Opinion
Stemming Noise Pollution
Noise is hazardous to human health. It is an enemy of the environment as it pollutes the surroundings. Experts have regularly warned about the dangers of constant exposure to noise.
In recent years, many studies have shown that noise is an issue that must be taken into serious consideration. Not only has noise pollution been associated with hearing loss, there are other harmful effects on the human body.
According to an article in British Medical bulletin, other issues resulting from noise include hypertension, social disorder, psychological and psychiatric disorder, among others. “It is generally believed that noise disturbs activities and communications, causing annoyance. In some cases , annoyance may lead to stress responses, then symptoms and possible illness”, posits the article.
The question, is what is being done to tackle noise pollution in the country? Two years ago, the Lagos State Government announced the sealing of about 53 churches, mosques and hotels across the state over noise pollution and other environmental offences.
That action reportedly followed series of complaints received by the State Environmental Protection Agency from residents who were fed up with the uncontrolled increase of noise pollution in the state.
The action received wide commendation from Nigerians especially given the fact that ours is a society where many people in authority find it difficult to take necessary measures to correct or stop certain anomalies in the land.
Ours is a country where everybody claims to be very religious to the extent that any criticism of a religious leader or a religion no matter how constructive is considered as persecution or even an attack on God.
However, during a recent visit to Lagos, it didn’t seem as if the 2015 action has deterred religious organizations and individuals from polluting the environment with noise.
Not much has changed as far as the issue of noise pollution is concerned. The churches and the mosques still disturb their neighborhood with blasts from their mega phones. In fact, it was difficult to sleep. Not with the noise from a nearby church which had a weeklong night vigil and a mosque which speakers would start blaring from 4:30am.
The situation is not different in every other state across the country. In some streets in the cities, there could be two or more worship centers disturbing the peace of the people leaving in that neighborhood in the name of worshipping. Sometimes, you will see a small church of not up to 20 members polluting the environment with the noise from huge loud speakers mounted outside, the high tuned musical equipment and the minister shouting on top of his voice.
Compare what happens in places of worship here in Nigeria with what obtains in other climes; one cannot help but wonder whether we are truly worshipping the same God.
This is because while noise of unacceptable decibels boom from our places of worship day in day out, worship in other civilized countries is associated with peace, quietness and serenity.
Is it that our God in Nigeria is hard of hearing that he requires this much debilitating noise to get his attention while the ‘oyibo’ God only needs a serene and peaceful atmosphere to hear them?
Could it be that with so much noise in the country – generator, traffic and others- one must shout to get the attention of “Nigerian God?”
With the growing number of worship centers in the country, one would have expected that the authorities concerned would have ensured that there is strict adherence to the laws on noise pollution and building of houses, but incidentally, that is not the case.
Religious houses are cited anywhere in the country irrespective of whether the place is meant to be strictly a residential area or not.
At passengers loading parks, high density residential areas, industrial areas, construction sites, on the traffic, music stalls, virtually everywhere, we are exposed to excessive noise pollution.
The truth is that the more little or no attention is paid to the control of noise pollution in the country, the more risks the people face. It is important, therefore, that concerted efforts be made by relevant authorities and individuals to combat noise pollution in our society.
Yes, we know that noise is considered part of city life which no country can evade completely, but it behoves the authorities to control it in the interest of the people.
Religious houses, clubs, hotels, event centers and other public places must be made to abide by the rules of the land. Ours cannot continue to be a country where anything goes. In many other countries, churches, mosques, clubs and other public places are sound proof. Why can’t ours be like that? Why can’t we worship without causing pain to the people around us?
Some psychologists have postulated that better education, tougher enforcement and changes in individual habit and behaviour can make a great difference. If more people are aware of the effect of noise pollution on their health and know that they have the right to report the individual or organisation causing that pollution to relevant authorities as the residents of Lagos did, and if the authorities are willing to take necessary actions against the defaulters not minding whose ox is gored, then ours will be a better place.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Media Highway Men
By “highway men” should be understood to mean mischief makers, criminal-minded persons and paid agents who waylay, intercept and mislead people going about their honest affairs, on high-ways. They include robbers, pirates, terrorists and other species who engage in such pranks for various purposes, including hostage-taking for ransom. With regards to mass media activities there are also such highway men and women who use wide range of electronic gadgets to do a number of things that are not in the best interest of humanity.
Responsibilities of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) include ensuring that all the media and waves of communication are not abused. But there are a number of pranks which political and commercial interest groups play on unsuspecting public which this article intends to point out. It is unfortunate that a large number of Nigerians, including highly educated ones, are so naïve and gullible that they fall prey to the pranks of mischief makers. “Yahooboys” are merely apprentices.
Specifically, “phone-in programmes” of various radio stations have become the common playground of media highway men in practical mischief-making. Any keenly-perceptive observer who has taken some pains to monitor what goes on in radio phone-in programmes, would know the brewing ills there.
Without mentioning definite names of some of those who are regular patrons and participants in such early-morning radio programmes, let it suffice to alert the public that some of them are paid agents.
Perhaps, presenters of such radio programmes may or may not be privy to the on-going pranks; activities and utterances of such possible paid-agents are quite worrisome. Ranging from the quick defence of the policies and programmes of definite political parties, to freelance public relations works, paid agents show clearly that they are representing and working for some definite interest groups. Some of them also become so audacious and mean that they believe all Nigerians are suckers. This must not continue!
It has become needful to use this medium to advise that utterances of participants in all mass media programmes should not be allowed to create animosity in the society. Similarly, it would be unprofessional for any media house to give any impression, however remote or concealed, that it is partisan in its activities. It would not be enough for programme presenters to warn or advise public participants to be polite or guarded in what they say.
A situation where “Pastors” and “men of God” would speak endlessly and unguardedly like motor-park touts in public participatory radio programmes can do no credit to the image of the clergy. Even though the professional orientation and ethics of programme presenters may force them to accommodate prattlers, there is a need for discipline and control. Just for the fun of it, it may interest the public to know that a particular regular participant in radio programmes spoke in 116 occasions in less than 12 months. Who pays for his airtime?
Let it not be taken as if anyone wants to curtail the constitutional freedom of any Nigerian, rather, there is an observable trend that some “dirty political pranks” play out through the mass media. The larger unsuspecting public may not be aware of the trend, but the final outcome of activities of media highway men would definitely not be palatable for everyone. Mischievous participants in media programmes may do what they do in order to be heard or seen, but there is more to it.
It is expected and normal that those who express opinions in public should stick to what they can substantiate or be ready to face litigation where necessary. Similarly, to talk carelessly in public fora can be to rubbish a speaker’s reputation, but some Nigerians rarely care about such rules of engagement. But when talking or prattling epidemic can take the form of paid agents playing the role of spoilers and political gamblers the situation is different.
For readers who would cast doubt on the allegation of paid agents acting as media highway men, let such readers know that Scotland Yard-trained professionals have special means of information gathering. Therefore, asking for evidence to be provided in chapters and verses is to be merely academic and short-sighted. Actions speak louder than words!
Another angle in the issue of possible paid agents using the mass media as fora to practise some acts of mischief is the fact that security votes serve more purposes than what an average Nigerian knows. It may also interest readers to know that political parties provide some fund for security and other purposes. Therefore, there is more to opinions which some people express in the public than what meets the eyes. Both before, during and after elections and successes or failure arising therefrom, political interest groups can “fly some kites” for future actions.
This strategy of flying some kite is not peculiar to political groups alone, because other commercial interests do similar things, to test the waters and public perceptions. From advertising, public relations and advocacy programmes, to other strategies of having to deal with hostilities and the unexpected, organizations of all kinds spend much money for grassroots operations. Perhaps, some of the people used for covert operations may not know what purposes that they are being used to achieve, but the lure of money is a priority.
Sadly, media practitioners and programme presenters and moderators may not know what nature of highway men that they interact with daily. Why must particular persons speak everyday on radio programmes?
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Nigeria’s Budget And Fundamental Incompatibility
The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,as amended, imposed on the people by military juntas preceding the on-going democracy made general election a quadrennial event similar to that of the United States of America, and specifically pegs inauguration of governments on May 29 every four years too.
Incidentally, it pre-arranged appropriation bill or budget after the civil year calendar; reckoned from January 1 to December 31 according to Gregorian calendar. By this conflicting arrangement, the federal and state governments present budgets to their respective legislative bodies at the end of every year for passage.
By synchronizing the civil year pattern rather than the nation’s or respective democratic calendar, most incoming administrations may continuously encounter crisis in the first year in office with usual laments of empty-treasury against outgoing administrations as witnessed over times,on account of continuum in government.
This notion imperatively accounts for the strict reliance on independent financial-year calendar by financial and other corporate bodies for operations distinctive from civil year merely observed for record purposes.
Emphatically, any government that is scheduled to round off its tenure in May 29 has no business with appropriation bill for the residual periods of the year. A well-structured government should logically, correspondingly run its calendar alongside the year’s budget from inauguration date and not necessarily adopting a civil calendar except if fittingly inaugurated in January. Apparently, this is a mismatch which over the years has frustrated new governments from starting strong after inauguration.The endless wailings by newly-inaugurated governments over empty-treasuries and consequently, patching up till the passage of another year’s budget, patriotically calls for sober reflection.
At the moment, the only government expediently, albeit uncalculatingly, designed to possibly escape the constitutional abnormality is the government of Anambra State on account that by its present democratic template, perhaps providentially, a new administration or democratic calendar begins in February. Thus, a new governor controls the budget from day one unlike many others alongside the federal government where outgoing incumbents get a full year appropriation bill despite few months left to sign out.
Then, where the incumbent too ran but lost out, the rest will be history. The weird blow has always produced unchanged consequence; squandermania. Possibly, this accounted for President Muhammadu Buhari’s dirge on assumption of office over empty-treasury and couldn’t appoint ministers till end of that year. Ditto on some state governors. The arrangement unknowingly, buoy up re-contesting and outgoing governments operate profligately, diverting and writing off allocations earmarked for new administration’s capital votes munificently than Father Christmas.
The remedy is simple. Appropriation bill should synchronically run as financial year based on respective inauguration dates as a substitute to civil year calendar. With the variation, no elected leader could trespass to allocation earmarked for incoming administration, be it at state or federal level. As long as May 29 remains the nation’s democratic calendar whilst appropriation bill runs in a civil year, it will continuously lead to catastrophe. The gaffe has depressingly affected both incoming governments from opposition and ruling parties but usually covered-up under ‘party-affairs’ especially where outgoing government contributed to the election victory of the incoming one. Incidentally, the helpless society at large suffers it in the long run.
Undeniably, any scenario where an administration secures a year’s appropriation bill but plunders it in its remaining five months, incidentally, the fifth month of the whole year will certainly not augur well but put the incoming government in a tight corner in the remaining months except, to bank on supplementary budgets, that’s if the treasury is not in red. The political system should provide a template with realistic protective mechanism to public funds.
To conclude, it is absurd and incompatible for a government to run a civil year against the democratic calendar. The political system had better adopt protective strategies than remedial approaches which impede developments and service delivery. As the legal regime is characterized by sundry lacunas and inconsistencies that make prosecution of corruption cases cumbersome, preventive mechanisms remain the pragmatic options in checkmating the shortfalls.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Lagos. umegborocarl@gmail.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Nigeria And The Open School Initiative
Dropping out of school is not a very wise thing to do, however, days seem to be gone when parents and administrators lost their sleep over the case of out-of-school children. Their initial headache though was borne out of fears that school drop outs never do well and so attract reproach to their parents and governments. But the eventual outcome of the likes of Bill Gates , Mark Zuckerberg, Julian Assange and Michael Dell, to mention a few, has proven such school of thought wrong.
Given that circumstantial factors such as bad influence, family and socioeconomic needs and health-related challenges could force a child out of school, many have come to the realization that such child, if given a second chance in life, could either be at par with his colleagues who are opportuned to be in school, or even outshine them.
Suffice it to say that an outright abandonment of an out-of-school child does not bring the best in the child, instead, it suffocates their destiny and highlights the ugly side of man. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, captured this fear when he said “the increasing number of out-of-school children would continue to be a burden and a source of insecurity to Nigeria”.
His words; “education is compulsory for every child and the government must do its best to see that it is accomplished” spoke volume of the need to give the child the needed educational attention, be it formal or informal, in school or out of school, until the child us fulfilled
This understanding was demonstrated five months ago, as Nigeria, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth of Learning, Canada, on Open Schooling Initiative (OSI). The move became imperative to address the alarming increase in the rate of out-of-school children.
Across the globe, study has shown that about 60 million children of primary school age don’t go to school. Approximately 1.2 million kids drop out of high school every year in the US. Surprisingly, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria.
More startling is the report that even where primary education is officially free and compulsory, only 61 percent of 6-11 year-olds regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education, and about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years still do not consider school a place to be. Nigeria is reputed to have the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.
The Nigerian situation was made worse by the insurgency in the north which did not spare the educational institutions in that part of the country, making school children develop serious phobia and apathy on education while parents chose to place more premium on the safety of their wards and children first before education.
The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, in a bid to tackle this out-of-school monster, once suggested that every state should embark on school-feeding project so as to discourage pupils and students from dropping out of school while serving to lure the already out of school back to school.
The UBEC’s decision to start an Open Schooling Programme in the 36 states of the federation by July 2019, was considered a welcome development as it was expected to provide a broader opportunity to Nigerian children.
There are testimonies that 25 out of the 53 Commonwealth countries have implemented open schooling with remarkable result. It is likely that those who might opt for the open schooling system here in Nigeria may be more technology savvy at the end of the day than those who even attend conventional school.
According to the President of the Commonwealth of Learning, Professor Asha Kanwar, the organisation has found, over the years, that open schooling or alternative schooling is the answer to the problem of out -of school-children. This is so because “Children will only learn what is relevant to them, and not to learn number counting or literacy”.
Depending on the prevailing need of the time, they could be taught how to make nets, how to fish, how to mend boats or any form of craft and they would be happy to be back to school because they would see it as a curriculum relevant to them.
The open school initiative aims at a flexible learning experience where children can also study without going to school. The system provides education to remote areas under the motive to increase literacy.This was a strategy designed to increase school enrollment in the country.
Knowledge, they say, is one lifelong process and should be presented in the same manner. With open school, the learning never stops. Children study as per their wish. They follow their own timetable and deadlines, which in turn makes them better at prioritizing their needs.
At the primary and secondary school levels, not much has actually been heard in this regard. Much as we applaud this initiative with all the potential it possesses in helping the child fulfill his dream in life, the writer craves the indulgence of the proponents of the initiative to let it fly, so the aim could be achieved eventually.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
