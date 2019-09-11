Opinion
Eleme/Akpajo Bridge Again?
In a clime like ours, where developement is underscored by the rapidness of the transportation of goods and services from the point of production to the destination of need, bridges are very important. They allow for roads and railroads to cross over otherwise impassable obstacles such as rivers or other roads. From the ancient times, humans have appreciated the benefits of bridges. Thus, upon the advent of the colonists from Europe to America, they built roads and, with them, bridges.
As early as 1867, James Eads was comissioned to build a bridge across the Mississippi River. The bridge’s complex design allowed it to support an incredible amount of weight, ideal for trains that weighed up to several tons.
The I-35W Mississippi River bridge provided direct access to downtown Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and north suburban destinations for more than 140,000 vehicles each day.
Unfortunately, the I-35W eventually collapsed. The tragic collapse of the bridge caused substantial loss of life and injury. It also significantly impacted road-users and the Minnesota economy.
The same was the case with Skagit Bridge in Washington State. Skagit crosses between Mount Vernon and Burlington, about 60 miles (97 km) north of Seattle. Its prominence is highlighted by its role as the primary road transportation route between the metropolitan areas of Seattle and Vancouver.
Like the Mississipi bridge, Skagit Bridge also collapsed. Although there were no obvious fatalities, the enormity of the economic loss occassioned by the tragedy, made it difficult for Brian Bonlender, the director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, in 2013, to pinpoint the exact economic impact, given the much traffic that was disrupted.
“The collapse of a bridge on a major West Coast highway could cost the state of Washington at least $47 million in lost economic output, as well as lost jobs and tax revenues similar to the impact of a flood that also shut down another section of the road”, officials said.
Here in Nigeria, the Tatabu Bridge collapse of 2017 in Niger State, comes to mind. The collapse of two bridges in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State: Tatabu/Gidan Mai Bridge along Jebba-Mokwa Road and Bokani Bridge along Tegina-Makera Road due to flood, impacted heavily on the Lokoja-Abuja-Kaduna Highway as the vehicular movements encountered on the road following the diversion of traffic to the road exasperated many of the road users.
The unprecedented traffic came with its attendant consequences even as many expressed fears of imminent collapse of the critical road due to the heavy vehicular movement that characterised the highway. The gridlock observed on the highway greatly unsettled road users who never found the new development pleasurable.
A study conducted by Nigerian Building & Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Abuja, revealed that the collapsed bridge was positioned within a valley as well as steady increase in precipitation from 2015 to 2017 which directly increased the stream flow rate and also runoff.
It was also observed that the debris settlement within the cell of the collapsed bridge contributed to reduction of the cross sectional area of single cell for which a slope stabilizer, or concrete interlocking is required for future consideration. Due to increase in water balance, it was suggested that the new bridge capacity should be increased to accommodate the high volume of water among others.
Amidst news of bridges collapse round the globe, it has become obvious that most collapses happen on bridges that were built a long time ago when designers couldn’t imagine the kind of storms they’d have to withstand today.
Suffice it to say that today’s changing climate and the extreme weather events associated with it are causing more flood-related damage to bridges. Sometimes it is not all from water alone. During a flood, rivers pick up debris, such as trees and buildings, and push them forcefully against bridges, causing their foundations to wash away and structural elements to break apart.
Like every ill wind that blows no one good, there had never been any known episode of bridge collapse that meant well for the affected environment. Therefore, no right-thinking man would notice his house at the verge of collapse and still be at ease to remain therein. This, I suspect, must have informed the recent action of parliamentarians of Rivers State extraction.
The National Assembly members from Rivers State, led by Senator Barinada Mbigi, last Monday, staged a peaceful protest over the Akpajo-Eleme Bridge on the East-West Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State which is on the verge of collapse .
Surprisingly, the contract for this bridge was already awarded by the immediate past federal administration, why the abandonment by a government that is supposed to be a continuum? Besides, the economic lifeline of the country is located on that route. It is not clear why the government had been reluctant in salvaging the situation now that it has not claimed lives.
According to the lawmakers, two refineries, petrochemical industries, oil and gas free zone among other companies are only accessible through this bridge. As the business nerve centre of the South-South zone, a dilapidation of the bridge will not only cut off the people of the constituency involved, the Nigerian economy will also be the worse for it.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Arrogance In Leadership
In his book, I Paid Hitler, Fritz Thyssen, the German industrialist, points out the chief reasons for Hitler’s failure to conquer Europe.
“Hitler had an unprecedented opportunity, such that no man will ever again be offered so easily, to create something entirely new. He knew absolutely nothing about economic matters, he could not fully understand his economic advisers. Hence, he believed that he alone was a great man, and all others were nonentity. He believed only in himself,” he wrote.
This self-absorption of Hitler accounted in large measure for his defeat, like all those who believe only in themselves. Hitler shut himself off from the enrichment of spirit and intellect. That comes when we are not willing to receive what others have to give.
According to Chinua Achebe, “The problem with Nigeria is purely and squarely that of lack of leadership”.
The three most important personal qualities are; imagination, courage and selflessness . A leader should have some core philosophy and belief against which he can judge important issues as they arise. Unless he has that bedrock to fall back on, the unexpected storms that blow up will toss him about like a cork. Leaders are people who do the right things; managers are people who do things right. Both roles are crucial but they differ profoundly.
Ralph Stogdill made it clear that an adequate analysis of leadership involves not only a study of leaders but also of situations. Oftentimes, due to arrogance in our leadership style, we portray disconnection instead of connection, discontact rather than contact and disaffection or disunity in place of affection and unity.
A Latin adage says, Nemo dat quod non habet (No one gives what he hasn’t).
It is imperative to observe that there were lots of celebration in Colombia because government and Fare-Rebels struck a deal after 52 years of civil war. This peace deal was a reality since government swallowed its pride and sought for peace deal.
Even Britain, in order to sort out some of their differences under Prime Minister Cameroon, voted for Brexit which made the Minister to resign. Prior to that, in 2014, Scotland had a referendum in which they decided to stay in Britain.
Similarly, America, on several occasions, has broken rules of engagement in order to free Americans held hostage in different countries. In some, they swapped prisoners, in others, ransom was paid. In the case of Iran, America returned up to $400,000,000 Iranian money ceased in US.
In Yugoslavia, wars sprang up from ethnic skirmishes and engulfed the whole country which led to disintegration that resulted in seven republics.
Therefore, a sane leader must do everything within his power not only to maintain peace and harmony but also to protect his people even if it comes to negotiation. There is no time we need negotiation better than this moment. Afterall, it is not possible to win the war without winning the people.
Furthermore, whether we cherish it or not, Nigeria needs restructuring in all its ramifications. The structure as it stands now favours some parts of the country to the detriment of others.
In addition, government should examine its policies critically because some of them are not working. Can you imagine the cost of kerosene per litre now? This is a product used mainly by the impoverished. It is unfortunate that the less privileged are going through this harrowing experience.
Our federal lawmakers are the worst culprits. Rather than initiating bills that will solve the nation’s myriad problems, they are engaging the executive arm of government in a superiority war. If they do not pad budget, they allocate huge budgets to themselves in the name of constituency projects.
One of the important lessons our politicians need to learn from leaders like late Nelson Mandela of South Africa is the need for team work. Some of the African leaders are often paranoid, that is, they suffer from siege mentality which makes them see every person as an enemy. Our politicians must imbibe the spirit of team work, even with their opponents, in order to create synergy. Nigeria is bigger than APC, PDP, APGA, LP etc.
Mark Zuckerberg , the founder of Facebook, worth over $54bn, recently came to Nigeria and was seen jogging on the street of Lagos without escorts. We learnt white man’s language, table etiquette, dressing and means of transport; there is also an urgent need for us to learn their humility, simplicity and leadership style.
Okoye writes from Port Harcourt.
Cornelius Okoye
A Second Chance For Fashola
When he emerged from obscurity as the favourite of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, then incumbent governor of Lagos State, not many persons gave him a chance, least of all residents of the bustling metropolis of Lagos. He sooner became governorship candidate of then Action Congress (AC) in 2006.
“Who is he? Where is he coming from? Where did Tinubu get this man from?” were some of the fundamental questions that characterised his emergence as the AC governorship candidate. As events later divulged, his choice by Tinubu was not misplaced, as the duo would later be addressed by the sobriquets — The Pathfinder and The Actualizer.
Babatunde Raji Fashola, as the thirteenth governor of Lagos State, had achieved so much. Some looked quite ordinary; but for the simple fact that people had lived with their impossibilities for decades in Lagos before his regime meant that they were not ordinary, after all.
Subsequent to his outstanding performance as governor of Lagos State and as an intensely loyal party supporter, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him minister in 2015. He was put in charge of the ministry of power, works and housing, a task considered too daunting for one person to take on. Consequently, his debut performance fell below par.
Surprisingly, the former governor was one of 14 ministers from Buhari’s first term who were reappointed last month by the president for his second term administration. During the official inauguration of the 43 ministers on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the president announced that Sale Mamman would head the ministry of power.
Regardless, Fashola still held on to the ministry of works and housing, with Abubakar Aliyu declared as the minister of state for the ministry. With this appointment, Fashola has been divested of his three-in-one portfolio which weighed heavily on him and was responsible for his lacklustre accomplishments.
As works and housing minister, he will certainly be faced with challenges one of which is to give careful attention to housing and construction of roads in his second ministerial journey. Housing provision and road infrastructural development suffered a huge setback in his last tenure because of his focus on power.
With the timely eradication of power from his schedule, the former Lagos State governor will no longer be extenuated if he fails to strategise better and devote more energy to his assignments and facilitate the completion of many of the major road projects in the country.
The truth is the lack of early and regular maintenance of our roads have increased accident rate and elevated criminal activities nationwide. But beyond the completion of roads within appropriate time, a new innovation in financing road development projects is long overdue.
Equally critical is housing. This sector under Fashiola’s watch deserves special attention. It is time the federal authorities considered seriously getting involved in social housing which is the global trend. If this novel development is put on ground, substantial impact by the ministry will be made on Nigerians.
Addressing the issue of allocation of houses to beneficiaries to undermine the activities of speculators who profiteer and sabotage the process is imperative. Also, Nigerians deserve a functional mortgage to enable them to take up space in housing schemes across the country.
Since after Buhari’s re-election in March this year, some Nigerians and real estate experts have been clamouring for the separation of the ministry of power, works and housing to enable the government concentrate on the three critical sectors of the economy. With a partial disengagement done, it is expected that issues in the sector will be addressed.
The combination of the three huge sectors into one ministry was one of the biggest mistakes of the Buhari’s administration’s first tenure. Following the error, obstacles in the sector, especially housing and roads, were inadequately undertaken.
But with the imperfect unbundling of the ministry, the construction industry will benefit since its initial encumbrance has been taken away. If things will be done properly, now is the time for Minister Fashola to take stock of all federal road projects and housing schemes across the country and give them the mandatory consideration.
Those uncompleted housing estates may now be built. We need to give necessary publicity and professional involvement to those projects that are unknown to professionals in the industry. Thus, the structural conditions of houses in the various housing schemes have to be examined. Some of them are of low quality such that when occupants move in, they are faced with early maintenance crisis.
The predicaments of housing and construction industry in the country seem so complicated or compounded that they defy conventional approach. Deep ratiocination and strategy might not solve them except through a radical means that will require a strong political will which one is certain Raji Fashola might want to demonstrate to justify his undeserved second chance.
Arnold Alalibo
Disturbing Posture Of The Senate
A news report that Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and other concerned pressure groups seek to sue Senate over plan to spend N5.5bn on cars, should be a matter of concern to every patriotic Nigerian. That concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Count to restrain and stop the National Assembly Service Commission from paying or releasing the sum of 5.550 billion naira budgeted for the luxury cars, can be described as an example of patriotism.
Several years ago, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had alerted the nation that the nature of composition, structure of allowances and ulterior goal of the senate predisposed it as an instrument meant to serve power structure rather than Nigerian masses. Any honest and patriotic Nigerian would not find it difficult to know that there is a great difference between representing or serving a power structure and servicing people.
The power structure and the good of serving as a “safety value” assigned to the senate, were put in place by departing military politicians after their round of intervention in Nigerian politics. The arrangement was not only meant for self-preservation purposes, but also to put the Nigerian masses in their place. The idea is that any change that must be sought or agitated for, must pass through the senate as appreciate structure in a democracy.
Some arrogant state governors were fond of challenging those who demanded that things be done in line with due process, to “go to court if you think that I have done any wrong”. Not only is the court a safe haven, but the senate was also meant to serve similar purpose, namely: provide means of resolving agitations through due process. Apart from the courts and senate serving as provisions to resolve issues “democratically”, the shenanigans and gambits involved in the processes would not be hard for anyone to appreciate. Litigants would remind us that fools make lawyers rich. The court and senate remain as idioms.
Therefore, the effort of SERAP and other pressure groups to stop the release of N5.5bn for the purchase of luxury cars for senators may begin in mere words and also end in mere words. The senators would always have their way, no matter the level of agitation and hunger in the land. Just as the issue N30,000 minimum wage would drag on, with Federal Government and Labour meeting endlessly, approval and implementation of what concerns senators would rarely linger on and on.
There had been a story of a minister buying a bullet-proof car worth about N250m and of how federal government spent millions of Naira monthly to feed a religious leader in custody. Despite the prevalence of such profligate spending of public funds, the senate is rarely known to raise issues that would bring some discipline in fiscal matters. Rather, what we find is lavish spending.
Nigerians would like to know why the ritual of purchase of expensive luxury cars for members of the National Assembly must continue, despite the sad economic conditions of the Nigerian masses. Is the making of some small personal sacrifices by Nigerian senators and other political office holders, too much to ask or expect? Already some senators had admitted and confessed that the number of cars at the disposal of each of them should be reduced. Some had also suggested that their allowances be reduced in the interest of suffering Nigerians. But the posture of a majority of the senators is that of indifference.
The practice of high public officials leaving their positions with every perquisite at their disposal – cars, furniture, building, etc- should not continue. That malpractice has become so abused that it is telling hard on the nation’s economy and integrity. Is there any reason why official cars cannot be inherited and used by a new occupant of the office? There are some countries that are proud to preserve and show-case official vehicles used by past leaders, with every incumbent ensuring that it is in good condition for his successor to use.
Why should the Ninth Senate not inherit and use what the Eighth Senate used and left behind? Perhaps our vanity and pride forbid that “honourable member” of the Senate would use “second-hand” property left behind by others.
Not long ago the chief whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu told Nigerians that some of his colleagues were already lamenting their poor pay. Another lawmaker, Oluwole Oke representing Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, was quoted as saying that “Our N8.5m monthly allowance is too small”.
Senators and other lawmakers who had been used to seeing and spending big money, to the extent that over N15m total monthly take-home is nothing to them, should not think that other Nigerians are like them. Such representatives of Nigerians are advised to find and read a copy of an old book titled: A Tale of Two Cities. Nations, communities and cities that are divided into two camps of extremely rich and extremely poor citizens, it is rare that stability would reign.
The posture of Nigerian senators was described by a satirist as that of a “zoo-keeper”. Like the hang-man, the zoo-keeper must be kept comfortable with food and wine so that his empathy would not awaken towards the growling animals in the zoo. A question which some mischievous Nigerian ask is: who pays the zoo keepers and why the class of two unequal citizens? What is really at stake in Nigeria’s political economy? Maybe Professor Itsay Sagay may have some opinion to offer.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
