure device, and other nuclear security threats, it is important we lay emphasis on maximum utilization of the gadgets donated by the US government.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Trending
-
News5 days ago
PANDEF Decries Worsening Infrastructure In N’Delta
-
Health3 days ago
Controlling High Blood Pressure With Food
-
News3 days ago
Wike Redeems N200m Pledge To Late Ferry Gberegbe’s Family
-
News5 days ago
RSG, Julius Berger Sign Pact For N21bn Flyovers …Flags Off Construction Work, ‘Morrow
-
News5 days ago
INEC Vows To Prosecute Kogi Gov For Double Registration
-
News3 days ago
2020: Akpabio Shuns Senate On Ministry’s Budget
-
News5 days ago
Military, Boko Haram Clash Claims Four Soldiers, Seven Terrorists …Army Loses Four Trucks To Insurgents
-
Politics3 days ago
Edo Guber Poll: Crisis Of Confidence Tears APC Apart