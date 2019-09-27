Opinion
Gov Wike And Workers’ Welfare
All across the country, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is known as Mr Projects. He is popular for his commitment to expanding the frontiers of infrastructural development of Rivers State. But there is an aspect of the governors’ performance that is not as pronounced. His commitment to workers welfare.
Many have forgotten that Governor Wike took over the reins of leadership at a time the morale of Rivers workers was at its lowest level. The immediate past APC Administration owed the workers for four months. Even pensioners were owed four months’ arrears.
Governor Wike cleared the arrears and has since placed workers’ welfare on his top priority list. He has always opened a line for dialogue and settlement of disputes that arise in the course of government-workers relationship.
It is not that issues don’t arise. The truth is that the governor responds to such issues in very practical manner and with a high level of sincerity that Rivers workers appreciate.
Today, the Rivers State Government has built and completed the Ultra-modern Secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The former NLC Secretariat was gutted by fire in 2015. Since then, the Rivers NLC operated from makeshift facilities.
On 29th June, 2018, Governor Wike invited the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba to lay the foundation of a new secretariat. That secretariat is now ready for the use of Rivers workers. The State Government is also constructing another secretariat for the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
During the commencement of construction, Governor Wike said that the State Government embarked on the construction of the two secretariats in appreciation of the cordial working relationship with Rivers workers.
He said: “We have worked harmoniously with labour. They have not troubled this administration with unnecessary strikes . In order to build stability, we have set up a structure that will enhance the performance of labour.
“This project must be completed by December. I don’t want to hear excuses. The contractor has been mobilised. We will also build a secretariat for the Trade Union Congress “.
Performing the flag-off, NLC President, Comrade Wabba lauded the Rivers State Governor for taking steps to improve the working condition of workers.
He said: “This will go down in history as a landmark as you are one of the governors who have worked with Labour for a better society”.
He said that the partnership between Labour and the Rivers State Government will lead to faster development in the State.
He said: “Once workers are happy, they will put in their best and the state will benefit in terms of development “.
The NLC President added that the Congress was overwhelmed by the gesture of the Rivers State Government, which will advance the productive relationship between Labour and the Government.
“Workers and employers are supposed to be partners in progress. It is when we partner together that we will be able to deliver on our various mandates. This is commendable and I urge that it should continue “, the NLC President said.
Rivers State NLC Chairman, Comrade Beatrice Itubor, said by constructing the Rivers State Secretariat of the congress, Governor Wike has shown goodwill, which will be reciprocated by the workers.
Aside the Secretariat, Governor Wike recently commissioned a Civil Servants Quarters in the heart of Old GRA in Port Harcourt. Last year, the Governor unveiled another Civil Servants Quarters at Lagos Street, Port Harcourt and Doctors Quarters at the GRA.
The commitment to workers welfare does not mean that there are no areas for further engagement. It simply means that Governor Wike is ever willing to address workers’ needs within available resources and with the required speed necessary at all times.
The harmony that exists cannot be underestimated. Several states are owing salaries and pensions, running into years. While state economies are collapsing across the country, Rivers State is waxing stronger.
Much as the opposition is unwilling to recognise this fact, they appreciate the truth that Governor Wike has enhanced working conditions and stabilised the work environment.
The Rivers State NLC Secretariat has been commissioned by Governor Wike. It will serve as a base for further partnership between the State Government and Rivers workers.
Nwakaudu is the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.
Simeon Nwakaudu
Christianity In Africa: Fantasy Or Reality?
The first part of this article was published last Friday.
From the East to the West and from North to South, the presence of the various Christian missions were seen and felt in Nigeria and even beyond. They embarked on invaluable projects that impacted positively on the lives of the people, rather than embarking on meaningless projects and infrastructure. They had the interest and welfare of the people at heart. To them, the salvation of the souls of men was paramount, not money nor the worldly mundane things that would fizzle out when He will appear in His majesty and glory, with ten thousand of His saints according to the book of Jude. In places where the Christian missionaries lived and worked, schools, colleges and tertiary institutions were voluntarily and benevolently established. The schools were there for the asking, if you ask me.
In Calabar main town and at Itu, now in Cross River State for example, schools and skills acquisition centres were established by Saint Mary Slessor and the charismatic Hope Waddell of blessed memory. At Abeokuta and Badagry in the west where Gollmer, Henry Townsend and Samuel Ajayi Crowther – one of the early converts worked, schools and colleges were also established. The renowned CMS Grammar school in Lagos which, of course, was the first secondary school founded in Nigeria is a living witness to this assertion.
In order parts of Nigeria and Africa as a whole, the different Christian missions through their missionaries built free, affordable and magnet schools and colleges. For instance, the first University in West Africa called the Fourah Bay College in Sierra Leone, established by the Anglican Church, served the whole of West Africa before the establishment of the premier University College, Ibadan in Nigeria. This gesture of goodwill by the Christian missionaries no doubt brought Western education and civilisation closer to the people and to other parts of Africa. So, anyone born between 1920 and 1960 whose alibi is that he never had the opportunity of going to school at this period should be asking himself a question and taken to the psychiatric hospital for autism and asperger’s syndrome, because Western civilization and education where made free and compulsory at this time. Essentially, this was the white man’s modus operandi in fulfilling their mission or vision in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
Thanks to Michael Crowder for much of what we know today about the dividends of planting of schools and colleges in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. According to him, “It is clear, therefore, that in Nigeria – as in other West African countries, the foundations and the early edifice of western education were the work of the Christian missions. It was from the early converts that the first African elites emerged to compete with the Europeans on their terms, who became the leaders of the Nigerian nationalist movements and helped to gain Independence for their countries from the colonial masters.”
Such educated Africans like – Herbert Macaulay, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, Dr. Caseley Hayford and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Sir Dauda Jawara of Gambia and Leopold Senghor of Senegal. Others include, Sekou Toure of Guinea, Felix Houphouet Boigny of Ivory Coast, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Albert Luthuli and Nelson Mandela of South Africa respectively were produced.
Speaking further on the effect, Crowder wrote, “these revolutionary forces essentially had influence on the subsequent development of Nigeria, the emergence of the Nigerian nationalists who started with marked intensification to take the control of the government from the British administrators.”
The Christian missionaries continued to surge, soar and becoming complacent with the structure already put in place, charitable hospitals and clinics were built to cater for the sick and the wounded people. They prayerfully dedicated these hospitals to the service of God and humanity. In the Eastern parts of Nigeria and even in the North, leprosy colonies and units were built, which took care of lepers living pitiable and wretched lives, and living in misery and in isolation in areas where they may be found. Succinctly put, the missionaries took care of the disabled like the blind people, the cripple, the deaf and dumb and also built orphanage homes where fatherless and motherless babies were taken care of. Above all, scholarships were given to the early converts to study medicine and nursing overseas, since they needed able, capable and competent doctors and nurses to run the hospitals and clinics effectively.
Furthermore, the Christian missionaries helped to promote the study of Nigerian languages, especially the three major languages such as – Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and gave encouragement to the writing of these languages in order to enhance and promote Christianity. A million thanks to the early Christians and missionaries because through them and their works of charity, love and care and preaching of the word of God undiluted, many bad practices like the killing of twin babies, human sacrifices to appease gods and goddesses, the killing of slaves to accompany important chiefs and kings in their journey to the next world, and the secret cult brouhaha were suppressed and reduced to the barest minimum), if not totally eradicated in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.
At this juncture, therefore, a perturbing and nagging question readily comes to mind – where is the love of God and his dear son Jesus Christ in our churches today? When church founders and leaders display lack of love and care for their members but are rather preoccupied with thoughts of how to acquire large hectares of land in major cities and suburbs for building magnificent, picturesque and breathtaking church auditoriums to the detriment of the teeming number of people who are apparently living on the breadline, wallowing and wobbling in abject poverty, cannot pay their children’s school fees let alone pay their house rent whenever it expires.
The pulpit and the pew as well should be careful. Christianity is a reality not a fantasy as projected and being portrayed by Christians in Nigeria. By the time we come to this realization and knowledge and stop converting the church into a cybercafe and a ballroom and begin to extol the virtues of love and care for one another like the early believers and Christians in Acts of the Apostles, stop being selfish and greedy, stop the aggressive tendency for power and title, emulate or follow the examples laid down by Jesus Christ who is the author and finisher of our faith and the way, the truth and the life and also toe the lines of the Christian missionaries who toiled, laboured and planted Christianity in Nigeria as beacons and crusaders of the Christian faith, otherwise, heaven would be an illusion and a mirage to so many irrespective of their religious inclination or persuasion, church, position they occupy, title they bear, or whatever they profess to be. Remember, God is not a respecter of any person or persons as much as we know. Heaven is for believers and Christians who have diligently kept and practised this new and of course the greatest commandment given by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ himself before his ascension into heaven, which says, “that ye love one another as I have loved you, that you also love one another. Note the repetition and use of the intransitive verb Love, the object is you and I. Jesus did not say we should love money, prodigious church building or auditorium or transient worldly mundane things that would not stand the test of time at his appearing. This new and greatest Messianic injunction or message, therefore, calls for an immediate U-turn, spiritual rebirth and a spiritual check-up of all unbelievers and professing Christians in Nigeria and, by extension, in South Africa where at present there is a brute force and morbid fascination of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians before it is too late. Looking at Christianity more closely and critically, it is not a fantasy, but a reality, a way of life and the hope of eternal life for true believers when all about life here is over and our work on earth is perfectly done to be with Christ ad-infinitum.
