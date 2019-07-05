So Right, So Wrong

Not a few persons heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday following the news of the suspension of the controversial RUGA settlement scheme by the Federal Government. Prior to the announcement, the entire country was soaked in tension. People were not sure of what was going to become of the nation had the government gone ahead with the project.

And with various ethnic groups in the South and many governors and notable personalities kicking against it, it was certain that had the Federal Government carried on with the scheme as planned, the country would have been in turmoil. Already, Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, had warned the Federal Government that its handling of Ruga herdsmen settlements could spark an explosion in the country. So, it is kudos to the Federal Government for having a listening ear.

It shows that democracy is actually taking root in Nigeria. Had this been a military regime, definitely, the story would have been different. It’s also kudos to Nigerians for speaking out against a policy they felt would do the nation more harm than good. It’s good to know that the citizens are beginning to realize the enormous power they have as a people.

In less than one week, Nigerians wanted three things, they pushed for it and got all three, namely: that Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) steps-down following outrage over rape allegations; that Inspector General of Police ordered arrest of Senator Elisha Abbo for slapping a woman; and that President Muhommadu Buhari suspends the proposed RUGA cattle settlement programme. There is no doubt that if the citizens continue in this line, Nigeria will soon be a better place to live.

However, while we commend the Federal Government for putting a hold on the RUGA scheme, it should be advised that our leaders at all levels learn how to do things properly. The attitude of always putting the cart before the horse as regularly seen in our leaders does not portray them as people who are diligent in their undertakings. I see no reason why those at the helm of affairs of the nation, be they appointed or elected, will not take time, do all the necessary consultations, weigh the pros and cons of a policy and work out best ways of its implementation before dishing it out to the public.

Again, how can a responsible government come up with a scheme, impose it on the citizens without first of all sensitizing and educating the people about it. Reports have shown that many Nigerians learnt about the RUGA scheme from the social media and through rumours. Thus, not many were certain of what the scheme was all about. Even the meaning of the word was confusing.

While some say RUGA stands for Rural Grazing Area, others say, it means village in Fulani. Secondly, it was alleged that the office of the Vice President, Prof Yomi Osinbajo, was directly supervising the RUGA project only for the Vice President, through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, to deny having any knowledge of the project. He said Osinbajo was rather heading the National Livestock Transformation Programme. So, everything about the scheme was shrouded in secrecy, leading to diverse interpretations.

People had their genuine fear – is the Federal Government trying to take people’s ancestral land and give them to the Fulanis? Are there stateless persons in the country and government through who RUGA wants to settle in other people’s domains? What is the assurance that if these Fulanis are allowed to settle in our communities they will not chase the indigenes away in future and claim ownership of the place as history tells us has happened in many places, both within and outside the country in the past? How are we sure that this so-called herders are Nigerians? What if they are criminal elements from outside the country as government once termed the herders? Can the settlement truly be for farmers from every tribe when it is given an ethnic appellation? These and many more important questions were asked, yet government was not explaining enough.

Was it not after days of outcry that government, through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, announced that the essence of the scheme was to curb open grazing of animals that continue to pose security threats to farmers and herders.

Perhaps if these and other vital information were made available to the citizens before hand, the Ruga scheme wouldn’t have received the huge rejection it got. Our leaders and their aides, particularly the media aides, should realize that communication is key to the success of any government or establishment. You can’t keep people in the dark about your policies, programmes and day to day activities of the country or organization as the case may be and expect to succeed. You are holding the position in trust for the people and owe them explanations about whatever action you are to take.

And as many people have suggested, government should find a genuine, sincere, realistic solution to the herders’ problem, devoid of ethnic, religious or political considerations. Let us adopt modern ways of running cattle industry just like Brazil, India, China and other countries do by encouraging those in the cattle rearing business to own ranches.

As suggested by South East Governors Forum, since the northern states have endless length and breadth of land, why don’t we have the colony, Ruga, grazing settlement or whatever name it may be called tomorrow in the north? The south will supply grasses to the north in exchange for meat. Most importantly, government should consider the interest of all ethnic groups, religions and trade in adopting any policy or programme. Giving undue special attention to any particular group or trade will only breed hatred, disunity and disaccord among the citizens.

Calista Ezeaku