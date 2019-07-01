Dickson Wrestling Classics: Oyo Clinches Three Medals

Three wrestlers from Oyo State, who are participating in the ongoing third edition of the Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics, have won a medal each.

Tide sports source reports that the state was represented by Omega Bassey, Ikechukwu Robinson and Ilesanmi Oshideko.

Robinson won a gold medal in the 60kg Greco- Roman category while Bassey got a silver in the 87kg freestyle with Oshideko clinching a silver in 82kg Greco-Roman.

It was gathered that Robinson had qualified to represent the country at the forthcoming 12th African Games holding in Morocco in August. Sunday Sanni, the Coach of Oyo State Wrestling Association, told newsmen that he was impressed by the performance of the state’s representatives, adding that there was room for improvement.

“Only Ilesanmi wrestled below my expectations, others were fine.

“We have a lot of chances for improvement and we would be working adequately on that,” he said.

The states taking part in the competition are Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Delta, Edo, Bauchi, Kano,Kogi, Ondo Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Niger, Nassara, Bayelsa, Lagos,Plateau,Adamawa, Kebbi,Sokoto,Zamfara,Ebonyi and Enugu.