Medical Tourism And Its Effects

In Nigeria, citizens need rapid development of the health sector without delay. For many years ago, it has been said that “health is wealth”. Which means a healthy person can be said to be wealthy because of sound health. Today, in Nigeria, many people are sick; and that is one attribute of a poverty-driven economy.

The health sector is under-funded and poorly managed. Primary health centres, secondary and tertiary health facilities are in deplorable state across the country. This alone has caused the citizens to suffer severely without treatment of their ailments. Nigerians do not have access to good medical equipment in the country. And that is why the few individuals in government fly out to seek medical attention outside Nigeria. It is sad.

Government is the major stakeholder in hospital management anywhere in the world. The governments in Nigeria have refused to passionately and properly equip the hospitals in Nigeria.

It is worthy to mention that last year, the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, disclosed to the world that the Aso Villa Medical Centre had no strings for injection. The federal, state and local governments have failed their citizens in their statutory obligations. A situation where Nigerians cannot get simple medication in rural health centres is appalling. So many rural health centres do have common facilities for first aid.

There are serious challenges in Nigeria because of lack of medical equipment to tackle even malaria and typhoid. Some Nigerians fly abroad to treat malaria and typhoid which is bad. Most of the teaching hospitals in Nigeria cannot handle critical health challenges. This is not because there are no medical personnel.

Rather, there are no surgical facilities to tackle critical surgeries. The problem is lack of medical equipment.

Nigerian doctors can be the best but the work environment is the major problem. When they leave the shores of Nigeria they perform better than their foreign counterparts. The hospitals should be equipped to save the life of Nigerians. Many health centres are mosquitoes-friendly. This is bad and unacceptable. A situation where patients are turned back from hospitals for flimsy excuses is pathetic and shows how terrible and horrible our health sector is.

It is sad to discover that some primary health centres in Nigeria are out of stock of simple paracetamol and vitamin C tablets. Indeed, it is sad to see people parade their sick relatives on the highways in Nigeria, begging for alms to fly them abroad.

Medical tourism is common in Africa, especially in Nigeria. The practice denies development and equipping the health centres in the country. Medical tourism is not about travelling to another country but about travelling to get a better medical treatment with good medical facilities. Nigerians travel abroad daily to seek medical treatment abroad. Apart from the absence of equipment in the hospitals, there is also lack of power supply. Some hospitals are in total darkness at night. And yet they make the poor Nigerians to pay heavily for coming to the hospital.

The government in this dispensation should equip the hospitals across the country for a better medical treatment for Nigerians. If the government equips the hospitals and employs more doctors, it will discourage medical tourism that ruins the economy.

Indeed, medical tourism reveals the poor health sector of Nigeria to the world. In the same vein, it improves foreign economies and ruins Nigerian economy. Again, the inability of some Nigerians to get good medical treatment has given room for self-medication. That is not proper.

There are so many government hospitals across the length and breadth of Nigeria. The major problems are lack of facilities and personnel. Nigerians are dying in their numbers because of poor medical facilities.

President Buhari, governors of 36 states and local government chairmen should develop and equip the hospitals and medical centres in Nigeria without excuses and unnecessary delays.

Nigerians help to grow other economies through medical tourism, while our own medical sector goes down every day. Health is wealth; therefore the government of Nigeria should provide good health care facilities accessible to all to bring down the quest for medical tourism that is common in Nigeria. Nigerians need well-equipped hospitals and trained medical personnel for good health care service delivery.

Ogwuonuonu is a social critic.

Frank Ogwuonuonu