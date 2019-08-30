Sports
Keves Football Championship Holds Draws In PH
The draws of Keves Football Championship, organised by Rivers State Football Association (RSFA) was held yesterday, at the FA Secretariat, NUJ Press Centre, premises, Moscow Road, in Port Harcourt.
This is the maiden edition of the championship and it is aimed at promoting and developing grassroots football in the State.
Speaking at the event, the Vice Chairman of RSFA, Omniekuma Kile, said the competition would commence second week of next month.
According to him, 32 teams registered for the tournament, adding that the championship shall be played in League pattern as two teams from each group shall qualified and progress to the round of 16.
“ You can see that the draws are made open and like FIFA standard, no favouritism.
The competition is aimed to promote and develop grassroots football, with the vision to eradicate youth restiveness and other social vices.
“This championship is restricted for players that are resident in the State, intended to discover talents that have good behavior and good skill,” Kile said.
The vice chairman further revealed that the tournament would be used to classify clubs through their performance into division one and two.
“ We are going to apply all rules guiding football,” he stated.
The winner of the tournament will take home N700,000, while second and third place will receive N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.
There will be an award for the highest goal scorer, Most Valuable Player, best goal keeper and best behaved team.
Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Bring Events To National Stadium, Vendors, Athletes Urge
Some sports wear vendors and sports persons have urged the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, to bring life back to the National Stadium, Lagos, to improve their businesses and careers.
They told our correspondent yesterday in Lagos that the stadium had been abandoned without serious events that would bring people to patronise them.
Bringing competitions to the stadium will also help to ensure that its refurbished, they said.
The sports wear vendors expressed sadness over the poor sales of their wares at the stadium in the last four years, saying that only regular sports activities would improve their business.
Mrs Chinyere Solomon, a vendor selling different sports wears, called on the new minister to make the stadium good enough for sports training and competitions by providing modern infrastructure.
“The National Stadium in Lagos is idle without activities. No electricity, no restaurant apart from OJ Restaurant for the `big boys’, that cannot cater for low income sportsmen and women.
“We have low sales or some times no sales at all. I have been selling at this stadium for more than 16 years, the last four years have been the worse for me. The stadium needs renovation and national sports events.
“As a vendor selling sports wears, I am contributing to the growth of the economy because I employed sales men and women who work for me. Without selling, I can’t pay their salaries,” Solomon noted.
For Mrs Chitess, another vendor, the minister should create more national games that would attract people from all parts of Nigeria such as sport festivals.
“We usually look forward to different competitions coming to the stadium and that brings more sales to us. In the last four years, we will hear they were planning one event, later we hear that it has been cancelled.
“The new minister should bring life back to Lagos stadium,” she said.
For the physically challenged sportsmen and women, the minister should pay attention to their plight in Lagos by giving them opportunity to represent the nation at various Games in the world, urging him to improve the facilities at the stadium.
One of the female para weightlifter in 61 class, Maria Komo, told newsmen that many times, they trained in hash conditions for competitions, but government only picked those who took first position in previous competitions, leaving out second and third positions.
“The minister should look into the categories of people selected to represent Nigeria. Those of us who took second or third position and have trained very well should be selected too.
“It is the joy of every sports person to represent his nation,” she said.
A 35-year-old boxer, simply identified as Capu, said he currently trained some 15 children in boxing at the stadium.
He solicited for better facilities to help him prepare kid boxers for better championships in future.
Capu said his kid boxers, who were between ages 8 and 15, could be become great boxers for big events if properly trained with modern facilities, as some of them had won medals in Lagos State competitions.
“I trained to be a champion. These children can be made champions also.
Sports
I’m Mentally Ready For Mixed Martial Arts Championship – Idam
As athletes prepare for the 2nd Warriors Sports Championship (WSC) Mixed Martial Arts Championships in Lagos, Racheal Idam yesterday said that she’s mentally and physically ready for the contest.
The 10 bouts in different categories Mixed Martial Arts Fight Night put together by WSC, will hold on the Sept. 1 at the Indoor Sports Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.
Idam told newsmen in Lagos that her main aim of participating in the contest was to come out victorious, hence, she’s fully ready to challenge any opponent.
“If I’m afraid of anybody, then I won’t come for the contest, I’m very confident of myself and I will do very well.
“‘I anticipate a tough encounter, so I am ready to battle come fight night,” Idam said.
Eniola Busari, who is also one of the contenders, expressed gratitude to their sponsors for giving them the platform to showcase their talents.
“A lot of people have talents to showcase but lag behind when there’s no one to encourage them.
“I have been practicing Mixed Martial Arts for 12 years now because of my passion for the sport, it gives the physical fitness I desire.
“Sincerely, I look forward to the fight night and I hope more fans will come out and support us in the event,” Busari said.
A Cameroon international, Esoe Franklin, said he practiced well in his country with his coaches and he got the encouragement he needed from them, so he was excited about the fight night.
“I advice that my opponents be very careful and expect a lot of fire from me because I have a lot of skills and it is not going to be easy for them.
“‘Mixed Martial Arts is growing in Cameroon and the rest of West Africa and I am proud to be in Nigeria to compete for honours,” Franklin said.
Senam Kofi, the Deputy President, Warriors Sports Championship, said that they were using the opportunity to build a platform for potential talented future champions.
Sports
Nigeria May Miss World Para Athletics Championships – PFN Vice President
Vice President, Para Athletics Federation of Nigeria (PFN), Taiwo Kasunmu, yesterday said that the Para athletes might miss the World Para Grand Prix Athletics Championship in France due to lack of funds.
Kasunmu told newsmen in Lagos that Para athletes presently preparing for the world contest had been left without help either from the government or private organisations.
“We are preparing for the World Grand Prix Athletics Championship to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan among the championships, we need to go for the France Grand Prix which is coming up in September, but we were unable to get funds.
“Four of the athletes that went to Tunisia all qualified, the next Paralympic Games we will be having about 169 Games to showcase that cuts across all forms of disability and Nigeria can do well in most of these events.
“Due to lack of funds, by the time the African Games for Para-athletes comes up in January in Morocco next year, instead of having enough athletes to go, we will be going with less athletes which is not good,” he said.
Kasunmu urged the new Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, to see to the plight of Para sports and how they could be well funded for optimal performances.
“My advice to the new minister is to try and see how Para sports can be well funded because in the last Olympic Games, able-bodied persons were unable to do up to what the Para athletes did by wining more medals for the country.
“The Para athletes went to the Paralympics and came back with more medals, but for now, Para sports are being treated as second fiddle of which it shouldn’t be.
“We are normal humans except for a little defect, we all have families, so, if we are able to showcase what our ability in disability is, it will make Nigeria proud”, he said.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Sports Council Promises To Assist Tennis Foundation
-
Sports4 days ago
Panther, Aladumo School Sign Football Academy Deal
-
Sports4 days ago
LSSC Conducts Screening For Athletes Ahead NYG
-
Sports4 days ago
Bayelsa Queens Emerge Winners Of 2019 NWPL Champions Shield
-
Sports4 days ago
Okowa Hails Atebe-Innocent’s Inclusion In African Team
-
Politics4 days ago
Wike Inaugurates Task Force On Street Trading
-
Sports4 days ago
Arsenal’s Pepe SnapsVan Dijk’s Defensive Record
-
Sports4 days ago
Basketball Clinic Ends In PH …Throws Up Talents