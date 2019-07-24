Boko Haram In Shiites’ Garb?

To many, the Iranian revolution which saw Iran’s monarchy overthrown and replaced with an Islamic Republic under Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, could well be considered as one of the notable events in history. But to the likes of Ibrahim Yaqoub El-Zakzaky, it is a strong indication of the feasibility of an establishment of a republic along similar religious lines in Nigeria.

The 66-year old Kaduna-born (alternately Ibraheem Zakzaky) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who is outstandingly outspoken and foremost Shi’a Muslim cleric, had founded Nigeria’s Islamic Movement (NIM) in the late 1970s as an umbrella under which he could achieve this dream.

Of course, the foremost Islamic Sheik explored every avenue through his Islamic movement foundation to propagate Shia Islam around. Unfortunately, his actions in this regard were not only summarized as sheer civil disobedience or recalcitrance, they rather earned him detention several times under military regimes in Nigeria during the 1980s and 1990s.

Till date, activities of El Zakzaky are still viewed with suspicion or as a threat by Nigerian authorities. In December 2015, the Nigerian Army allegedly raided his residence in Zaria, got him arrested for a breach of peace and killed hundreds of his followers.

Ever since, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, have remained under state detention in the nation’s capital. First, without trial for about a year, and thereafter charged with murder for the death of a soldier during the December 2015 incident.

Protesting members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) had clashed with the Nigerian Army when the motorcade of Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, was allegedly blocked by them. According to reports, not less than 347 members of the movement were killed in the clash.

However, a judgment of a Federal High Court on December 2, 2016, had ordered the release of Ibrahim Yaqoub El Zakzaky from Department of State Services (similar to the US FBI) detention into police custody within 45 days. Yet, despite several courts granting him bail, the government has insisted on detaining him.

Sequel to this development, his followers have not ceased to register their displeasure over the continuous detention of their leader. They have continued to call for his release, especially for reasons of his ailing health condition as pointed out by his doctor.

A Senior IMN leader, Abdullahi Musa, general secretary of the academic forum of IMN, said they had credible information that El-Zakzaky suffered a stroke earlier in the week.

“Security officers told us that the sheikh suffered another stroke on Monday,….his condition is seriously deteriorating. There’s an urgent need for him to be flown abroad for medical treatment. That’s why we keep on protesting.

“So we will never surrender and we will not stop what we are doing, this is our constitutional rights. It is the right of Sheik El-zakzaky to go for medical treatment and the court has granted him the freedom and they should allow him to go “ Musa noted.

Two weeks ago, Nigeria’s National Assembly went into a lockdown after gunshots erupted during a violent confrontation between the sides. The protesters clashed with security operatives while trying to gain access to the parliament. Two policemen were shot while several cars were damaged during the clash.

Consequently, two days ago, the unending protests of the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites, have claimed the life of a senior police officer with the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, identified the deceased as Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, DCP Umar Usman. DCP Umar was said to have been killed by the protesters while trying to prevent the hostile action of destruction of property at the axis of the federal secretariat and three arms zone.

While there is fear that the IMN members who have been protesting their leader’s continued detention could wreak more havoc, it is still not certain why the federal government has shown much reluctance in honouring the court’s order for the sect leader’s release on bail.

Although, a presidential spokesperson had said that El Zakzaky was being held “for his own good”, many federal lawmakers have called on the federal government to allow the law to rule by upholding the court order for his release on bail. They argue that the circumstances surrounding the matter are similar to what led to the emergence of the Boko Haram insurgent group.

After a close door meeting with the lnspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari was reported to have directed the IGP not to leave room for any group of people to create a breakdown of law and order.

Buhari’s recent directive to the IGP is like containing the effect while the cause remains. The continued detention of Mr El-Zakzaky against court order is no doubt fingered as the fire beneath the smoke. In as much as we do not wish a replication of the Boko Haram in the Shiites, I think it is imperative we let the law take its course in the dispensation of justice.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi