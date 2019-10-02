Opinion
Celebrating Our Unity In Diversity
The idea of the phrase ‘unity in diversity’ is very old and dates back to ancient times in both Western and Eastern old world cultures. It has applications in many fields, including ecology, cosmology, philosophy, religion and politics. It expresses harmony and unity between dissimilar individuals or groups.
Unity in diversity is a concept of unity without uniformity and diversity without fragmentation. It is all about unity based on a mere tolerance of physical, cultural, linguistic, social, religious, political, ideological and/or psychological differences towards a more complex unity based on an understanding that difference enriches human interactions. This is the kind of unity that binds the entity called Nigeria together.
This kind of unity that is not hinged on uniformity and diversity that habours no fragmentation, can only be sustained when the various unified components uphold a common goal, and not forced into an incompatible alliance or marriage.
Just yesterday, Nigeria rolled out drums, the 59th time, and celebrated her liberation from colonial rule. For watchers out there, it takes a united whole to celebrate. But the overt expression of hostility and antagonism among Nigerians, even in an atmosphere that is replete with the euphoria of celebration, leaves one asking whether the people actually understand why the celebration.
Granted that once we were colonised, and later gained Independence from our colonial masters which no doubt calls for a hilarious celebration, we must not jettison to history in a hurry, the fact that before the1960 episode, there was a 1914 incidence that gave credence to the outcome of 1960. This epic event in history is what I call the fulcrum that drives the nation called Nigeria.
It is not in dispute that the amalgamation of the entity called Nigeria, was a marriage of fundamentally different forms of government and major political and social structures that differed radically in administrative and political styles. In fact, there was little or no unification, as Lord Lugard, the proponent of the amalgamation concept, simply superimposed the South, on the existing structure of the colony in northern Nigeria.
Although political analysts had expressed doubt as to whether Lugard, or most of his successors in the colony, ever thought of the future of Nigeria with a view of a single political entity. Their doubt was substantiated in 1919, when Lugard’s successor as the governor-general, Hyu Klifford, warned that ‘the coordination of all administrative work should be directed from a single centre’, a directive which his successor, Richard Palmer, failed to implement, instead he claimed that Nigeria was a mere geographical expression.
It may have certainly been very unpopular in both North and South of Nigeria at the time. Come to think of it, the educated elite of Lagos vigorously opposed it.The powerful emirates in the north were against it; they feared that a centralized administrative system would weaken their power, which was actually dependent on the British rule.
In the south, it was feared that it could lead to the introduction of an unpopular system of indirect rule and collapse few political rights. However, Sir Arthur Richards, another Governor General, when considering the 1923 Clifford Constitution, stated that his primary objective was to promote the unity of Nigeria.
All the same, Lugard and most of his administrative successors in Nigeria may have had a different vision for the country, the fact that the liberation of the product of the amalgamation is being celebrated by the federal government, means an acceptance of one’s fate without complaint.
Upon this insinuation, I guess, our founding fathers hailed the country called ‘Nigeria’ which was bequeathed to them. The statement; ‘’ though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand’’, affirms their acknowledgment of their diversity, yet the declaration of their resolve to remain as one indivisible entity was unequivocal.
In the same spirit of oneness irrespective of varying backgrounds, all immediate post-Independence Nigerians were proud to serve a country they reverred as their ‘sovereign motherland’ which the flag so reflected. Their utmost desire was to hand on to the children a banner without stain, a country where truth and justice reigns and no man is oppressed.
For me, a mention of the date; October1, should rather call to mind an appraisal of the journey so far; vis – a- vis the dreams and labours of our past heroes, and our sustenability of their legacy.
With much hostility in the air; each component trying to limit their brotherhood to their native tribe, one wonders where lies the place of collective responsibility in the task of nation building? We must not forget that we are under obligation to obey Nigeria’s call and that can only be possible when we realize ourselves as one indivisible entity.
Our concerted effort is required to expand trade and grow our economic relationship. It is imperative in battles against terrorism and any other external aggression. All these will elude us if we speak in disconcodant tunes.
According to President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement in his 2019 Independence Day speech, “The path of hatred and distrust only leads to hostility and destruction”. I think that it will be more rewarding if the vast majority of Nigerians would tread the path of peace and prosperity, as we continue to uphold and cherish our unity.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Nigeria, Not Ripe For Democracy
The word ‘democracy’ which has been mostly used, misused, confused and abused by many people for centuries and, in recent times, also badly maimed by most Nigerians in their understanding and application of it, especially since our return to it in 1999, is a concept whose understanding, as universally accepted, should ordinarily not herald any controversy.
Most people, particularly our leaders in Nigeria, and I dare say in Africa, use it in some ways only to fit their idiosyncracies selfish, parochial end they imagined it can be achieved through its practice. They push it down the throats of their people as if to say ‘you asked for it and here it is’ discountenancing the fact that it takes preparation and information massaged by quality institutions to make democracy and its practice possible and seamless in any country.
Democracy is not an orphaned child or a toddler that was born yesterday. As with most other concepts and human reality, it has its own history and parentage etched in known and universally acceptable minimum standards. Even though still evolving, some of these standards are sacrosanct and characteristic of what constitutes a democracy.
Democracy originated over 2,400 years ago in ancient Greece. The word “democracy” comes from two separate Greek words (‘Demos’: people and ‘Kratia’: rule); meaning ‘Rule by the people’, leadership that takes authority and legitimacy from the people.
Citizens of a democracy govern their nations through a proxy selected or chosen by them in the presence of information and working institutions to lead them.
Democracy is simply people’s power to make a choice and determine who should lead or govern them for the attainment of certain fundamentals like the protection and promotion of their rights, as well as the protection of their interests and provision of welfare for them.
Democracy is about the people and for democracy to function properly in any country, it must ask and answer the following questions in the affirmative. The proper answering of these questions would determine whether indeed such country can or should practice democracy or choose other forms of government that would best suit their peculiarities:
Are the people ‘educated’ enough to make informed decisions without prevarications that are devoid of sentiments and biases such as religion, ethnicity, colour, tribe, sex and other intangibles not necessary for making informed decisions?
Are the institutions through which choices are made calibrated to be free, fair and incorruptible enough to only reflect the choices of the people at all times in Nigeria? Ask INEC and the process of nominating its chairman.
Are the people equally motivated to come out in their number to make their choices about who would govern them without being driven by unnecessary enticements provided them to so do? Reflect on what happened in Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun States and even in the 2019 general election.
Are the people able to make choices without poverty as the chief consideration that influences such choices?
Are the people able to collectively share or have expectations from the candidates they wish to choose or have others choose from or simply have expectations of the process? Reflect on the standard of education in Nigeria and the unwillingness of people from where majority of the votes came from to go to school.
Is there a guarantee that the process of the people making their choices would not be thwarted by the activities of state actors like the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, and even cult groups and gangs whose only interest is to sabotage the will of the people? This we have continuously seen in the various and several elections that we have had in Nigeria since our return to democracy.
Does everyone who is ‘qualified’ to make this choice of who should govern them have similar or near similar levels of information, intelligence, exposures and awareness that would enable him/her rationally assess the candidates for competency to lead and administer our common wealth?
Should the court as an institution be used to usurp the people’s choice and will by always deciding for the people who to govern them through their very suspicious, frivolous and, in most cases, anti-people rulings that are based on technicalities to determine leadership for the people? It should be the people’s choice and not the choice of the court as it were in democracy. Judges must not be allowed to, as a result of political recklessness and rascality, always determine who should lead the people. Today in Nigeria, politicians no longer care about the people’s choice but bother most about judges’ choice and do all what is necessary and possible, including but not limited to giving of bribes, to secure judgements in their favour to become the people’s choice.
What really is the importance of ‘structure’ and ‘godfatherism’ in how the will and choice of the people are allowed to be?
Do all the candidates have similar levels of playing field that make it possible for them to be heard and seen so that choices can be said to be truly rational?
When you most rationally and critically answer these questions in Nigeria and in most African countries, placing them side-by-side our recent statistics in the world as poverty capital, a country with the highest illiteracy rate and out-of-school children, uneducated youths and adults, etc, you would, just like me, come to the conclusion that democracy cannot work in Nigeria today and that we should immediately seek an alternative form of government that would appeal to our peculiarities until, maybe, we mature and evolve enough for democracy tomorrow. But again, tomorrow is far yet near. Therefore, leadership now has a huge responsibility to bring the tomorrow that would make for the conditions precedent to good democratic practices guaranteeing good democracy, even closer today.
Akpotive is a Port Harcourt-based social reformer and activist.
Andy Akpotive
Opinion
Is Our Optimism Misplaced?
Something intrigues me about the average Nigerian; how they make stable efforts to achieve specific goals. The average Nigerian is steadfast in whatever they do so long as the intended outcome is attained.
I am astonished at the manner Nigerians persist in most of their endeavours despite the odds that prevail. For most Nigerians, the word “guilt” is eccentric and mislaid in their lexicon. The common Nigerian believes that they will succeed whenever they attempt a project. They are prepared to put in all to ensure that they are not counted as failures in the end.
Recently, this essayist was in the company of a group of young boys. In the conversation that ensued one of them, who had just returned from Australia, narrated how in that country graduates commit suicide for their inability to secure jobs upon graduating from school. Others perpetrate same for their failure to gain admission to the university.
Compare both scenarios to what obtains in Nigeria, where a thousand and one reasons exist which could cause the termination of one’s life. Young Nigerians make repeated attempts to succeed in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without success, but hardly give up.
Think about the rising spate of unemployment in the country, leading to unimaginable frustration of our youths and turning the knowledge they acquire from school into utopian ideals. Some graduate with high grades but remain for years without jobs. These youths are still in search of jobs without giving up.
The apparent frustration faced by jobless youths causes them to engage in unsolicited postgraduate programmes and become a burden to their parents or guardians. This, nevertheless, does not alter the situation. For them, life must go on unhindered, job or no job.
It was this same spirit that informed Nigerians’ rating as the happiest people in the world in a global survey conducted sometime ago. What weighs down people in other countries and occasion them to terminate their lives hardly has impact on the average Nigerian given the same variables. A die-hard spirit you would call it; you can’t be wrong.
However, as there are advantages to these personality traits, so are there disadvantages. But first, the advantages. Just as the adage goes: “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel” so are there some sure rewards for one’s ability to persevere.
A case that readily comes to mind is the event between Elijah and Elisha as recorded in the Holy Bible Elijah was Elisha’s master. When it became clear to the latter that the former would soon be transfigured, he made sure they were in one accord. Even when Elijah repeatedly told Elisha to wait till his return from his journey, Elisha declined the offer but rather clung to his master, because he knew he was about to be blessed by him, but on the condition that he must witness Elijah’s translation to heaven.
His perseverance, however, paid off as he was eventually rewarded with the double portion of his master’s anointing in a befitting proportion. This is an example of what accompanies perseverance. As one persists, one must not lose focus. These qualities are pre-requisites to success. Conversely, when perseverance is not regularly appraised and received, it could lead to hallucination. Psychologists see it as something that could fixate one both in thought and action.
Our leaders abuse these traits of the Nigerian. They see this resilience as weakness, docility and naivity. Is that not the reason corruption thrives as our leaders stare us in the face and stash the people’s money meant for development without question? Is that not why GSM service providers afford to render poor services to Nigerians and the heavens do not fall? Is it not for the same reason the government has failed to fix the nation’s power problem many years after the inception of democracy?
But in the midst of these, I have one worry. If a global survey has rated Nigerians at 70 points for optimism and by contrast Britons deeply pessimistic 44, won’t we be denied aids by the industrialised nations? This is because happiness presupposes contentment and if this logic is followed through, won’t it mean that the Nigerian is at ease at home?
For the purposes of dialectics, abject poverty in which most Nigerians live and happiness ought not to be universally related. But this is Nigeria where anything goes and usually contrary to established norms. This might be why the nation is seen as a summary of a wasted potentiality and extravagant opportunity.
If one looks harder, one may be tempted to conclude that the Nigerian’s optimism is misplaced. This is a country regarded as a place where corruption thrives. The newspapers are full of sensational allegations of crooked officials and mind-boggling haul. Sectarian violence is steadily on the rise. Then there is grinding poverty. To cap it all, there are the advance fee “419” scams richly embedded in the business life of many citizens.
In the visage of these, what in the world makes Nigerians so happy, so optimistic and undoubting in spirit? It is the spirit of entrepreneurship which fuels their optimism. An African proverb says: “If Friday is to be sweet, you will know by Thursday.” It might not seem that Nigerians have much to be happy about, but they have already seen what Friday holds and this reinforces their resolve and ambition. This is the spirit of a true Nigerian. We mustn’t give up. God dey.
Happy Independence Day Anniversary!
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
The Spreading Bug Of Nuremberg
He who travels to eat his ancestral yam in a foreign country, should be ready for the wrath of Dike, the warrior of the seven seas and seven mountains – Chinua Achebe
Located in a temperate region six hours north of Igboland, Germany does not grow yam, neither does it grow palm trees from which palm oil is extracted to serve as the grease and natural culinary companion of yam; same goes for every country in Europe. The prophecy in Achebe’s averment of more than a score years played out in a daylight melodrama when Senator Ikechukwu Ekweremadu ventured into the enterprise of “eating his ancestral yam in [Germany]” and came face to face with “the wrath of Dike the warrior” in the historic city of Nuremberg.
With a population of more than half a million, Nuremberg is the second largest city of the German Federal State of Bavaria after its capital Munich and the 14th largest city in Germany. History books tell us that it was in this city that the perpetrators of heinous crimes during Second World War were confronted with their crimes and were punished. Fast-track to today, it is an uncanny coincidence that it was in this same city that Ekweremadu was confronted with his alleged docility or duplicity regarding the state of affairs in Nigeria when he went clad in apparel on which the Nigerian Coat of Arms was blazoned. If Ekweremadu intended to show off or intimidate the audience with his apparel of Coat of Arms or for whatever reason, the joke was on him. The embarrassment of being violently rejected by his kinsmen is something that will haunt his conscience forever if he has one; sadly, conscience is a rarity amongst his ilk that are generally smitten with empathy deficit disorder (EDD).
Granted that prior to the experience of Ekweremadu, an Ivorian Minister had suffered the same fate, albeit more violently, in Paris and that the then ailing President Buhari had been picketed and heckled out of London and, more recently, in Tokyo, Japan, the incident at Nuremberg has elicited reactions that have brought such actions to the front burner of national and international discourse on governance and responsible government with special reference to Africa. Reacting to this, Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Germany, issued a press release condemning the act as “criminal and barbaric.” In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Rosalyn Dressman and General Secretary, Femi Awoniyi, NIDOG decried what it referred to as a “reprehensible and contemptible act.” While disassociating itself from what it referred to as “despicable and uncivilized behavior,” NIDOG, however, noted that “the current state of insecurity that pervades many parts of Nigeria is a source of deep worry amongst Nigerians in the Diaspora.”