Concluded.
Owhorji wrote in from Port Harcourt.
Christian Owhorji
Who Wants More Varsities?
The National Universities Commission (NUC), recently revealed its plan to license more private universities in the country. Speaking in Abuja while delivering a lead paper at the maiden edition of the National Summit on Private Universities, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the commission is currently processing 303 new applications for private universities from different parts of the country.
Given the huge population of the country and the high demand for university education, one would have agreed with Rasheed that more universities are needed to cater for these people. But the questions are: what is the state of the previously licensed private universities in the country? How many of them can meet the standard of world class universities? How have these universities impacted on the students and university education generally? From 30 universities in 1996, we now have 170 universities, out of which 79 are private; can we say that the country is now better off educationally?
I mean, we all know what goes on in some of these private universities. Many of them are understaffed. Even the available staffs are not qualified. There are no quality infrastructure and facilities, no adequate funding and many other challenges. I once visited a teaching hospital of a private university owned by a faith based organization and was shocked to find out that the so called teaching hospital was a quasi clinic meant for patients who go to the church for healing. You could see the medical students mingling with the patients and other worshipers in a filthy environment, devoid of all the qualities needed in an academic atmosphere.
The issue of admission is another ball game. Merit is thrown overboard. In their desperation to have more students and make money, any candidate with whatever school certificate result is admitted. It is even said that in some of these private universities, there is nothing like carryover or repeating. They collect huge sums of money as fees and are compelled to push the students through, whether they merit it or not. So just like the public universities, one can buy his way into and through the universities. The problem of corruption and other anomalies in the public universities which many thought would be corrected by the private universities have engulfed them as well.
The most worrisome thing is that nobody seems to care about how these universities are run and what goes on there. Parents on the other hand keep pushing their children. They buy school certificates for them, buy university admission for them and are ready to bribe their children and wards’ way through the university all in a bid to get “best results”.
Is the job of NUC therefore only to issue licences to any group or individual whose pockets are heavy enough to establish a university? What about regulating the activities of these institutions and ensuring that universal best practices obtain there, which will translate to better products? What about setting limits to school fees and other fees charged by these citadels of learning so that parents and guardians, who in some cases contributed to the establishment of the schools are not reaped off?
In the aforementioned speech, the NUC Secretary disclosed that most of the private universities were still unable to fulfill their admission quotas as they admit barely six percent of the total university admission in the country per session. He stated the obvious, which is, that the high fees charged by these institutions is a major reason for lack of patronage of these universities. Knowing this, what has the commission done to address it? Besides, how logical is it to licences more universities when the existing ones are virtually empty?
One, therefore, thinks that NUC should exercise some constraints in the issuance of licenses for private universities else they will be balkanized just like private primary and secondary schools. Efforts should rather be made to raise the standard of the existing universities, both public and private. NUC, the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies should see to it that the universities we have in the country are institutions to reckon with. Is it not better to have a few world-class universities than to have hundreds of them that are worthless? They should look into the curricula of our universities so as to ensure that these institutions produce all-round qualified graduates, equipped with sufficient skills to fit into today’s technology driven world instead of the hollow graduates we have today. It is a known fact there in Nigeria today, employment opportunities are scarcely there. Thousands of graduates churned out of our universities yearly roam the streets daily searching for job. So a well designed curriculum that will equip the students to stand on their own upon graduation might be the best way out.
Most importantly, it is high time Nigeria de-emphasized paper qualification and university education for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Let us copy from other countries where a selected few go to the university while others go into other fields of life, in accordance with their talents and capabilities.
