Court Issues Summons, Warrant Of Arrest Against Negligent Father

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court presided over by F.N. Amanze has issued a private prosecution summons and warrant of arrest against one Mr Linus Okafor for failure to provide necessaries far his children, contrary to section 339 of the criminal code, laws of Rivers State.

The private prosecution was brought pursuant to SS-89 (3) (A), 109 (1) (a), 110 (1) (b) of the Admisitration of criminal Justice Law, (ACJL) Rivers State.

The summons which was brought by one Mrs Ifeyinwa M. Okafor, the wife of the accused person alleged that the accused had abandoned his four children without providing necessaries for them.

Mrs Okafor noted that the children who were all minors were deprived of necessaries like food and drugs by their father.

According to her, “I have suffered and toiled because of the welfare of our children and it is affecting me seriously as I would plead for support of their father to give education and resposniblity to our children. I have so many ways to reach him but all efforts proved abortive.”

In her statement on oath attached to the private prosecution summons, she mentioned her children as prince, Favour, Precious and Bright.

Favour Harry