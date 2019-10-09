Nigeria’s Budget And Fundamental Incompatibility

Please the reader should not feel insulted being asked to learn from the animals how to manage his life and affairs better. What is meant is that animals are more in tune with Nature than humans are, and therefore, animals are better guided in the utilization and enjoyment of the resources of Nature. To observe and learn lessons from the life-style, living and eating habits of animals and the succor which they derive effortlessly from Nature, can be a great help towards improving our conditions.

What we call animals are creatures just as human beings are; one as dispensable as the other, neither are animals confined to the physical realm of life alone. We may think that we are superior, more highly evolved and developed than the animals, but while origins and status differ, standard of fulfillment of obligations of each species matters more. By allowing themselves to be guided inwardly by Nature, animals tend to fare better in fulfillment of obligations than humans. Humans rarely listen to Nature.

Differences in sources of origin between animals and humans are quite obvious, because, humans are spiritual beings while animals are ensouled by an essence of a sphere lower than the spiritual. As self-conscious beings with a freedom to make choices according to personal volition, with attendant responsibility, humans differ from animals which do not possess such qualities. While biological functions are similar, spiritual origin of man makes a great difference.

Therefore, the idea of having to learn from the animals relates to physical mode of living, where both humans and animals share common similarities. With regards to eating habits, animals are not known to be gluttons and gourmands as humans often are. Rather, animals eat to satisfy hunger when hunger is their problem and drink only when thirsty, after which, they engage in other survival activities, of which perpetual alertness is a major concern.

In the area of health and living-style, animals are known to utilize the helping rays of the sun as the major means of sustaining good health. All changes in climate also serve animals well, for they recognize what and where to avoid as seasons change. Anyone wishing to know it can observe that lizards which live around human habitations, utilize the rays of early-morning sun-shine as health-giving balm. The positions they take would ensure that they “bath in the sun” even as they romp and play about.

Yes, animals are known to quarrel and fight, but keen observers of animal life-style and culture also say that they settle differences and become friends quite soon, rather than keep malice, as humans do. There are stories and legends that after a fight that results in an injury, animals, (snakes being a regular example), fetch some healing herbs which they administer to the injured party.

Many people have asked why twined snakes feature as symbol of modern medicine. Many people also testify that animals know the art of resting better than humans. They use activities, rests, herbs, fresh air and natural resources as ready means of preservation and restoration of health. Animals have not been known to be drunkards or drug addicts, neither do they suffer from insomnia and nervous breakdown as humans do. In terms of amatory activity, animals do things only during heat period.

Quite importantly, young animals soon learn to be independent of parents rather than stick on to family bond, to the extent of turning family life into a bondage. The predatory nature of humans and their hostility towards animals, become challenges and learning opportunities for animals to know their friends from enemies quickly. Threats and hostile environments can enhance in both animals and humans, the development of the sixth-sense. This has been better developed in animals than in humans.

There are elemental and Nature beings whose origin is the same as the animals, thereby making it possible for animals to perceive and heed the warning and guidance of those beings which are invisible to humans. Therefore, animals see and recognize a number of phenomena that humans hardly do. Despite the fact that humans hunt and kill animals, there are occasions where animals warn humans about impending dangers. But only those who are inwardly alert can recognise when they are being warned by animals.

It is also true that humans who are kind and nice to animals are easily recognized as friends by animals. Thus comes the lesson that to “love our neighbours” goes far beyond loving our visible human neighbours alone. Despite the fact that animals are feared and even detested by humans, animals can be friends and succor to humans in hours of dangers. We may not know the details or mechanism, but it is true that animals pick various aura or radiations emanating from individual human beings.

Those who own special dogs in their homes can testify that there are dogs that can recognize criminals, especially those whose hands are stained with human blood. Such dogs can bark at a regular visitor having a gun hidden in his pocket. There is much that humans can learn from the vigilance and alertness of domestic or pet animals, one of such lessons being that animals can be more constant and better friends than humans. A prominent man who died from food poisoning once said that animals were his best friends.

One other lesson we can learn from animals is with regards to body postures and movements. The physical postures and pattern of movement of individuals obviously portray their level of inward development and personal discipline. Where body and soul are alive, alert and work in synergy, physical movements show some grace and confidence. Animals don’t stoop or hooble as they walk, but hit the ground running, if they must run. They are not known to visit psychiatrists or keep away looted public funds in foreign banks. They rig no elections.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize