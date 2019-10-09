Opinion
Nigeria’s Budget And Fundamental Incompatibility
The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,as amended, imposed on the people by military juntas preceding the on-going democracy made general election a quadrennial event similar to that of the United States of America, and specifically pegs inauguration of governments on May 29 every four years too.
Incidentally, it pre-arranged appropriation bill or budget after the civil year calendar; reckoned from January 1 to December 31 according to Gregorian calendar. By this conflicting arrangement, the federal and state governments present budgets to their respective legislative bodies at the end of every year for passage.
By synchronizing the civil year pattern rather than the nation’s or respective democratic calendar, most incoming administrations may continuously encounter crisis in the first year in office with usual laments of empty-treasury against outgoing administrations as witnessed over times,on account of continuum in government.
This notion imperatively accounts for the strict reliance on independent financial-year calendar by financial and other corporate bodies for operations distinctive from civil year merely observed for record purposes.
Emphatically, any government that is scheduled to round off its tenure in May 29 has no business with appropriation bill for the residual periods of the year. A well-structured government should logically, correspondingly run its calendar alongside the year’s budget from inauguration date and not necessarily adopting a civil calendar except if fittingly inaugurated in January. Apparently, this is a mismatch which over the years has frustrated new governments from starting strong after inauguration.The endless wailings by newly-inaugurated governments over empty-treasuries and consequently, patching up till the passage of another year’s budget, patriotically calls for sober reflection.
At the moment, the only government expediently, albeit uncalculatingly, designed to possibly escape the constitutional abnormality is the government of Anambra State on account that by its present democratic template, perhaps providentially, a new administration or democratic calendar begins in February. Thus, a new governor controls the budget from day one unlike many others alongside the federal government where outgoing incumbents get a full year appropriation bill despite few months left to sign out.
Then, where the incumbent too ran but lost out, the rest will be history. The weird blow has always produced unchanged consequence; squandermania. Possibly, this accounted for President Muhammadu Buhari’s dirge on assumption of office over empty-treasury and couldn’t appoint ministers till end of that year. Ditto on some state governors. The arrangement unknowingly, buoy up re-contesting and outgoing governments operate profligately, diverting and writing off allocations earmarked for new administration’s capital votes munificently than Father Christmas.
The remedy is simple. Appropriation bill should synchronically run as financial year based on respective inauguration dates as a substitute to civil year calendar. With the variation, no elected leader could trespass to allocation earmarked for incoming administration, be it at state or federal level. As long as May 29 remains the nation’s democratic calendar whilst appropriation bill runs in a civil year, it will continuously lead to catastrophe. The gaffe has depressingly affected both incoming governments from opposition and ruling parties but usually covered-up under ‘party-affairs’ especially where outgoing government contributed to the election victory of the incoming one. Incidentally, the helpless society at large suffers it in the long run.
Undeniably, any scenario where an administration secures a year’s appropriation bill but plunders it in its remaining five months, incidentally, the fifth month of the whole year will certainly not augur well but put the incoming government in a tight corner in the remaining months except, to bank on supplementary budgets, that’s if the treasury is not in red. The political system should provide a template with realistic protective mechanism to public funds.
To conclude, it is absurd and incompatible for a government to run a civil year against the democratic calendar. The political system had better adopt protective strategies than remedial approaches which impede developments and service delivery. As the legal regime is characterized by sundry lacunas and inconsistencies that make prosecution of corruption cases cumbersome, preventive mechanisms remain the pragmatic options in checkmating the shortfalls.
Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Lagos. umegborocarl@gmail.
Carl Umegboro
Opinion
Nigeria And The Open School Initiative
Dropping out of school is not a very wise thing to do, however, days seem to be gone when parents and administrators lost their sleep over the case of out-of-school children. Their initial headache though was borne out of fears that school drop outs never do well and so attract reproach to their parents and governments. But the eventual outcome of the likes of Bill Gates , Mark Zuckerberg, Julian Assange and Michael Dell, to mention a few, has proven such school of thought wrong.
Given that circumstantial factors such as bad influence, family and socioeconomic needs and health-related challenges could force a child out of school, many have come to the realization that such child, if given a second chance in life, could either be at par with his colleagues who are opportuned to be in school, or even outshine them.
Suffice it to say that an outright abandonment of an out-of-school child does not bring the best in the child, instead, it suffocates their destiny and highlights the ugly side of man. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, captured this fear when he said “the increasing number of out-of-school children would continue to be a burden and a source of insecurity to Nigeria”.
His words; “education is compulsory for every child and the government must do its best to see that it is accomplished” spoke volume of the need to give the child the needed educational attention, be it formal or informal, in school or out of school, until the child us fulfilled
This understanding was demonstrated five months ago, as Nigeria, through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth of Learning, Canada, on Open Schooling Initiative (OSI). The move became imperative to address the alarming increase in the rate of out-of-school children.
Across the globe, study has shown that about 60 million children of primary school age don’t go to school. Approximately 1.2 million kids drop out of high school every year in the US. Surprisingly, one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria.