On the other side of the divide, what is trending in the social media is overwhelming applause for the Nigerians in the Diaspora who dared express themselves in the manner that is considered democratically unconventional. Luckily for the group in Nuremberg, such political protests are tolerated in Germany and other democratic polyarchies of the West. In consonance with this line of thought, the Nelson Mandela Human Rights Association has called for a travel ban on Senators and other Nigerian public officers. Speaking on behalf of the association, Frederic Odorige bemoaned a situation where Nigerian Senators earn more than the President of the United States of America yet foot drag to increase national minimum wage to a paltry N30,000.00, which has very minimal value in the commodity markets of Nigeria. Either way, Nigerians deserve, desire and now demand better performance from government, especially in the area of security and infrastructure. While those that live within the jurisdiction of the Federal Republic of Nigeria may not be able to express themselves in the manner witnessed in Nuremberg, Nigerians in democratic polyarchies across the world utilize the privileges of those liberal societies in expressing opinions that are now brazenly suppressed in Nigeria. Conversely, heckling and being plastered with rotten eggs and tomatoes and even being grabbed and dumped into a giant waste bin are part of the democratic culture of the polyarchies of the West; they come with the job.
Germany is a democratic polyarchy; in such societies, citizens and residents alike have the freedom of association and expression within the limits of the law. It is reported that Africans in the diaspora remitted about N50bn in 2018 and out of this figure Nigerians remitted N28.7bn; these remittances reflect the love Nigerians have if not for the country but for members of their families. In European and American societies, it is only through hard work that people earn money and the system is there for you by way of social security in times of need. Therefore, in remitting money home, which is a denial and sacrifice, it becomes frustrating to know that the remittances are necessitated by a dysfunctional system that is insensitive to the needs of the people. Realizing that the system is dysfunctional because authority figures brazenly misappropriate public funds, it becomes very irritating to see one of those authority figures travel overseas to celebrate new yam festival. Now, knowing that Nigerian Senators exploited the loopholes in Nigerian laws and the docility of the citizens and legislated humongous sums in salary for themselves while rejecting a bill that called for N30,000.00 minimum wage, would certainly enrage people who live in people-sensitive societies like Europe and America. It becomes a natural reaction to picket and heckle a person in the position of Ekweremadu.
Demonstrations, pickets etc. are generally planned to be peaceful; however, the phenomenon of de-individuation (also known as hivemind) easily infiltrates the process and it turns violent; this may be the case with the incident at Nuremberg. The lesson to learn from that experience and the spreading bug of Nuremberg is that authority figures should realize that if Nigerians at home, in their characteristic docility, are not watching and cannot express themselves in far-reaching manners, the average Nigerian in the diaspora incensed enough with the situation at home, would take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself to express himself or herself. What this calls for is for authority figures to do what is right before God and man.
The bottom line is that authority figures should morph from exploiting the loopholes and weaknesses of the rule of law and the docility of Nigerians and opt for rule of love towards inclusiveness in society and sustainable development. This requires creating the enabling economic environment that would greatly accelerate economic activities and lead to the reversal of brain drain. That way, the push factors that drive Nigerians into economic exile, migration or the advent of voluntary slavery will abate. Along with it will come courteous treatment for Nigerian dignitaries and public officers outside the shores of Nigeria. This is the panacea for the way forward in Nigeria; otherwise, once Nigerians break from their docility and inertia, the age of innocence will be history and, like what obtains in the Diaspora, the bug of Nuremberg will touch down on Nigerian soil.
Dr Osai is a lecturer in Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Jason Osai
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
IPAC Advises Reps To Stop De-Registration Of Parties’ Investigation
-
Sports5 days ago
Ex-England, Arsenal Star Opts For Nigeria
-
Politics5 days ago
Reps’ Public Hearing: NDDC Seeks Support Towards Projects’ Completion
-
Sports5 days ago
Osimhen Sets Record At Lille
-
Sports5 days ago
Benn To Make Boxing Comeback At 55
-
Sports5 days ago
Coe Continues As IAAF President
-
Politics5 days ago
Deputy Speaker Tasks Workers On Wike’s Gesture
-
Politics5 days ago
Constituency Projects: Ekweremadu Assures On Completion