Who Wants More Varsities?

Not quite long ago, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill, a bill first presented and read in the Senate in January 2008, precisely 11 years ago, by a former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, in the Sixth Assembly.

The president’s signature on this bill, now makes it an act of the parliament and permanently changes the age-long name of the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS). A welcome development, isn’t it? But what difference this change of name would make in the management of the prison service in Nigeria, without a corresponding change in the human resources as well as their orientation, has remained a question begging for answers.

Must the role of the prison be highlighted on its name to make it effective? An expert in human sociology and criminology, Dr Kayode Akinleye, toed the writer’s line of thought when he said that by changing the name of the Nigerian Prison Service, “ the FG has ignorantly put the cart before the horse”. This, he said “is akin to organising a naming ceremony for an unborn child”

In as much as a change in name is also of paramount importance in the alteration of a structure, Akinyele is of the view that it should be the last stage of the process and not the starting point.

By the priority placed on changing the Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, one is left with an impression that the inability of the NPS to deliver on its original mandate, was tied to its name. How true that may be is yet to be ascertained.

However, from Akinyele’s argument, I guess he must have expected a prioritization of the total reform of the Nigerian Prisons , which would see to proper reorganisation and rearrangement of the prison service without altering the name. After all, the concept of the word ‘prison’ had, from the onset, represented a correctional or remand center.

Yes, the prison is a facility in which inmates are forcibly confined and denied a variety of freedoms under the authority of the constitution, most commonly used within a criminal justice system. It is targetted at education behind bars, reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, changing deviants while having the prisoners’ health in focus.

Arinze Esomnofu in his study on the “role of the Nigerian Prisons Service in prisoners rehabilitation”, said the main aim of establishing the prison institution in all parts of the world, including Nigeria, is to provide a rehabilitation and correctional facility for those who have violated the rules and regulations of their society.

All through the globe, the notion of the prison as a correctional facility is an established one. Nonetheless, the extent to which this maxim is true in practice in Nigeria, may have necessitated the numerous calls for reform in the system for which the Victor Ndoma-Egba sponsored bill was one.

According to Esomnofu, a casual observation of the population that goes in and out of the prisons in Nigeria presupposes that there are some problems in the system. The outcome of Nigerian prisoners upon reintegration into the society, reveals that the prison system in Nigeria has not been able to live up to its expected role of reforming the prisoners to be better than what they were before their imprisonment.

Little wonder Dr Akinyele declared, “It will shock you to note that more than eighty per cent of small-scale criminals who went into Nigerian prisons graduated to large-scale crime by the time they came out of prisons.”

The Nigerian Prisons may have also failed in its duty to rehabilitate the prisoners in order to equip them with new skills or improve on their old ones, and seclude criminals from the rest of the society, pending when they have atoned for their sins. Above all, the level of social decadence in that institution is indeed alarming and unimaginable.

The over congestion of the prisons has invariably rendered the theme of the NPS which is ‘promoting humane condition of imprisonment’, a far cry.

Apart from some aberrational cases in which some authoritarian regimes have had to use the prison as a tool of political repression, on the mere basis of imprisonment policy, the prison service was established to manage criminals in prison yards. This constitutional function empowers the Nigerian prison operatives to; keep convicted offenders (prisoners) for safe custody, keep awaiting trial inmates in custody, until law courts ask for their production.

The fact is that the present state of prisons all over the country urgently requires quick intervention and attention from the government beyond change of name. The neglect on the part of government, coupled with high level of corruption amongst prison officials has rendered prisons across the country ineffective.

While the existing practice in the Nigerian Prison Service falls short of the requirements to correct social vices, it is rather prone to constituting serious danger to the society. It is thus in this light that the writer hails the recent attention drawn to the prisons service in Nigeria. With no thanks though to the change in nomenclature, the totality of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill smacks of outright overhaul in the country’s prison system.

Be that as it may, we must not rule out the fact that the original system under the aegis of Nigerian Prisons Service came under serious criticism not because the structure was flawed, no!, but because the players in the system compromised the rules. I think that expectation would have been higher had the operatives been considered tools worth overhauling in the first instance.

Howbeit, bearing in mind that education behind bar, whether formal or informal, is key to preparing inmates for life after prison, It is expedient that the bill which is aimed at addressing fundamental lapses inherent in the Prisons Act be highly productive as it appears to have put in place framework that would provide an enabling environment for the rehabilitation and transformation of inmates while also addressing the issue of inadequate funding which had remained the bane of a realistic prison service.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi