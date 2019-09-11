Arrogance In Leadership

A news report that Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and other concerned pressure groups seek to sue Senate over plan to spend N5.5bn on cars, should be a matter of concern to every patriotic Nigerian. That concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Count to restrain and stop the National Assembly Service Commission from paying or releasing the sum of 5.550 billion naira budgeted for the luxury cars, can be described as an example of patriotism.

Several years ago, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had alerted the nation that the nature of composition, structure of allowances and ulterior goal of the senate predisposed it as an instrument meant to serve power structure rather than Nigerian masses. Any honest and patriotic Nigerian would not find it difficult to know that there is a great difference between representing or serving a power structure and servicing people.

The power structure and the good of serving as a “safety value” assigned to the senate, were put in place by departing military politicians after their round of intervention in Nigerian politics. The arrangement was not only meant for self-preservation purposes, but also to put the Nigerian masses in their place. The idea is that any change that must be sought or agitated for, must pass through the senate as appreciate structure in a democracy.

Some arrogant state governors were fond of challenging those who demanded that things be done in line with due process, to “go to court if you think that I have done any wrong”. Not only is the court a safe haven, but the senate was also meant to serve similar purpose, namely: provide means of resolving agitations through due process. Apart from the courts and senate serving as provisions to resolve issues “democratically”, the shenanigans and gambits involved in the processes would not be hard for anyone to appreciate. Litigants would remind us that fools make lawyers rich. The court and senate remain as idioms.

Therefore, the effort of SERAP and other pressure groups to stop the release of N5.5bn for the purchase of luxury cars for senators may begin in mere words and also end in mere words. The senators would always have their way, no matter the level of agitation and hunger in the land. Just as the issue N30,000 minimum wage would drag on, with Federal Government and Labour meeting endlessly, approval and implementation of what concerns senators would rarely linger on and on.

There had been a story of a minister buying a bullet-proof car worth about N250m and of how federal government spent millions of Naira monthly to feed a religious leader in custody. Despite the prevalence of such profligate spending of public funds, the senate is rarely known to raise issues that would bring some discipline in fiscal matters. Rather, what we find is lavish spending.

Nigerians would like to know why the ritual of purchase of expensive luxury cars for members of the National Assembly must continue, despite the sad economic conditions of the Nigerian masses. Is the making of some small personal sacrifices by Nigerian senators and other political office holders, too much to ask or expect? Already some senators had admitted and confessed that the number of cars at the disposal of each of them should be reduced. Some had also suggested that their allowances be reduced in the interest of suffering Nigerians. But the posture of a majority of the senators is that of indifference.

The practice of high public officials leaving their positions with every perquisite at their disposal – cars, furniture, building, etc- should not continue. That malpractice has become so abused that it is telling hard on the nation’s economy and integrity. Is there any reason why official cars cannot be inherited and used by a new occupant of the office? There are some countries that are proud to preserve and show-case official vehicles used by past leaders, with every incumbent ensuring that it is in good condition for his successor to use.

Why should the Ninth Senate not inherit and use what the Eighth Senate used and left behind? Perhaps our vanity and pride forbid that “honourable member” of the Senate would use “second-hand” property left behind by others.

Not long ago the chief whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu told Nigerians that some of his colleagues were already lamenting their poor pay. Another lawmaker, Oluwole Oke representing Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, was quoted as saying that “Our N8.5m monthly allowance is too small”.

Senators and other lawmakers who had been used to seeing and spending big money, to the extent that over N15m total monthly take-home is nothing to them, should not think that other Nigerians are like them. Such representatives of Nigerians are advised to find and read a copy of an old book titled: A Tale of Two Cities. Nations, communities and cities that are divided into two camps of extremely rich and extremely poor citizens, it is rare that stability would reign.

The posture of Nigerian senators was described by a satirist as that of a “zoo-keeper”. Like the hang-man, the zoo-keeper must be kept comfortable with food and wine so that his empathy would not awaken towards the growling animals in the zoo. A question which some mischievous Nigerian ask is: who pays the zoo keepers and why the class of two unequal citizens? What is really at stake in Nigeria’s political economy? Maybe Professor Itsay Sagay may have some opinion to offer.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize