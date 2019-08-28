Niger Delta
Group Decries Low Participation Of Women In Governance
A Niger Delta-based Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Environment Human Rights And Development (CEHRD), has decried the low participation of women in decisions making process in the country.
The Board Chairperson of the centre, Chief Constance Meju, who said this at the inauguration of Women in Governance Network organised by CEHRD with support from the Embassy of Netherlands in Nigeria, said available record has shown the continuous decline of women participation in governance in Nigeria.
She also criticised the Federal Government for not appointing enough women into the Federal Executive Council.
The activist also recalled the role played by women in the just-concluded 2019 elections.
“Unfortunately, the Federal Government has consistently paid deaf ears to these calls even though women play major roles as mobilisers, voters as well as candidates for elections. “The gallantry of Okrika women in safeguarding votes in the 2019 elections as well as the part played by Kano women in the same election have gone down in history as the few high points in the heavily flawed 2019 elections.
“You are all witnesses to the fact that for all the efforts of women in the elections, the Buhari government found only seven worthy of recognition in a 43- member Federal Executive Council and women all over the country continue to say that seven out of 43 is a slap on the intelligence, capability and contributions of women. It signifies a continued denial to women, of the right to participate and contribute appropriately, to nation-building.
“The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development recognises its cry of marginalisation and the negative consequences, hence, some 10 months ago, it embarked on an enlightenment campaign in communities across the three senatorial zones in this state to bring bout change perspectives on women representation in governance from family to community, state level as the first step toward achieving inclusion. It has used consultations, town hall sensitisation and radio programmes to drive this process,”he said.
“She further called on women to link-up with other women networks on the mission for this needed success. I have no doubt that your records would mark you for choice in this noble task. Please note that the route will not be easy as you have chosen to try and bring about change.
So, be ready to make sacrifice and be committed. If you do, your successes will become the gain of all-a better society through an inclusive governance. That too is the mission of CEHRD, so demand that women be seen everywhere in government and in peace-building organs.”
Niger Delta
NMA Urges Edo To Tackle Drug Abuse
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has called on the Edo State Government to organise enlightenment programme to tackle drug abuse in the state.
The state Chairman of the association, Dr Valentine Omoifo made the appeal in an interview with The Tide source yesterday in Benin.
Omoifo said that the drugs people abused are categorised as drugs in the medical aspects and illicit drugs.
“People abuse medical drugs in the sense that they just take drugs without the doctor’s prescription and without even taking the right dose of the drugs.
“In this part of the country, people take drugs indiscriminately; the pharmacies just sell drugs to anyone that comes to buy, because they want money.
“Some people now take medical drugs to also get high, blending medical and illicit drug abuse together,” he said.
According to him, people have access to medications in Nigeria unnecessarily, adding that the laws of selling drugs in the country are not well structured.
“Even in buses people just sell drugs, on the streets people sell drugs and also hawking drugs in the market.
“People who abuse drugs are prone to a lot of diseases. When a person abuse drugs and he or she wants to take it for the right purpose of curing a sickness, it will no longer work. “Over dosage of drugs destroys the central nervous system.
“Drug abuse affects in terms of finance, crime rate, social disorder, mental rate of some students and also affecting the whole sector of our society,” he said.
Omoifo said that most times some doctors do not tell their patients the kind of drugs he or she is prescribing.
Niger Delta
Law Students Extol Dean’s Leadership Qualities
The Dean, Faculty of Law , Rivers State University ( RSU), Professor Ovunda V.C . Okene, has been described as a man of the moment sequel to his seasoned administrative prowess and humanitarian leadership quality.
The President, Concerned Rivers Law Students Aspirants to the Nigerian Bar, Comrade Emperor K. Nnaoma said this when he spoke in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.
Nnaoma noted how Okene’s deanship made it easier for them to gain admission into the Nigerian Law school in 2018/2019 session “without stress”.
He recalled how other students from other institutions narrated their ordeal before they were able to gain Law School admission.
The Student leader, who also described Prof. Okene as “double- dean,” said he has passed through thick and thin and could weather any storm in regard to RSU administration.
He based his argument on the less traffic in running the tedious Law Faculty of the institution.
According to him, O. V.C ought to be tried in a higher calling in order to enable the people to benefit from his wealth of experience and benevolent spirit.
He recalled how the dean, removed all the bottle-necks in the faculty that led to the production of First Class students since three years ago.
He recalled that since the creation of the faculty it never produced a First Class student until the likes of Okenne stepped into the system.
The group leader further recalled that courses such as Industrial Law which is a 200 Level Course in RSU, is a final Year Course in other institutions due to the Dean’s intervention.
Niger Delta
PIND To Revitalise Oil Palm Business In N’Delta
The Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has assured oil palm producers of value addition, best practices and profitability in the oil palm value chain.
A consultant on oil palm value chain and co-facilitator in the oil palm intervention, Dr Samuel Dare gave the assurance at a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.
The meeting, organised by PIND for oil palm producers, processors, finance institutions and related equipment fabricators in the state, was initiated to renew confidence in the oil palm value chain.
Dare, who is also a representative for market development on oil palm in the Niger Delta, said that PIND as an organisation and facilitator in the oil palm value chain, had brought together expertise in order to address the endemic constraints in the sector.
“For effective results, we have introduced access to improve and certified seedlings because we have discovered that there are lots of adulterated seedlings that our small holder farmers are getting.
“And as a result of poor yield by these seedlings, farmers end up being discouraged after investing over seven years of their business lives using wrong inputs,” he said.
Dare said that as part of measures toward ending the unfriendly farmers experience and once again bring the oil palm agriculture business to limelight.
He said PIND had decided to set in its corrective measures from the beginning which is the introduction of improved and certified seedlings.
“PIND has had several agreements with Sprouted Hybrid Tenera nuts producing companies to ensure that improved sprouted nuts could be available to small holder farmers across the oil palm producing states in the country.
“Presently, the global value for palm oil stands at 500 million dollars, of which initially Nigeria was the highest contributor as at the 1950s and 1960s.
“At that time, Nigeria was producing about 570,000 metric tons but currently, Nigeria now produces about one million and fifteen thacting ousand metric tons, in spite of all these, we contribute only three per cent of the global production,” he said.
According to him, the record is not encouraging, especially that Nigeria has the climate and soil which is why most of the oil palm estates in Nigeria are owned by foreign investors from Indonesia, Thailand or even Malaysia.
“Some palm estates owned by Nigerians have been sold out to foreigners who are managing them very well with best practices, a strategy which is lacking among the small holder farmers and which is also one of PIND’s interventions.
“Harvesting, processing equipment and access to agricultural loans were also key to the intervention,’’ he said.
Reacting, one of the participants, Mr Godwin Akandu, Representative for PIND and Chairman, Oil Palm and Cassava Producers in the state, expressed satisfaction on farmer’s participation in the oil palm business.
Akandu commended PIND for introducing improved tenera seeds, equipment and financial collaboration with the CBN and Money banks, adding that the measure would add value in the entire oil palm business.
He urged state government and farmers to invest more in the sector.
