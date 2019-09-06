Opinion
The Blight Of Medical Misdiagnosis
A report had it that a reputable health technology company had declared its readiness to tackle wrong clinical diagnosis in the country.
This, the company intends to achieve through its fully integrated radiology solutions which they claimed would provide early detection and clinical intervention, and reduce long-term costs in health care in Nigeria and other West African countries.
The story caught my attention because my nephew was a victim of wrong medical diagnosis not too long ago. The boy who just relocated to Port Harcourt with his parents was down with fever. His mother took him to a nearby clinic at Azuabe after the first aid treatment given to him yielded no result.
At the clinic, they met an Indian doctor who diagnosed malaria and typhoid fever and gave him drugs which he was to take for three days. For the three days the drugs lasted, the fever subsided, only to resume in earnest the following day. This time, the boy was vigorously shivering, and could hardly stand. The boy was taken back to the clinic but the doctor insisted there was nothing wrong with the boy.
Meanwhile, there hadn’t been any laboratory test to ascertain the actual problem. After much insistence on a lab test by the mother, the doctor then instructed that a blood sample be taken from the boy for a lab test. To cut the long story short, my nephew almost died as they continued to administer typhoid drugs on him.
Thanks to a kind-hearted neighbour who saw the poor state of the boy and directed them to a hospital at Cocaine Village, Rumuogba. There, it was discovered that he was suffering from anemia which was caused by late poorly treated malaria.
Many Nigerians have been sent to their early graves because of doctors’ misdiagnosis, while others are groaning with irreversible conditions. An associate of mine suffered from severe abdominal pain and painful menstruation for over five years. She visited several hospitals here in Nigeria where several diagnosis were carried out.
Some diagnosed ulcer, others “ordinary stomach pain”. She lived in pain all these years until her family was able to raise money to send her to Singapore were proper diagnosis was done and she was permanently cured.
We can still remember the case of the late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who died of cancer of the lungs seven years ago after being erroneously diagnosed and treated for pneumonia for over one year by doctors in Nigeria. Eventually, when he was moved abroad for proper medical attention as his condition worsened, it was discovered that he had cancer of the lungs, which led to his death.
Definitely, misdiagnosis is not peculiar to Nigeria. There are recorded cases of poor diagnosis in many other countries of the world but the rate at which it occurs in Nigeria is very alarming and worrisome and calls for urgent attention. Many doctors engage in trial and error method in their practices.
The Nigeria Medical Association and other stakeholders in the health sector should cannot afford to fold their hands while poor, innocent Nigerians are daily being sent to their untimely graves.
The truth is that there are a lot of people who have no business being in the health profession. These people see medicine as a fast way of making money instead of a means of rendering humanitarian services. Doctors should not be drawn to the profession by materialism but by the desire to save lives. That is the only thing that will help them to be meticulous, humble and sincere in admitting lack of competence when necessary. A situation where a doctor claims to know it all does not help matters.
A medical consultant recently decried a current ugly trend where parents force their children to study medicine irrespective of whether they have the interest or not. This really portends great danger to Nigerians The most worrisome is that many hospitals in the country are also being run by quacks.
Medical misdiagnosis indeed poses great danger to patients. It shows lack of confidence on the part of the doctors while also making patients loose confidence in the doctors.
It is, therefore, imperative and necessary that measures must be taken to curb it. NMA must devise a means of ridding the association and ensure that professionalism prevails in their practice.
Most importantly, patients and entire Nigerian citizens must realize that misdiagnosis is a criminal offence. It is a crime which they must fight at all cost.
Calista Ezeaku
Opinion
Sanitary Conditions In Barracks
There was a news item in The Tide newspaper, Monday August 12, 2019 (P.16), titled “Police Barracks, Rat Holes, Slums with Stinking Gutters” – CACOL. The theme was that the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) had taken the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government in charge of the Police Trust Fund (PTF) to task on the present state of police barracks across the country. To lament the fact that the resilience of police officers could pass for rat holes and slums, as CACOL did, is a serious indictment not only on the Nigeria Police as an institution, but also on the collective sense of decency of all Nigerians.