Calista Ezeaku
Prison Service: Beyond Name Change
Not quite long ago, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill, a bill first presented and read in the Senate in January 2008, precisely 11 years ago, by a former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, in the Sixth Assembly.
The president’s signature on this bill, now makes it an act of the parliament and permanently changes the age-long name of the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS). A welcome development, isn’t it? But what difference this change of name would make in the management of the prison service in Nigeria, without a corresponding change in the human resources as well as their orientation, has remained a question begging for answers.
Must the role of the prison be highlighted on its name to make it effective? An expert in human sociology and criminology, Dr Kayode Akinleye, toed the writer’s line of thought when he said that by changing the name of the Nigerian Prison Service, “ the FG has ignorantly put the cart before the horse”. This, he said “is akin to organising a naming ceremony for an unborn child”
In as much as a change in name is also of paramount importance in the alteration of a structure, Akinyele is of the view that it should be the last stage of the process and not the starting point.
By the priority placed on changing the Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, one is left with an impression that the inability of the NPS to deliver on its original mandate, was tied to its name. How true that may be is yet to be ascertained.
However, from Akinyele’s argument, I guess he must have expected a prioritization of the total reform of the Nigerian Prisons , which would see to proper reorganisation and rearrangement of the prison service without altering the name. After all, the concept of the word ‘prison’ had, from the onset, represented a correctional or remand center.
Yes, the prison is a facility in which inmates are forcibly confined and denied a variety of freedoms under the authority of the constitution, most commonly used within a criminal justice system. It is targetted at education behind bars, reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, changing deviants while having the prisoners’ health in focus.
Arinze Esomnofu in his study on the “role of the Nigerian Prisons Service in prisoners rehabilitation”, said the main aim of establishing the prison institution in all parts of the world, including Nigeria, is to provide a rehabilitation and correctional facility for those who have violated the rules and regulations of their society.
All through the globe, the notion of the prison as a correctional facility is an established one. Nonetheless, the extent to which this maxim is true in practice in Nigeria, may have necessitated the numerous calls for reform in the system for which the Victor Ndoma-Egba sponsored bill was one.
According to Esomnofu, a casual observation of the population that goes in and out of the prisons in Nigeria presupposes that there are some problems in the system. The outcome of Nigerian prisoners upon reintegration into the society, reveals that the prison system in Nigeria has not been able to live up to its expected role of reforming the prisoners to be better than what they were before their imprisonment.
Little wonder Dr Akinyele declared, “It will shock you to note that more than eighty per cent of small-scale criminals who went into Nigerian prisons graduated to large-scale crime by the time they came out of prisons.”
The Nigerian Prisons may have also failed in its duty to rehabilitate the prisoners in order to equip them with new skills or improve on their old ones, and seclude criminals from the rest of the society, pending when they have atoned for their sins. Above all, the level of social decadence in that institution is indeed alarming and unimaginable.
The over congestion of the prisons has invariably rendered the theme of the NPS which is ‘promoting humane condition of imprisonment’, a far cry.
Apart from some aberrational cases in which some authoritarian regimes have had to use the prison as a tool of political repression, on the mere basis of imprisonment policy, the prison service was established to manage criminals in prison yards. This constitutional function empowers the Nigerian prison operatives to; keep convicted offenders (prisoners) for safe custody, keep awaiting trial inmates in custody, until law courts ask for their production.
The fact is that the present state of prisons all over the country urgently requires quick intervention and attention from the government beyond change of name. The neglect on the part of government, coupled with high level of corruption amongst prison officials has rendered prisons across the country ineffective.
While the existing practice in the Nigerian Prison Service falls short of the requirements to correct social vices, it is rather prone to constituting serious danger to the society. It is thus in this light that the writer hails the recent attention drawn to the prisons service in Nigeria. With no thanks though to the change in nomenclature, the totality of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill smacks of outright overhaul in the country’s prison system.
Be that as it may, we must not rule out the fact that the original system under the aegis of Nigerian Prisons Service came under serious criticism not because the structure was flawed, no!, but because the players in the system compromised the rules. I think that expectation would have been higher had the operatives been considered tools worth overhauling in the first instance.
Howbeit, bearing in mind that education behind bar, whether formal or informal, is key to preparing inmates for life after prison, It is expedient that the bill which is aimed at addressing fundamental lapses inherent in the Prisons Act be highly productive as it appears to have put in place framework that would provide an enabling environment for the rehabilitation and transformation of inmates while also addressing the issue of inadequate funding which had remained the bane of a realistic prison service.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
