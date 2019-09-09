Opinion
Disturbing Posture Of The Senate
A news report that Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and other concerned pressure groups seek to sue Senate over plan to spend N5.5bn on cars, should be a matter of concern to every patriotic Nigerian. That concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Count to restrain and stop the National Assembly Service Commission from paying or releasing the sum of 5.550 billion naira budgeted for the luxury cars, can be described as an example of patriotism.
Several years ago, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had alerted the nation that the nature of composition, structure of allowances and ulterior goal of the senate predisposed it as an instrument meant to serve power structure rather than Nigerian masses. Any honest and patriotic Nigerian would not find it difficult to know that there is a great difference between representing or serving a power structure and servicing people.
The power structure and the good of serving as a “safety value” assigned to the senate, were put in place by departing military politicians after their round of intervention in Nigerian politics. The arrangement was not only meant for self-preservation purposes, but also to put the Nigerian masses in their place. The idea is that any change that must be sought or agitated for, must pass through the senate as appreciate structure in a democracy.
Some arrogant state governors were fond of challenging those who demanded that things be done in line with due process, to “go to court if you think that I have done any wrong”. Not only is the court a safe haven, but the senate was also meant to serve similar purpose, namely: provide means of resolving agitations through due process. Apart from the courts and senate serving as provisions to resolve issues “democratically”, the shenanigans and gambits involved in the processes would not be hard for anyone to appreciate. Litigants would remind us that fools make lawyers rich. The court and senate remain as idioms.
Therefore, the effort of SERAP and other pressure groups to stop the release of N5.5bn for the purchase of luxury cars for senators may begin in mere words and also end in mere words. The senators would always have their way, no matter the level of agitation and hunger in the land. Just as the issue N30,000 minimum wage would drag on, with Federal Government and Labour meeting endlessly, approval and implementation of what concerns senators would rarely linger on and on.
There had been a story of a minister buying a bullet-proof car worth about N250m and of how federal government spent millions of Naira monthly to feed a religious leader in custody. Despite the prevalence of such profligate spending of public funds, the senate is rarely known to raise issues that would bring some discipline in fiscal matters. Rather, what we find is lavish spending.
Nigerians would like to know why the ritual of purchase of expensive luxury cars for members of the National Assembly must continue, despite the sad economic conditions of the Nigerian masses. Is the making of some small personal sacrifices by Nigerian senators and other political office holders, too much to ask or expect? Already some senators had admitted and confessed that the number of cars at the disposal of each of them should be reduced. Some had also suggested that their allowances be reduced in the interest of suffering Nigerians. But the posture of a majority of the senators is that of indifference.
The practice of high public officials leaving their positions with every perquisite at their disposal – cars, furniture, building, etc- should not continue. That malpractice has become so abused that it is telling hard on the nation’s economy and integrity. Is there any reason why official cars cannot be inherited and used by a new occupant of the office? There are some countries that are proud to preserve and show-case official vehicles used by past leaders, with every incumbent ensuring that it is in good condition for his successor to use.
Why should the Ninth Senate not inherit and use what the Eighth Senate used and left behind? Perhaps our vanity and pride forbid that “honourable member” of the Senate would use “second-hand” property left behind by others.
Not long ago the chief whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu told Nigerians that some of his colleagues were already lamenting their poor pay. Another lawmaker, Oluwole Oke representing Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, was quoted as saying that “Our N8.5m monthly allowance is too small”.
Senators and other lawmakers who had been used to seeing and spending big money, to the extent that over N15m total monthly take-home is nothing to them, should not think that other Nigerians are like them. Such representatives of Nigerians are advised to find and read a copy of an old book titled: A Tale of Two Cities. Nations, communities and cities that are divided into two camps of extremely rich and extremely poor citizens, it is rare that stability would reign.
The posture of Nigerian senators was described by a satirist as that of a “zoo-keeper”. Like the hang-man, the zoo-keeper must be kept comfortable with food and wine so that his empathy would not awaken towards the growling animals in the zoo. A question which some mischievous Nigerian ask is: who pays the zoo keepers and why the class of two unequal citizens? What is really at stake in Nigeria’s political economy? Maybe Professor Itsay Sagay may have some opinion to offer.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
A Second Chance For Fashola
When he emerged from obscurity as the favourite of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, then incumbent governor of Lagos State, not many persons gave him a chance, least of all residents of the bustling metropolis of Lagos. He sooner became governorship candidate of then Action Congress (AC) in 2006.
“Who is he? Where is he coming from? Where did Tinubu get this man from?” were some of the fundamental questions that characterised his emergence as the AC governorship candidate. As events later divulged, his choice by Tinubu was not misplaced, as the duo would later be addressed by the sobriquets — The Pathfinder and The Actualizer.
Babatunde Raji Fashola, as the thirteenth governor of Lagos State, had achieved so much. Some looked quite ordinary; but for the simple fact that people had lived with their impossibilities for decades in Lagos before his regime meant that they were not ordinary, after all.
Subsequent to his outstanding performance as governor of Lagos State and as an intensely loyal party supporter, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him minister in 2015. He was put in charge of the ministry of power, works and housing, a task considered too daunting for one person to take on. Consequently, his debut performance fell below par.
Surprisingly, the former governor was one of 14 ministers from Buhari’s first term who were reappointed last month by the president for his second term administration. During the official inauguration of the 43 ministers on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, the president announced that Sale Mamman would head the ministry of power.
Regardless, Fashola still held on to the ministry of works and housing, with Abubakar Aliyu declared as the minister of state for the ministry. With this appointment, Fashola has been divested of his three-in-one portfolio which weighed heavily on him and was responsible for his lacklustre accomplishments.
As works and housing minister, he will certainly be faced with challenges one of which is to give careful attention to housing and construction of roads in his second ministerial journey. Housing provision and road infrastructural development suffered a huge setback in his last tenure because of his focus on power.
With the timely eradication of power from his schedule, the former Lagos State governor will no longer be extenuated if he fails to strategise better and devote more energy to his assignments and facilitate the completion of many of the major road projects in the country.
The truth is the lack of early and regular maintenance of our roads have increased accident rate and elevated criminal activities nationwide. But beyond the completion of roads within appropriate time, a new innovation in financing road development projects is long overdue.
Equally critical is housing. This sector under Fashiola’s watch deserves special attention. It is time the federal authorities considered seriously getting involved in social housing which is the global trend. If this novel development is put on ground, substantial impact by the ministry will be made on Nigerians.
Addressing the issue of allocation of houses to beneficiaries to undermine the activities of speculators who profiteer and sabotage the process is imperative. Also, Nigerians deserve a functional mortgage to enable them to take up space in housing schemes across the country.
Since after Buhari’s re-election in March this year, some Nigerians and real estate experts have been clamouring for the separation of the ministry of power, works and housing to enable the government concentrate on the three critical sectors of the economy. With a partial disengagement done, it is expected that issues in the sector will be addressed.
The combination of the three huge sectors into one ministry was one of the biggest mistakes of the Buhari’s administration’s first tenure. Following the error, obstacles in the sector, especially housing and roads, were inadequately undertaken.
But with the imperfect unbundling of the ministry, the construction industry will benefit since its initial encumbrance has been taken away. If things will be done properly, now is the time for Minister Fashola to take stock of all federal road projects and housing schemes across the country and give them the mandatory consideration.
Those uncompleted housing estates may now be built. We need to give necessary publicity and professional involvement to those projects that are unknown to professionals in the industry. Thus, the structural conditions of houses in the various housing schemes have to be examined. Some of them are of low quality such that when occupants move in, they are faced with early maintenance crisis.
The predicaments of housing and construction industry in the country seem so complicated or compounded that they defy conventional approach. Deep ratiocination and strategy might not solve them except through a radical means that will require a strong political will which one is certain Raji Fashola might want to demonstrate to justify his undeserved second chance.
Arnold Alalibo
Opinion
The Blight Of Medical Misdiagnosis
A report had it that a reputable health technology company had declared its readiness to tackle wrong clinical diagnosis in the country.
This, the company intends to achieve through its fully integrated radiology solutions which they claimed would provide early detection and clinical intervention, and reduce long-term costs in health care in Nigeria and other West African countries.
The story caught my attention because my nephew was a victim of wrong medical diagnosis not too long ago. The boy who just relocated to Port Harcourt with his parents was down with fever. His mother took him to a nearby clinic at Azuabe after the first aid treatment given to him yielded no result.
At the clinic, they met an Indian doctor who diagnosed malaria and typhoid fever and gave him drugs which he was to take for three days. For the three days the drugs lasted, the fever subsided, only to resume in earnest the following day. This time, the boy was vigorously shivering, and could hardly stand. The boy was taken back to the clinic but the doctor insisted there was nothing wrong with the boy.
Meanwhile, there hadn’t been any laboratory test to ascertain the actual problem. After much insistence on a lab test by the mother, the doctor then instructed that a blood sample be taken from the boy for a lab test. To cut the long story short, my nephew almost died as they continued to administer typhoid drugs on him.
Thanks to a kind-hearted neighbour who saw the poor state of the boy and directed them to a hospital at Cocaine Village, Rumuogba. There, it was discovered that he was suffering from anemia which was caused by late poorly treated malaria.
Many Nigerians have been sent to their early graves because of doctors’ misdiagnosis, while others are groaning with irreversible conditions. An associate of mine suffered from severe abdominal pain and painful menstruation for over five years. She visited several hospitals here in Nigeria where several diagnosis were carried out.
Some diagnosed ulcer, others “ordinary stomach pain”. She lived in pain all these years until her family was able to raise money to send her to Singapore were proper diagnosis was done and she was permanently cured.
We can still remember the case of the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who died of cancer of the lungs seven years ago after being erroneously diagnosed and treated for pneumonia for over one year by doctors in Nigeria. Eventually, when he was moved abroad for proper medical attention as his condition worsened, it was discovered that he had cancer of the lungs, which led to his death.
Definitely, misdiagnosis is not peculiar to Nigeria. There are recorded cases of poor diagnosis in many other countries of the world but the rate at which it occurs in Nigeria is very alarming and worrisome and calls for urgent attention. Many doctors engage in trial and error method in their practices.
The Nigeria Medical Association and other stakeholders in the health sector should cannot afford to fold their hands while poor, innocent Nigerians are daily being sent to their untimely graves.
The truth is that there are a lot of people who have no business being in the health profession. These people see medicine as a fast way of making money instead of a means of rendering humanitarian services. Doctors should not be drawn to the profession by materialism but by the desire to save lives. That is the only thing that will help them to be meticulous, humble and sincere in admitting lack of competence when necessary. A situation where a doctor claims to know it all does not help matters.
A medical consultant recently decried a current ugly trend where parents force their children to study medicine irrespective of whether they have the interest or not. This really portends great danger to Nigerians The most worrisome is that many hospitals in the country are also being run by quacks.
Medical misdiagnosis indeed poses great danger to patients. It shows lack of confidence on the part of the doctors while also making patients loose confidence in the doctors.
It is, therefore, imperative and necessary that measures must be taken to curb it. NMA must devise a means of ridding the association and ensure that professionalism prevails in their practice.
Most importantly, patients and entire Nigerian citizens must realize that misdiagnosis is a criminal offence. It is a crime which they must fight at all cost.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Sanitary Conditions In Barracks
There was a news item in The Tide newspaper, Monday August 12, 2019 (P.16), titled “Police Barracks, Rat Holes, Slums with Stinking Gutters” – CACOL. The theme was that the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) had taken the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government in charge of the Police Trust Fund (PTF) to task on the present state of police barracks across the country. To lament the fact that the resilience of police officers could pass for rat holes and slums, as CACOL did, is a serious indictment not only on the Nigeria Police as an institution, but also on the collective sense of decency of all Nigerians.
Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, who decried the deplorable condition of police barracks nation wide, also added that the Nigeria Police is rated among the top five worst police organizations in the world. Such sad verdict was passed by World Internal Security and Police Index; and so, this is not a matter of personal or local prejudice, but an assessment of a responsible global agency in 2016/7.
To add that “police barracks across the country are gradually trudging towards danger” and that in 2017 “our force was rated one of the top five worst police organizations in the world” portrays a sad situation. It would not require the passage of a Police Trust Fund (PTF) law before an improvement in the sanitary conditions of police barracks can be brought about.
Perhaps the sad conditions of the barracks may not be confined to the police alone; because, other members of the Nigerian armed forces that live in barracks, share similar experiences. Perhaps the current economic conditions which Nigerians are passing through may account for why poultry and other animal farms have become common features of barracks life. Cattle also graze in some barracks whose owners are men of power that lesser mortals dare not complain against, even when the cattle destroy the means of livelihood of neighbouring mortals.
Presence of various categories and sizes of livestock in barracks constitutes a part of the sad conditions of barracks life, especially with the smell of cow dungs adding to the plight. In that case, who would complain against who, since everybody else is a nuisance in one way or another to his neighbour. The result of this sad situation in the country is that personal animosities brew in the barracks, in spite of the old culture of “esprit de corps”.
With reference to the police specifically, there are factors which would be of interest to the public. The merger of local authority police (in Western and Northern Nigeria with regular Nigeria Police, which the Nigeria Civil War facilitated or necessitated, definitely diluted the quality and standard of the police. Added to this was the disengagement of highly trained professional personnel of Eastern Nigeria origin from the police, ostensibly because they were in the Biafra enclave during the civil war.
No matter the shenanigans and whatever that may be said to the contrary, the sad treatment given to police officers of Eastern Nigeria origin after the civil war, contributed greatly towards the current unenviable image of the Nigeria police. Another factor which accounts for the current plight of the police is the fact that politics and political postings have destroyed the old level of discipline in the police. There are junior officers attached to politicians, as well as senior officers whose promotions were merely political, whose status are beyond their salary structure. How would such political officers inspire or expect discipline from others?
A situation where some non-commissioned officers are richer than their superior officers, and can, through their connections, wield more power than such officers, then who is in a position to instruct or command the other? That is the current situation in the police across the country, making it difficult for discipline to thrive in the force. Add to this situation the fact that there are several graduates in the police, some of who have not been properly placed according to their academic qualifications. One of such officers had to quit the job and is currently a vice-chancellor of a federal university. Others are having a last laugh!
Therefore, the issue of sanitary conditions in the barracks goes far beyond physical sanitation. Morale and motivation are also quite low among the personnel, arising from the distortions and lapses which have been hinted lightly above. There are constables who cannot take orders from their superior officers; neither would such superior officers place an earring constable on orderly room. People who know their mutual secrets and merely play some hide-and-seek games, rarely have the moral courage to call their colleagues to order, even when serious issues are at stake. Living in a glass house indeed!
In the past, barracks inspection used to be a regular and serious activity whose purposes included ensuring good personal hygiene and sanitation in all living quarters. But in a situation where the wife of a divisional police officer or the station officer, runs a livestock farm or a canteen/beer parlour in the barracks, then can there be an effective barracks inspection? In a situation where some fantastically rich junior officers can operate a soft-loans business, patronized by their superior officers who can go “broke” before the month ends, can discipline be enforced without fear or favour?
The situations in all public-sector organizations and institutions, barracks and campuses included, are such that demand comprehensive but gradual remedy including public inquiry. Not only issues of poor and inequitable remunerations and reward system are involved, but unhealthy outward situations depict fundamental inward conditions that must be addressed. Let’s thank the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) for raising the issue of rot in the barracks. Not only police barracks are involved. You can find ostrich in some barracks!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, PH.
Bright Amirize
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
NSF, NYG: Coach Wants Muay Thai As Scoring Sport
-
Sports4 days ago
Euro 2020 Qualifier: Netherlands Can Hurt Any Team – Kroos
-
Sports4 days ago
Serena Wary Of Svitolina At US Open
-
Sports4 days ago
EFCC Investigates NFF, Again
-
Sports4 days ago
Our Pattern Of Play Gave Us Victory – SSFA’s Coach
-
Sports4 days ago
Kada Queens Basketball Players Boycott Training
-
Politics4 days ago
RVHA Constitutes House Committees
-
Politics4 days ago
…As Lawmaker Seeks Dialogue To End Xenophobic Attacks