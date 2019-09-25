Opinion
Prison Service: Beyond Name Change
Not quite long ago, President Muhammadu Buhari assented to the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill, a bill first presented and read in the Senate in January 2008, precisely 11 years ago, by a former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, in the Sixth Assembly.
The president’s signature on this bill, now makes it an act of the parliament and permanently changes the age-long name of the Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) to Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS). A welcome development, isn’t it? But what difference this change of name would make in the management of the prison service in Nigeria, without a corresponding change in the human resources as well as their orientation, has remained a question begging for answers.
Must the role of the prison be highlighted on its name to make it effective? An expert in human sociology and criminology, Dr Kayode Akinleye, toed the writer’s line of thought when he said that by changing the name of the Nigerian Prison Service, “ the FG has ignorantly put the cart before the horse”. This, he said “is akin to organising a naming ceremony for an unborn child”
In as much as a change in name is also of paramount importance in the alteration of a structure, Akinyele is of the view that it should be the last stage of the process and not the starting point.
By the priority placed on changing the Nigerian Prison Service to Nigerian Correctional Service, one is left with an impression that the inability of the NPS to deliver on its original mandate, was tied to its name. How true that may be is yet to be ascertained.
However, from Akinyele’s argument, I guess he must have expected a prioritization of the total reform of the Nigerian Prisons , which would see to proper reorganisation and rearrangement of the prison service without altering the name. After all, the concept of the word ‘prison’ had, from the onset, represented a correctional or remand center.
Yes, the prison is a facility in which inmates are forcibly confined and denied a variety of freedoms under the authority of the constitution, most commonly used within a criminal justice system. It is targetted at education behind bars, reformation and rehabilitation of inmates, changing deviants while having the prisoners’ health in focus.
Arinze Esomnofu in his study on the “role of the Nigerian Prisons Service in prisoners rehabilitation”, said the main aim of establishing the prison institution in all parts of the world, including Nigeria, is to provide a rehabilitation and correctional facility for those who have violated the rules and regulations of their society.
All through the globe, the notion of the prison as a correctional facility is an established one. Nonetheless, the extent to which this maxim is true in practice in Nigeria, may have necessitated the numerous calls for reform in the system for which the Victor Ndoma-Egba sponsored bill was one.
According to Esomnofu, a casual observation of the population that goes in and out of the prisons in Nigeria presupposes that there are some problems in the system. The outcome of Nigerian prisoners upon reintegration into the society, reveals that the prison system in Nigeria has not been able to live up to its expected role of reforming the prisoners to be better than what they were before their imprisonment.
Little wonder Dr Akinyele declared, “It will shock you to note that more than eighty per cent of small-scale criminals who went into Nigerian prisons graduated to large-scale crime by the time they came out of prisons.”
The Nigerian Prisons may have also failed in its duty to rehabilitate the prisoners in order to equip them with new skills or improve on their old ones, and seclude criminals from the rest of the society, pending when they have atoned for their sins. Above all, the level of social decadence in that institution is indeed alarming and unimaginable.
The over congestion of the prisons has invariably rendered the theme of the NPS which is ‘promoting humane condition of imprisonment’, a far cry.
Apart from some aberrational cases in which some authoritarian regimes have had to use the prison as a tool of political repression, on the mere basis of imprisonment policy, the prison service was established to manage criminals in prison yards. This constitutional function empowers the Nigerian prison operatives to; keep convicted offenders (prisoners) for safe custody, keep awaiting trial inmates in custody, until law courts ask for their production.
The fact is that the present state of prisons all over the country urgently requires quick intervention and attention from the government beyond change of name. The neglect on the part of government, coupled with high level of corruption amongst prison officials has rendered prisons across the country ineffective.
While the existing practice in the Nigerian Prison Service falls short of the requirements to correct social vices, it is rather prone to constituting serious danger to the society. It is thus in this light that the writer hails the recent attention drawn to the prisons service in Nigeria. With no thanks though to the change in nomenclature, the totality of the Nigerian Correctional Service Bill smacks of outright overhaul in the country’s prison system.
Be that as it may, we must not rule out the fact that the original system under the aegis of Nigerian Prisons Service came under serious criticism not because the structure was flawed, no!, but because the players in the system compromised the rules. I think that expectation would have been higher had the operatives been considered tools worth overhauling in the first instance.
Howbeit, bearing in mind that education behind bar, whether formal or informal, is key to preparing inmates for life after prison, It is expedient that the bill which is aimed at addressing fundamental lapses inherent in the Prisons Act be highly productive as it appears to have put in place framework that would provide an enabling environment for the rehabilitation and transformation of inmates while also addressing the issue of inadequate funding which had remained the bane of a realistic prison service.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Who Wants More Varsities?
The National Universities Commission (NUC), recently revealed its plan to license more private universities in the country. Speaking in Abuja while delivering a lead paper at the maiden edition of the National Summit on Private Universities, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, said the commission is currently processing 303 new applications for private universities from different parts of the country.
Given the huge population of the country and the high demand for university education, one would have agreed with Rasheed that more universities are needed to cater for these people. But the questions are: what is the state of the previously licensed private universities in the country? How many of them can meet the standard of world class universities? How have these universities impacted on the students and university education generally? From 30 universities in 1996, we now have 170 universities, out of which 79 are private; can we say that the country is now better off educationally?
I mean, we all know what goes on in some of these private universities. Many of them are understaffed. Even the available staffs are not qualified. There are no quality infrastructure and facilities, no adequate funding and many other challenges. I once visited a teaching hospital of a private university owned by a faith based organization and was shocked to find out that the so called teaching hospital was a quasi clinic meant for patients who go to the church for healing. You could see the medical students mingling with the patients and other worshipers in a filthy environment, devoid of all the qualities needed in an academic atmosphere.
The issue of admission is another ball game. Merit is thrown overboard. In their desperation to have more students and make money, any candidate with whatever school certificate result is admitted. It is even said that in some of these private universities, there is nothing like carryover or repeating. They collect huge sums of money as fees and are compelled to push the students through, whether they merit it or not. So just like the public universities, one can buy his way into and through the universities. The problem of corruption and other anomalies in the public universities which many thought would be corrected by the private universities have engulfed them as well.
The most worrisome thing is that nobody seems to care about how these universities are run and what goes on there. Parents on the other hand keep pushing their children. They buy school certificates for them, buy university admission for them and are ready to bribe their children and wards’ way through the university all in a bid to get “best results”.
Is the job of NUC therefore only to issue licences to any group or individual whose pockets are heavy enough to establish a university? What about regulating the activities of these institutions and ensuring that universal best practices obtain there, which will translate to better products? What about setting limits to school fees and other fees charged by these citadels of learning so that parents and guardians, who in some cases contributed to the establishment of the schools are not reaped off?
In the aforementioned speech, the NUC Secretary disclosed that most of the private universities were still unable to fulfill their admission quotas as they admit barely six percent of the total university admission in the country per session. He stated the obvious, which is, that the high fees charged by these institutions is a major reason for lack of patronage of these universities. Knowing this, what has the commission done to address it? Besides, how logical is it to licences more universities when the existing ones are virtually empty?
One, therefore, thinks that NUC should exercise some constraints in the issuance of licenses for private universities else they will be balkanized just like private primary and secondary schools. Efforts should rather be made to raise the standard of the existing universities, both public and private. NUC, the Federal Ministry of Education and other relevant bodies should see to it that the universities we have in the country are institutions to reckon with. Is it not better to have a few world-class universities than to have hundreds of them that are worthless? They should look into the curricula of our universities so as to ensure that these institutions produce all-round qualified graduates, equipped with sufficient skills to fit into today’s technology driven world instead of the hollow graduates we have today. It is a known fact there in Nigeria today, employment opportunities are scarcely there. Thousands of graduates churned out of our universities yearly roam the streets daily searching for job. So a well designed curriculum that will equip the students to stand on their own upon graduation might be the best way out.