More startling is the report that even where primary education is officially free and compulsory, only 61 percent of 6-11 year-olds regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education, and about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years still do not consider school a place to be. Nigeria is reputed to have the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.
The Nigerian situation was made worse by the insurgency in the north which did not spare the educational institutions in that part of the country, making school children develop serious phobia and apathy on education while parents chose to place more premium on the safety of their wards and children first before education.
The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, in a bid to tackle this out-of-school monster, once suggested that every state should embark on school-feeding project so as to discourage pupils and students from dropping out of school while serving to lure the already out of school back to school.
The UBEC’s decision to start an Open Schooling Programme in the 36 states of the federation by July 2019, was considered a welcome development as it was expected to provide a broader opportunity to Nigerian children.
There are testimonies that 25 out of the 53 Commonwealth countries have implemented open schooling with remarkable result. It is likely that those who might opt for the open schooling system here in Nigeria may be more technology savvy at the end of the day than those who even attend conventional school.
According to the President of the Commonwealth of Learning, Professor Asha Kanwar, the organisation has found, over the years, that open schooling or alternative schooling is the answer to the problem of out -of school-children. This is so because “Children will only learn what is relevant to them, and not to learn number counting or literacy”.
Depending on the prevailing need of the time, they could be taught how to make nets, how to fish, how to mend boats or any form of craft and they would be happy to be back to school because they would see it as a curriculum relevant to them.
The open school initiative aims at a flexible learning experience where children can also study without going to school. The system provides education to remote areas under the motive to increase literacy.This was a strategy designed to increase school enrollment in the country.
Knowledge, they say, is one lifelong process and should be presented in the same manner. With open school, the learning never stops. Children study as per their wish. They follow their own timetable and deadlines, which in turn makes them better at prioritizing their needs.
At the primary and secondary school levels, not much has actually been heard in this regard. Much as we applaud this initiative with all the potential it possesses in helping the child fulfill his dream in life, the writer craves the indulgence of the proponents of the initiative to let it fly, so the aim could be achieved eventually.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Agony Of Bank Customers
In an attempt to establish quality service delivery in Nigerian banks, a former Central Bank Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, launched a most far-reaching and comprehensive recapitalisation and consolidation of the banking sector.
Twenty-five banks emerged after the consolidation. Two positive effects of the restructuring are the banking industry enjoyed a lot more confidence from both local and the international community and it experienced exponential growth in Africa.
Prior to the recapitalisation in 2005, Nigeria had 89 banks which when aggregated were no match for a bank in South Africa. But after the transformation, some of the banks became stronger and were found among the top 100 in Africa and the top 1000 globally.
The successful change in the banking sector more than cheered up Nigerians; it was succulent to their ears. Unfortunately, the reformers exonerated quite a number of non-performing aspects of the banks. This has made business transactions with banks a nightmare scenario.
Banking halls are increasingly congested, a development that often relinquishes customers to besotted looks, while long queues exist every single day. As a result, the bank arenas are stuffy, untidy, and choky as the air conditioners are generally ineffective.
Queues are exceedingly lengthy in a manner that incapacitates queue markers in the halls. Contour-like lines extending beyond the banking halls to the outside are observable, thus creating unprecedented frustration for customers and exposing them to risk.
Indeed, time-wasting in our banks has assumed a professed and accepted norm such that many persons lose their jobs or come close to that as such employees are mostly accused by their employers of using the long wait in line as a pretext to engage in their private concerns.
Transfers are as slow as a stopping train; customers still encounter serious complications with system time-out, and withdrawals (either through ATMs or across the counter) are a phantasm. Undue delays associated with credit processing and account opening cause hapless customers to be up in arms over the ugly situation.
A simple cash deposit takes more than an age to transact. As if that is not harrowing enough, some of them exhibit the unprofessional conduct of cutting short their banking hours usually on the last day of the month to run end of month processing.
Then most banks are understaffed. Consequently, the few workers on hand get saddled with jobs meant for persons almost thrice their number. This is remarkably obvious when staff are suddenly redeployed to duty lines other than their regular services to clientèle.
Service delivery at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) is yet another horrible ordeal which can only be compared with the unsalutary experience of one who lies under the weight of an incubus. There are strings of queues making it hard for withdrawals to be effected. While some ATMs display an out-of-service message on their monitors, others are unable to dispense cash because of poor network services.
Surprisingly, in the midst of the gross inefficiency, banks keep declaring mind-boggling figures as profits and deposits at the expense of their customers. One expects that beyond the pronouncements of prodigious and attractive figures, what the banks should have as a competitive edge over their competitors to guarantee market dominance is how efficient their service delivery is and how customer-friendly they are.
As it is, the misdemeanour of bank workers strikes hapless customers as unbecoming and unlovable. It is an attempt to discredit the familiar aphorism that “the customer is king”. It seems in this case that the customers are irrelevant while the bank officials act like a king. Then the gains derivable from the laudable reformation and consolidation of the sector have been rubbished.