Executive Chairman of CACOL, Debo Adeniran, who decried the deplorable condition of police barracks nation wide, also added that the Nigeria Police is rated among the top five worst police organizations in the world. Such sad verdict was passed by World Internal Security and Police Index; and so, this is not a matter of personal or local prejudice, but an assessment of a responsible global agency in 2016/7.
To add that “police barracks across the country are gradually trudging towards danger” and that in 2017 “our force was rated one of the top five worst police organizations in the world” portrays a sad situation. It would not require the passage of a Police Trust Fund (PTF) law before an improvement in the sanitary conditions of police barracks can be brought about.
Perhaps the sad conditions of the barracks may not be confined to the police alone; because, other members of the Nigerian armed forces that live in barracks, share similar experiences. Perhaps the current economic conditions which Nigerians are passing through may account for why poultry and other animal farms have become common features of barracks life. Cattle also graze in some barracks whose owners are men of power that lesser mortals dare not complain against, even when the cattle destroy the means of livelihood of neighbouring mortals.
Presence of various categories and sizes of livestock in barracks constitutes a part of the sad conditions of barracks life, especially with the smell of cow dungs adding to the plight. In that case, who would complain against who, since everybody else is a nuisance in one way or another to his neighbour. The result of this sad situation in the country is that personal animosities brew in the barracks, in spite of the old culture of “esprit de corps”.
With reference to the police specifically, there are factors which would be of interest to the public. The merger of local authority police (in Western and Northern Nigeria with regular Nigeria Police, which the Nigeria Civil War facilitated or necessitated, definitely diluted the quality and standard of the police. Added to this was the disengagement of highly trained professional personnel of Eastern Nigeria origin from the police, ostensibly because they were in the Biafra enclave during the civil war.
No matter the shenanigans and whatever that may be said to the contrary, the sad treatment given to police officers of Eastern Nigeria origin after the civil war, contributed greatly towards the current unenviable image of the Nigeria police. Another factor which accounts for the current plight of the police is the fact that politics and political postings have destroyed the old level of discipline in the police. There are junior officers attached to politicians, as well as senior officers whose promotions were merely political, whose status are beyond their salary structure. How would such political officers inspire or expect discipline from others?
A situation where some non-commissioned officers are richer than their superior officers, and can, through their connections, wield more power than such officers, then who is in a position to instruct or command the other? That is the current situation in the police across the country, making it difficult for discipline to thrive in the force. Add to this situation the fact that there are several graduates in the police, some of who have not been properly placed according to their academic qualifications. One of such officers had to quit the job and is currently a vice-chancellor of a federal university. Others are having a last laugh!
Therefore, the issue of sanitary conditions in the barracks goes far beyond physical sanitation. Morale and motivation are also quite low among the personnel, arising from the distortions and lapses which have been hinted lightly above. There are constables who cannot take orders from their superior officers; neither would such superior officers place an earring constable on orderly room. People who know their mutual secrets and merely play some hide-and-seek games, rarely have the moral courage to call their colleagues to order, even when serious issues are at stake. Living in a glass house indeed!
In the past, barracks inspection used to be a regular and serious activity whose purposes included ensuring good personal hygiene and sanitation in all living quarters. But in a situation where the wife of a divisional police officer or the station officer, runs a livestock farm or a canteen/beer parlour in the barracks, then can there be an effective barracks inspection? In a situation where some fantastically rich junior officers can operate a soft-loans business, patronized by their superior officers who can go “broke” before the month ends, can discipline be enforced without fear or favour?
The situations in all public-sector organizations and institutions, barracks and campuses included, are such that demand comprehensive but gradual remedy including public inquiry. Not only issues of poor and inequitable remunerations and reward system are involved, but unhealthy outward situations depict fundamental inward conditions that must be addressed. Let’s thank the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) for raising the issue of rot in the barracks. Not only police barracks are involved. You can find ostrich in some barracks!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, PH.
Bright Amirize
Opinion
Whither Report On Legislators’ Pay?
For a decade now, the pay packages of public office holders, particularly the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly members, have been an issue of serious concern among Nigerians. Since 2010, they have consistently questioned the rationale behind the N150 billion annual allocations to the National Assembly in the budget.
While some Nigerians remain in search of an answer to this wide gap of monthly labour reward between the country’s lawmakers and the ordinary citizens, others describe it as mismanagement of our already lean economic resources. Thus, the government has to work harder to reduce the allowances of these legislators.
Some non-governmental organisations led by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), had always been at the forefront of the campaign against this humongous package.They insist that allowances which an average Nigerian is not entitled to, should not be paid to members of the National Assembly.
Following this public outcry over the non-concordance of the remuneration of lawmakers with the economic realities, President Muhammadu Buhari on assumption of office in May, 2015, directed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to address the public outcry over huge salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly.
President Buhari, whose body language appeared not too comfortable with what could be tagged a bogus package for some public office holders, the lawmakers in particular, chided the RMAFC for approving excessive remunerations for some political office holders in the first place. He, therefore, urged the commission to seek a proper interpretation of its powers and address the public outcry against what he described as “the unreasonably high payments”.
In a quick response, RMAFC embarked on downward review of allowances of all political office holders. Elias Mbam, chairman of the commission, declared that senators and members of the House of Representatives will earn less than N1 million by the end of September 2015.
Many considered this response of RMAFC as not only proactive, but a step in the right direction. At least, the use of the prevailing economic realities as the indices for determining the legislators’ package will make it sustainable, equitable and conscionable. This development may have possibly attracted thumbs up for the commission, probably viewing it as a body set to live up to its statutory bidding.
It will not only make the legislators see themselves as part of the country’s workforce, they will be in a good position to feel the economic pulse of the common man and determine how best to represent the interest of the masses. I suppose that the expediency of this task made RMAFC pledge to deliver on its mandate by September 2015.
Unfortunately, many years down the line, RMAFC, which is said to have been working on the review of the salaries and allowances of the political office holders in the National Assembly, State Assembly and local governments, including the Judiciary, is yet to come up with a decision on such issue.
Much as we know that the review of the subsisting remuneration packages requires time to undergo needed process, it is not quite clear why the first tenure of Mr President elapsed without the commission arriving at a position in this matter.
August 18, precisely, PREMIUM TIMES published a report indicating that the 360 members of the House of Representatives gulp N6.58 billion from the nation’s treasury in annual salaries and allowances, while the 109 senators cost the nation N2.14 billion in similar emoluments. Cumulatively, it concludes that the country shells out a hefty N8.72 billion every year in salaries and allowances to lawmakers in the two chambers of the National Assembly.
With this report coming up in 2019, one is confused about what has become of the outcome of the mandate of RMAFC in this direction.
Apart from reasons of fairness and equity to a people entitled to a fair distribution of the common wealth of their nation, the drop in oil prices which hitherto sustained our economy, and the financial constraint it has unleashed on the country, is enough pointer to the need to fast track this mandate.
If President Buhari had in the first instance seen the need to downwardly review the bogus pay of the public office holders, why would his administration, which has found it difficult to pay common civil servants the paltry sum of thirty thousand Naira minimum wage, settle for overhead allowances to lawmakers in the first three months that would increase their total allowances to N19.89bn.
The Punch newspaper had exclusively reported that 469 lawmakers would get N4.68bn as welcome package to sort out accommodation and furniture issues. Further investigations showed that each senator will receive N40.5m for three months as overhead allowance, with each member of the House of Representatives receiving N30m for the same purpose.
This means that 109 senators will get N4.41bn as overhead allowance for the first three months while the 360 reps will get N10.8bn in their first three months. Added to the N4.68bn for accommodation and furniture, the legislators will get N19.89bn within their first three months in the red and green chambers. In the light of the prevailing economic realities, these financial figures are not sustainable, equitable and conscionable. It is, therefore, condemned in its entirety.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Opinion
Kom-Kom And Pipeline Fires
Fire disasters associated with the impairment of petroleum product facilities have more or less become a recurring decimal in Kom-Kom Community, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. While some were accidental, lot more were self-inflicted and patently avoidable. The incident that occurred in the same area on June 22, 2019 reportedly culminated in the loss of several lives.
Over forty persons were feared dead in the incident and scores of lock-up shops among other notable properties ravaged in the conflagration. The fire, which started in the wee hours of that fateful day and raged for more than a week, reportedly followed the trail of spilled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol in drainage channels, wreaking havoc in about five streets in the neighbourhood.
The catastrophe would have been avoidable if the alleged vandals had not tampered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) product pipelines and the inferno and the accompanying damage to lives and properties would not have occurred. It is quite unfortunate that this has always been happening in Kom-Kom and many are asking what exactly the problem is. Is there any collusion between the security operatives assigned to secure the pipelines and the vandals? Why is it that the criminals are not apprehended before damage is done on the facilities as it takes long hours to impair the pipelines in order to steal PMS? And why is it that no one seems to have learnt any lesson from the always fatal precedents?
The usual narratives had been that some persons died in the process of breaking pipelines or scooping the product. They abandoned the facilities, leaving the valves open while escaping from security agents.
Often times, disaster occurs when innocent but unscrupulous persons go to scoop petroleum products from the pipelines.
The same scenario is usually replicated whenever a petroleum tanker is involved in an accident spilling its contents; it is common to see ordinary Nigerians scooping inflammable products from the scenes of such incidents, even though they have seen or heard about the tragedy that struck elsewhere in similar situations. Such is the precipitate steps that many Nigerians take to tide over the hardship and misery in the land and in the process they practically throw caution to the wind and put their lives at needless risk.
Of course, government may have fallen short in the delivery of good governance that is capable of alleviating the suffering of the people, but that cannot be sufficient justification for engaging in criminal actions that lead to suicide. And in the real sense of it, pipeline vandals could hardly be described as poor because the fairly huge cost of the technology and equipment they deploy in breaking pipelines and evacuating their loot are such that the poor cannot readily afford. It is the under-dogs who steal the left-overs of the vandals. And, even at that, no reasonable person, no matter how deprived, should gravely endanger his or her life in the course of trying to eke out a living. After all, only the living can enjoy any improvement in their economic situation.
Also, because of the inflammable nature of the products the vandals spill into the environment while engaging in larceny, innocent people who did not in any way partake in the heinous activities but are in proximate area of the scene of the crime often lose their lives and property to fire. This is most unfortunate and should not be allowed to continue.
Beyond the panic they generate in the people living in the neighborhood, the regular fires cause environmental, economic and human losses that should not be tolerated in any civilized clime. It has, therefore, become imperative that residents of Kom-Kom Community be safety-conscious because even though the incident under reference affected some streets in the area, such explosions can actually wipe out the entire community.
For instance, on October 18, 1998, there was a vandalism- induced fire outbreak in Jesse, near Mosorga, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.
The entire community was almost wiped out as over a thousand lives were lost, many of whom were innocent citizens. It is rather amazing that some, who had witnessed, read or heard about this monumental tragedy and scores of others thereafter are still engaging in the nefarious activity of pipeline vandalism, while others seem to tolerate the vandals by pretending not to notice their activities.
Those vandals are not spirits; they live among the people and must have insiders who give them information on when to strike and when not to.
It is pertinent to point out and to remind the Kom-Kom Community that it is their obligation to protect government facilities sited within its domain. This, it should carry out by cooperating with the security agents charged with the securing of the facilities by availing them with the useful information that can assist to ambush and arrest criminals before they strike with a view to curbing the menace in society’s interest.
There is the need for the security apparatus of government to stand up and fight the criminals to a stand-still to avoid future occurrences of vandalism-related fire incidents. The alleged inter-agency rivalry which reportedly reared its ugly head at the scene of the crime must not be allowed to vitiate the official handling of this grievous incident.
This is one fire incident that must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book to serve as a deterrent to all those plotting to do same in the future.
Bethel Toby