Most importantly, it is high time Nigeria de-emphasized paper qualification and university education for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Let us copy from other countries where a selected few go to the university while others go into other fields of life, in accordance with their talents and capabilities.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Hitting At Serial Killers
Lately, there have been unpleasant happenings in Rivers State. Young girls have become victims of serial killings in hotels in Port Harcourt. This is happening at an alarming rate.
Reports had it that three women were killed in three different hotels. Two among them died by strangulation with a piece of cloth hanging around their necks. Investigations revealed that the ladies were drugged and killed using the same techniques.
This is an indication that women are not safe anymore in Port Harcourt. Their killings have brought panic amongst people in the state. It is now the talk of the town. There is a saying that the product which is consumed is known to be the agent that is imbued with risk.
In prostitution, it is the women who are being consumed just as a commodity is at great risk. Although prostitution is sometimes described as sex between consenting adults, other times it occurs under duress, sometimes to avoid being harmed or even killed outrightly.
Women who prostitute are mostly single. I think rather than go into prostitution, ladies should look for better things to do to avoid the risk they are exposed to daily. As a prostitute, a woman deals with someone she knows little or nothing about. They may just be meeting for the first time. That may be dangerous given current developments.
In prostitution, men can remove women’s humanity. Buying or paying a woman gives men the power to turn such women into a breathing, living or lifeless beings. He can strip her and those qualities that define her as an individual.
Women, from time, have always been victims of sexual violence and physical assaults. This act against the women occurs anywhere including hotels. But the truth is not all women found in hotel rooms are prostitutes. That is why drastic measures have to be taken to curb this menace.
Recently, the deputy commissioner of police in the state, Chucks Enwonwu, while addressing a group of protesting women at the police headquarters in Port Harcourt said, “The police received complaints about the serial killings of women in the state. Women need to be educated and advised against prostitution because they are targets”. But the truth is that there are still several killings which are not even reported. Even if these persons were sex workers their lives matter because they are humans too.
The police should not be quiet about these recent killings in the state. They should carry out proper investigations into the heinous crime which has gone viral. The hotels where the incidents occur must be interrogated. Questions must be asked in order to arrest those who have committed these terrible acts in the state. I am happy with the arrests made so far. But more need to be made.
I admonish young women to be involved in productive ventures rather than sell their bodies to people whose medical history they don’t know anything about. They have to do this in order not to be victims of sexually transmitted diseases and be killed. Learning skills could enable them to make clean money for themselves.
Also, women should be involved in businesses because whatever service they give will return to them by way of making money. Ladies should know the location, address, name and phone numbers of the persons they are going to visit. Such information shouldn’t be kept to themselves. Rather, they should disclose it to someone else to be traced easily should there be an eventuality.
The government needs to be committed to anything that will enhance the protection of women and other citizens. On the other hand, women should develop the mindset that they can do other legal and legitimate things which are considered right before God than hawking sex.
I am in support of the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all hotels in the state. This shouldn’t just be a policy but has to be made a law. Any hotel that defaults should be closed down or penalized by the government. Photographs of customers who lodge in these hotels should be captured in order to identify who exactly rented the room, purpose and what the person would do in the hotel.
In all, laws should be enacted to protect women from discrimination and violence including rape, killings, abuse of all kinds, torture, etc. The authorities should strengthen women’s ability to earn money to enable them to support their households by providing skill training for them and money to help them start a business.
Harry is a freelance journalist.
Favour Harry
Opinion
Patriotic Persons And Criminality
“All’s not offence that indiscretion finds And dotage terms so.” King Lear; II: iv (200).
Professional journalists enjoy immunity from being compelled to disclose their sources of information, largely because of the risks which informants take. Audacious journalists are not immune from similar risks also, as we saw many years ago in the case of late Dele Giwa. Despite such risks, patriotic human beings are not lacking in every society who, out of higher perspectives of love and ethics, take some risks for the good of humanity.
What is known as information management in journalism is largely the skill and strategy of being mindful of what to publish even when it is true and factual, for the sake of security and stability in society. There are many issues of which a few people who know the details would rather stay their pens and let a sleeping dog lie, rather than plunge the society into chaos by being audacious.
Unfortunately, those who manage the affairs of the larger society often regard discretion as docility and silence of the masses for stupidity. Thus in politics, information management becomes a process of disinformation or bamboozlement of the masses through the use of various strategies. Sometimes this may be done for good reasons, but those who know the antics of power politics would tell us that treachery and deceit are all part and parcel of the art of staying in power.
Criminality and the prosecution of criminal cases place emphasis on intention behind the act, making it necessary to separate criminality from acts committed without “mens-rea”. We are told that children below the age of 7 do not have mens-rea and therefore cannot be prosecuted for crimes, same as adults certified to be of unsound mind. Similarly, we can add here that patriotism and love in order to save humanity from serious perils.
We live in a world where ill-disposed persons prey upon their fellow human beings, especially the weak and helpless ones they can subdue. The situation becomes worse where the preying ones lure unsuspecting victims through various clever means, including abuse of the Name of God. We have had cases where drug producers, during the testing stage, use helpless and unsuspecting persons as guinea pigs. One example is the Trovan controversy, involving litigation.
There had been cases where patriotic insiders in gangsterist conspiracies became whistle blowers, alerting relevant authorities about proposed crimes against humanity. Such cases had been quite common, even though many were never reported. In view of the dangers and risks involved in exposing crimes against humanity from quarters that enjoy some immunity, some patriotic people commit crimes in secret in order to subvert criminality.
Expectedly, people of goodwill and patriotism who commit crimes in order to forestall greater perils for humanity would not stick out their neck to be hanged. Neither would obtuse humanity understand their deeper motives or intentions. They would not enjoy any immunity from prosecution or the sympathy and understanding of the masses for whose sake they took to crime. In the past such people were called martyrs.
However, martyrdom arising from fanaticism and religious obduracy is a different thing from crimes committed with noble intentions for the sake of saving a wider populace from perils. We cannot rule out the possibility of noble Nigerians losing their lives, limbs or liberty in the course of duty, in their efforts to save the lives of others. Some of such personal sacrifices come by accidents rather than design, where as there are some who make such sacrifices voluntarily and with patriotism. Such are rare patriots.
In the university community where one is more familiar with, there are innumerable but unknown cases of unsung heroes and patriots. Old and poor office cleaners have been known to save the lives of Vice-Chancellors and others engaged in battles of leadership and supremacy. There have been cases where fetish charms and other sordid rituals had featured in mean, petty and deadly politics in the university system.
Some years of service in the Nigeria Police afforded one great opportunities to know how seekers of power and positions can hire some willing hands to plant weapons, prohibited drugs and other things to bring down opponents. Women had featured shamelessly in many of such sordid exploits, including those that would raise allegations of being raped. One is aware of many honest and perhaps naïve persons who had lost their jobs as a result of gossip peddling. Envy and jealousy have been at the root of many acts to use non-orthodox means to get even in personal combats.
Activities of the military and governments in Nigeria have been such that it becomes difficult to tell who our great patriots are, from influence, rumour and gossip peddlers. Many have been called “great men” via the instrumentality of long knives, treachery and deceit; but the really great ones via patriotic criminality would hardly be known. It is to such silent and unsung heroes and patriots that this article is dedicated. Especially in the security and intelligence services there are unbelievable examples of patriotic criminality, just as there are those who serve dark purposes.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Delta Guber Poll: Mark Urges Ogboru To Accept Okowa’s Olive Branch
-
Sports2 days ago
NDFA Grateful To Sports Ministry For Support
-
Sports2 days ago
GSS Old Boys Thrash BHS In Friendly Encounter
-
Politics2 days ago
As PDP Chieftain Hails Tribunal’s Verdict
-
Politics2 days ago
100 Days: Wike Commissions More Key Projects
-
Politics2 days ago
Defection: Bayelsa PDP Disowns Senator Amange
-
Sports2 days ago
‘50 Runners Sign Up For Onitsha City Marathon’
-
Sports2 days ago
SWAN President Lauds Wike On Football Academy