Given all the constraints, can it be said that Nigerian banks have sustained the goals of Soludo’s reform initiative? Can it be said that the capacity of banks in the country to develop the economy has been enlarged? Has the distress syndrome been eliminated or reduced?
Although the banks may have achieved a good few of the objectives of the reforms as they possibly can, effective service delivery and good customer relations which should be the nitty-gritty of any transformation in that sector have remained unattained. It is an indication that Nigerian banks, despite their deceitful advertisements and perception management, only pay lip service to “best practices” in 21st-century banking.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
Learning From Animals
Please the reader should not feel insulted being asked to learn from the animals how to manage his life and affairs better. What is meant is that animals are more in tune with Nature than humans are, and therefore, animals are better guided in the utilization and enjoyment of the resources of Nature. To observe and learn lessons from the life-style, living and eating habits of animals and the succor which they derive effortlessly from Nature, can be a great help towards improving our conditions.
What we call animals are creatures just as human beings are; one as dispensable as the other, neither are animals confined to the physical realm of life alone. We may think that we are superior, more highly evolved and developed than the animals, but while origins and status differ, standard of fulfillment of obligations of each species matters more. By allowing themselves to be guided inwardly by Nature, animals tend to fare better in fulfillment of obligations than humans. Humans rarely listen to Nature.
Differences in sources of origin between animals and humans are quite obvious, because, humans are spiritual beings while animals are ensouled by an essence of a sphere lower than the spiritual. As self-conscious beings with a freedom to make choices according to personal volition, with attendant responsibility, humans differ from animals which do not possess such qualities. While biological functions are similar, spiritual origin of man makes a great difference.
Therefore, the idea of having to learn from the animals relates to physical mode of living, where both humans and animals share common similarities. With regards to eating habits, animals are not known to be gluttons and gourmands as humans often are. Rather, animals eat to satisfy hunger when hunger is their problem and drink only when thirsty, after which, they engage in other survival activities, of which perpetual alertness is a major concern.
In the area of health and living-style, animals are known to utilize the helping rays of the sun as the major means of sustaining good health. All changes in climate also serve animals well, for they recognize what and where to avoid as seasons change. Anyone wishing to know it can observe that lizards which live around human habitations, utilize the rays of early-morning sun-shine as health-giving balm. The positions they take would ensure that they “bath in the sun” even as they romp and play about.
Yes, animals are known to quarrel and fight, but keen observers of animal life-style and culture also say that they settle differences and become friends quite soon, rather than keep malice, as humans do. There are stories and legends that after a fight that results in an injury, animals, (snakes being a regular example), fetch some healing herbs which they administer to the injured party.
Many people have asked why twined snakes feature as symbol of modern medicine. Many people also testify that animals know the art of resting better than humans. They use activities, rests, herbs, fresh air and natural resources as ready means of preservation and restoration of health. Animals have not been known to be drunkards or drug addicts, neither do they suffer from insomnia and nervous breakdown as humans do. In terms of amatory activity, animals do things only during heat period.
Quite importantly, young animals soon learn to be independent of parents rather than stick on to family bond, to the extent of turning family life into a bondage. The predatory nature of humans and their hostility towards animals, become challenges and learning opportunities for animals to know their friends from enemies quickly. Threats and hostile environments can enhance in both animals and humans, the development of the sixth-sense. This has been better developed in animals than in humans.
There are elemental and Nature beings whose origin is the same as the animals, thereby making it possible for animals to perceive and heed the warning and guidance of those beings which are invisible to humans. Therefore, animals see and recognize a number of phenomena that humans hardly do. Despite the fact that humans hunt and kill animals, there are occasions where animals warn humans about impending dangers. But only those who are inwardly alert can recognise when they are being warned by animals.
It is also true that humans who are kind and nice to animals are easily recognized as friends by animals. Thus comes the lesson that to “love our neighbours” goes far beyond loving our visible human neighbours alone. Despite the fact that animals are feared and even detested by humans, animals can be friends and succor to humans in hours of dangers. We may not know the details or mechanism, but it is true that animals pick various aura or radiations emanating from individual human beings.
Those who own special dogs in their homes can testify that there are dogs that can recognize criminals, especially those whose hands are stained with human blood. Such dogs can bark at a regular visitor having a gun hidden in his pocket. There is much that humans can learn from the vigilance and alertness of domestic or pet animals, one of such lessons being that animals can be more constant and better friends than humans. A prominent man who died from food poisoning once said that animals were his best friends.
One other lesson we can learn from animals is with regards to body postures and movements. The physical postures and pattern of movement of individuals obviously portray their level of inward development and personal discipline. Where body and soul are alive, alert and work in synergy, physical movements show some grace and confidence. Animals don’t stoop or hooble as they walk, but hit the ground running, if they must run. They are not known to visit psychiatrists or keep away looted public funds in foreign banks. They rig no elections.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
