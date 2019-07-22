A Kenyan diplomat, delivering a public lecture in the School of Oriental and African Studies, London, some decades ago, lamented that a major draw-back which accounts for under-development in Africa is the absence of a culture of coordination, synergy and maintenance. It is a pity that despite the repetition of this theme several times in various fora, there is still the phenomena of abandoned and wasting assets, especially public ones.

Ranging from deliberate arson in order to cover up fraud and corruption, to abandonment of valued assets because of ego-oriented squabbles, absence of synergy, coordination and cooperation accounts for under-development in Nigeria. Valued equipment and facilities bought from foreign countries to fast-track development since the end of the civil war, were hardly installed and put to effective use. Many of them wasted and rusted away.

A case study of the old Rivers State University of Science and Technology, with campuses in Degema, Onne and other places, raises pathetic memories. Colossal losses arising from non-utilisation, possible vandalisation and abandonment of equipment and facilities bought at very huge sums of money would make the heart bleed. Current experience of the Mono-Rail Project in Port Harcourt is there as a testimony of mindless abuses and impunity.

Rivers State Newspaper Corporation provides another example of non-installation and ineffective use of sophisticated and expensive assets. Those who know about Rotary Printing Machine and exercise book production plant would agree that these are valued assets. Right now such machines are wasting away, getting rusty as a result of non-use. A giant exercise book production machine which has been idle for over 12 years can be dismantled and sold off as scraps if the machine cannot be repaired and put to use.

The sad phenomenon of wasting assets is not confined to the Newspaper Corporation and Government Printing Press alone. With the dawn of computer age, old manual typewriters and duplicating machines are either heaped somewhere to waste away, or can hardly be accounted for. Vehicles suffer similar fate of being abandoned or sold for peanuts as a result of minor repairs that would have made them useful.

All over the country one can find abandoned and wasting public assets and projects, the sight of which would touch the conscience of any patriotic Nigerian. Hardly is there any state or government establishment that is free from this guilt. A giant electricity generating plant was left in a football field for several years to waste away in Hadeija. It was never put to use, rather, it was vandalized. There are many such examples, across the country.

One of the reasons given by a government official as accounting for abandonment and wasting of public asset is a system of financial regulations which put restrictions and handicaps on heads of units and departments. Officials who, out of patriotism, had taken the initiative of putting public assets in good working conditions, have been known to be queried or called uncharitable names.

More sadly, the trend of non-utilisation of available resources and assets also extends to the devaluation and discouragement of human beings and their abilities. Much of the manpower problems in public services often arise from non-recognition and non-utilisation of people’s abilities. In many cases emphasis on certificates undermine the use of practical ability, such that those who can perform become lukewarm.

Shell Petroleum Company introduced a Junk-Free Week (JFW) many years ago, as a way of promoting regular audit of assets and the separation of useful ones from non-useful ones. One Mr. Sodje Victor, the Junk Free task-force coordinator, classified junks as “any movable hardware that is no longer used or required but which occupied as space in various offices…”

There were valued junks which could be re-used or recycled, and non-re-usable ones which could be destroyed. Purposes of the junk-free culture include the promotion of public relations and empowering of staff through the sale of valued junks for peanuts; and also the sanitization of offices by removing junks and wastes. The practice of plant or facility audit also helps to ensure accountability with regards to the use and custody of assets. Offices no longer have inventory cards as before.

A situation where assets are not accounted for and where they can be abandoned to waste away is a part of the corrupt practices that should be done away with. More lapses constitute corruption than bribe-taking.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize