Whither Report On Legislators’ Pay?
For a decade now, the pay packages of public office holders, particularly the salaries and allowances of the National Assembly members, have been an issue of serious concern among Nigerians. Since 2010, they have consistently questioned the rationale behind the N150 billion annual allocations to the National Assembly in the budget.
While some Nigerians remain in search of an answer to this wide gap of monthly labour reward between the country’s lawmakers and the ordinary citizens, others describe it as mismanagement of our already lean economic resources. Thus, the government has to work harder to reduce the allowances of these legislators.
Some non-governmental organisations led by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), had always been at the forefront of the campaign against this humongous package.They insist that allowances which an average Nigerian is not entitled to, should not be paid to members of the National Assembly.
Following this public outcry over the non-concordance of the remuneration of lawmakers with the economic realities, President Muhammadu Buhari on assumption of office in May, 2015, directed the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to address the public outcry over huge salaries and allowances of members of the National Assembly.
President Buhari, whose body language appeared not too comfortable with what could be tagged a bogus package for some public office holders, the lawmakers in particular, chided the RMAFC for approving excessive remunerations for some political office holders in the first place. He, therefore, urged the commission to seek a proper interpretation of its powers and address the public outcry against what he described as “the unreasonably high payments”.
In a quick response, RMAFC embarked on downward review of allowances of all political office holders. Elias Mbam, chairman of the commission, declared that senators and members of the House of Representatives will earn less than N1 million by the end of September 2015.
Many considered this response of RMAFC as not only proactive, but a step in the right direction. At least, the use of the prevailing economic realities as the indices for determining the legislators’ package will make it sustainable, equitable and conscionable. This development may have possibly attracted thumbs up for the commission, probably viewing it as a body set to live up to its statutory bidding.
It will not only make the legislators see themselves as part of the country’s workforce, they will be in a good position to feel the economic pulse of the common man and determine how best to represent the interest of the masses. I suppose that the expediency of this task made RMAFC pledge to deliver on its mandate by September 2015.
Unfortunately, many years down the line, RMAFC, which is said to have been working on the review of the salaries and allowances of the political office holders in the National Assembly, State Assembly and local governments, including the Judiciary, is yet to come up with a decision on such issue.
Much as we know that the review of the subsisting remuneration packages requires time to undergo needed process, it is not quite clear why the first tenure of Mr President elapsed without the commission arriving at a position in this matter.
August 18, precisely, PREMIUM TIMES published a report indicating that the 360 members of the House of Representatives gulp N6.58 billion from the nation’s treasury in annual salaries and allowances, while the 109 senators cost the nation N2.14 billion in similar emoluments. Cumulatively, it concludes that the country shells out a hefty N8.72 billion every year in salaries and allowances to lawmakers in the two chambers of the National Assembly.
With this report coming up in 2019, one is confused about what has become of the outcome of the mandate of RMAFC in this direction.
Apart from reasons of fairness and equity to a people entitled to a fair distribution of the common wealth of their nation, the drop in oil prices which hitherto sustained our economy, and the financial constraint it has unleashed on the country, is enough pointer to the need to fast track this mandate.
If President Buhari had in the first instance seen the need to downwardly review the bogus pay of the public office holders, why would his administration, which has found it difficult to pay common civil servants the paltry sum of thirty thousand Naira minimum wage, settle for overhead allowances to lawmakers in the first three months that would increase their total allowances to N19.89bn.
The Punch newspaper had exclusively reported that 469 lawmakers would get N4.68bn as welcome package to sort out accommodation and furniture issues. Further investigations showed that each senator will receive N40.5m for three months as overhead allowance, with each member of the House of Representatives receiving N30m for the same purpose.
This means that 109 senators will get N4.41bn as overhead allowance for the first three months while the 360 reps will get N10.8bn in their first three months. Added to the N4.68bn for accommodation and furniture, the legislators will get N19.89bn within their first three months in the red and green chambers. In the light of the prevailing economic realities, these financial figures are not sustainable, equitable and conscionable. It is, therefore, condemned in its entirety.
Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
Kom-Kom And Pipeline Fires
Fire disasters associated with the impairment of petroleum product facilities have more or less become a recurring decimal in Kom-Kom Community, in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. While some were accidental, lot more were self-inflicted and patently avoidable. The incident that occurred in the same area on June 22, 2019 reportedly culminated in the loss of several lives.
Over forty persons were feared dead in the incident and scores of lock-up shops among other notable properties ravaged in the conflagration. The fire, which started in the wee hours of that fateful day and raged for more than a week, reportedly followed the trail of spilled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol in drainage channels, wreaking havoc in about five streets in the neighbourhood.
The catastrophe would have been avoidable if the alleged vandals had not tampered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) product pipelines and the inferno and the accompanying damage to lives and properties would not have occurred. It is quite unfortunate that this has always been happening in Kom-Kom and many are asking what exactly the problem is. Is there any collusion between the security operatives assigned to secure the pipelines and the vandals? Why is it that the criminals are not apprehended before damage is done on the facilities as it takes long hours to impair the pipelines in order to steal PMS? And why is it that no one seems to have learnt any lesson from the always fatal precedents?
The usual narratives had been that some persons died in the process of breaking pipelines or scooping the product. They abandoned the facilities, leaving the valves open while escaping from security agents.
Often times, disaster occurs when innocent but unscrupulous persons go to scoop petroleum products from the pipelines.
The same scenario is usually replicated whenever a petroleum tanker is involved in an accident spilling its contents; it is common to see ordinary Nigerians scooping inflammable products from the scenes of such incidents, even though they have seen or heard about the tragedy that struck elsewhere in similar situations. Such is the precipitate steps that many Nigerians take to tide over the hardship and misery in the land and in the process they practically throw caution to the wind and put their lives at needless risk.
Of course, government may have fallen short in the delivery of good governance that is capable of alleviating the suffering of the people, but that cannot be sufficient justification for engaging in criminal actions that lead to suicide. And in the real sense of it, pipeline vandals could hardly be described as poor because the fairly huge cost of the technology and equipment they deploy in breaking pipelines and evacuating their loot are such that the poor cannot readily afford. It is the under-dogs who steal the left-overs of the vandals. And, even at that, no reasonable person, no matter how deprived, should gravely endanger his or her life in the course of trying to eke out a living. After all, only the living can enjoy any improvement in their economic situation.
Also, because of the inflammable nature of the products the vandals spill into the environment while engaging in larceny, innocent people who did not in any way partake in the heinous activities but are in proximate area of the scene of the crime often lose their lives and property to fire. This is most unfortunate and should not be allowed to continue.
Beyond the panic they generate in the people living in the neighborhood, the regular fires cause environmental, economic and human losses that should not be tolerated in any civilized clime. It has, therefore, become imperative that residents of Kom-Kom Community be safety-conscious because even though the incident under reference affected some streets in the area, such explosions can actually wipe out the entire community.
For instance, on October 18, 1998, there was a vandalism- induced fire outbreak in Jesse, near Mosorga, in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.
The entire community was almost wiped out as over a thousand lives were lost, many of whom were innocent citizens. It is rather amazing that some, who had witnessed, read or heard about this monumental tragedy and scores of others thereafter are still engaging in the nefarious activity of pipeline vandalism, while others seem to tolerate the vandals by pretending not to notice their activities.
Those vandals are not spirits; they live among the people and must have insiders who give them information on when to strike and when not to.
It is pertinent to point out and to remind the Kom-Kom Community that it is their obligation to protect government facilities sited within its domain. This, it should carry out by cooperating with the security agents charged with the securing of the facilities by availing them with the useful information that can assist to ambush and arrest criminals before they strike with a view to curbing the menace in society’s interest.
There is the need for the security apparatus of government to stand up and fight the criminals to a stand-still to avoid future occurrences of vandalism-related fire incidents. The alleged inter-agency rivalry which reportedly reared its ugly head at the scene of the crime must not be allowed to vitiate the official handling of this grievous incident.
This is one fire incident that must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book to serve as a deterrent to all those plotting to do same in the future.
Bethel Toby
Whither Police Pay Rise?
When President Muhammadu Buhari campaigned for the 2015 general elections, he and his party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), made several promises to the electorate. The promises were enclosed in the APC manifesto and other campaign documents and were publicly canvassed. Both the manifesto and campaign materials were made obtainable to the media and the public at the time.
The catchword encapsulating the party’s campaign was “change” and it was implemented in a most rabble-rousing, tub-thumping and rigorous manner that crowded out every single message of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its President, Goodluck Jonathan.
In the highly competitive election that post-dated the campaigns, Buhari defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan. Most Nigerians were elated by the euphoria and celebrations that followed the victory believing that the “messiah” that would take them from the woods to the “Promised Land” had arrived. Many also jubilated with the firm conviction that the ‘’change’’ which he and his party promised Nigerians would certainly transform the country.
Soon after the inauguration of the APC government, its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, told Nigerians to hold the party accountable if promises made were not fulfilled and the chairman’s declaration was published in some notable national newspapers. But alas, what did the nation get? A plethora of failed promises.
It was for that very cause the PDP once advised the federal government against issuing any New Year message to Nigerians since they had not allegedly fulfilled any of the promises contained in their previous messages right from their assumption of office on May 29, 2015.
According to the party, Nigerians had become overstretched by what it called “litany of woes” visited on them in the last few years by the APC government and noted that “it would be the height of callousness” for the party and its government to “spew another round of propaganda and false hope” in the name of New Year messages.
However, one rather regrettable pronouncement by the president that is manifestly too important to leave off among his many floundered promises is his approval of an increase in the salaries and allowances of men of the Nigeria Police Force. Ten months after that promise members of the force are yet to receive the pay rise.
Investigations indicate that the directive has not been implemented going by complaints by the rank and file of the force who have been lamenting the continued receipt of old salaries since November 2018 when an enhanced salary structure was approved for them.
By the approval of the Rank Salary Structure Adjustment, salaries, allowances and pension of policemen were expected to be increased though the percentage of the increment wasn’t disclosed. This pawn can best be illustrated as a hollow promise made out of unthoughtfulness.
Hence the anticipations of the force members have been circumvented what with the abysmal failure of the government to implement the new salary structure. The deferred accomplishment of the presidential directive only demonstrates how the federal authorities are unserious about the welfare of the police.
No doubt, the non-implementation of the new salary structure has unnerved many, if not all members of the police force. The question is if the pay rise was meant for the political class, would it not have been implemented within weeks? Wouldn’t the president face impeachment threat if he failed to enforce it?
It is unfortunate that the government would hastily pay the furniture and car allowances for members of the National Assembly while ignoring the police who are maimed and killed daily for our sakes. The president has no possible justification. He has to act as soon as humanly possible to actualise the pay rise.
This failure of President Buhari to enforce his own directive has obviously weakened the morale of the force. Now, it is well known that low remuneration has long been identified as one of the reasons the police compromise on their sworn duties to enforce and uphold the law. Therefore, an increase in their salaries and allowances would go a long way to discourage such misconduct.
Remember, the non-implementation of the pay rise clearly demonstrates the questionability of the much-touted commitment to national security by the regime. Of course, it is an indictment on the often-avowed dedication of the federal government to end the insecurity crises in the country.
It is imperative and urgent that the president understands he cannot run hot and cold on this matter. He cannot be pledging to end insecurity on the one hand, and, on the other hand, perpetually subject those who would bring about the attainment of such a promise to abject penury and deprivation.
Arnold Alalibo
Death Wish In Recession
In criminology there is a theory that some crimes are committed with revenge motive, to spite an unjust or obtuse society. Thus one man’s criminal or terrorist can be another man’s hero or freedom fighter. With the launching of “Operation Sting” as a strategy to fight crimes, it is needful to understand that some criminals love to face some challenges in their exploits. They seek to convey the message that it is stupid to chase rodents, ruminants and pests when elephants and lions wreak greater havoc in society. Not all criminals are hungry people.
Some who embark on crimes with a missionary purpose also have a death wish, especially when they hold some strong personal conviction or some vengeance. Long ago when one criminal called “Anini” was executed along with a senior police officer, there was a hint that criminals rarely operate alone, but also have sponsors and sympathizers. To protect the syndicate and sponsors, petty criminals can be sacrificed and silenced. Clever strategy!
Crime rarely pays ultimately and in spite of possible trails for arrests, not all accomplices can be brought to book, even when tigers point at them. Therefore, the mechanism of criminality in Nigeria is as complex and inexplicable as it can be dangerous for an audacious investigator to go too far in an effort to burst the system. Death wish goes with alienation, not with favoured patrons.
The mechanism of crime in Nigeria has become so complex that those who stick out their neck or go too far into the inner circle can get killed for their audacity. For this reason, even the most astute professional agents think of their own safety and know what limits they can go. Besides, there are lots of fetish and voodoo elements in criminality in Nigeria, such that self-preservation is the first law to observe by those charged to run after criminals.
Consequently, only the naïve and insignificant elements in the criminal circles face the wrath of the law, while the kingpins walk the streets with swagger and honour. Money is known to be a good soldier such that where it features all roads can lie open. Similarly, political clout is known to be a ready instrument of buying justice and getting off the hook even when caught in the net.
Nigeria is in a pathetic situation both with regards to the complexity of crimes and the ability to fight crimes effectively. As an old police officer one is aware of the fact that promotion rarely goes to the best or most deserving ones; a situation which fuels frustration and reduced morale. Class of criminals who face the wrath of the law are usually those who can be sacrificed to save the barons. Professional police officers know this trend and learn to play safe rather than become over-zealous in chasing the real criminals. So, there is an unwritten culture of letting a sleeping dog lie, rather than “rock the boat”.
Shakespeare’s Angelo in Measure for Measure would say that “Thieves for their robbery have authority when judges steal themselves”. The Nigerian situation is that law enforcement agents are usually sent after visible and reachable thieves who have neither money nor clout to shield them. In a situation of unemployment and hunger, it is obvious that crime wave would rise, and many of those forced into criminality go with two or three motives of which stomach infrastructure is the least.
The affluent class of Nigerians may say that we are out of recession, but the petty class that resort to crimes often do so with a motive of getting even with the system. A revenge motive of getting even with the system which cannot guarantee them means of livelihood or social security is like a suicide mission. When conditions which give meaning to life are absent, those who cannot hold themselves go into crime with a death wish-a do-or-die engagement or possible suicide mission.
Another motive behind such bravado can be to pass a message to managers of the system or the nation’s affairs that all is not well and there is a need for a drastic change. Especially, a situation where the marginalized party stands to gain by causing mayhem, the suicide angle becomes a possible mission of sanitizing the nation. Also, since the petty criminals know that there are “judges” that steal, pervert justice and procure fire-arms, they are emboldened by a missionary zeal.
“Operation Sting” sends a message and challenge to the patrons and apprentices of the criminal world which would make them to device their own coping mechanism. Besides, former President Jonathan said recently that “some desperate politicians and people in power are known to protect notorious outlaws often linked to violent crimes …” (The Tide 26/7/19-P.2).
Cooperation and goodwill of the masses are vital elements to reduce crimes, if they do not feel short-changed and betrayed by the political elite. A situation where the dignity and well-being of the masses are not seen as priorities of the ruling class, fighting crimes can hardly achieve maximum results. Those who feel marginalized can turn their anger against the political class. Arms build-up can also predispose the weakest class towards suicide or death wish. Those who take to crimes would want to die bold, not in ignominy.
Among law enforcement agents engaged in “Operation Sting”, over-zealous and inexperienced ones may do more harm than good in the task of ridding the society of criminals. It takes more than weapons of mass destruction to reduce crimes, especially where crimes result from mal-distribution of the good things of life. In that sense some crimes can have therapeutic effects, because, they can force some positive reforms to take place in society.
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer from the Rivers State University, PH.
Bright Amirize
