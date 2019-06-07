Why We Suspended AIT, Ray Power Licences …Dokpesi Embarks On Protest To NASS

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, yesterday suspended the operating license of the Daar Communications PLC, operator of AIT and Ray Power.

Announcing the decision in Abuja, the Director General of the NBC, Dr Modibbo Kawu said the decision was based on the violation of the broadcasting code by the stations which is backed by provisions of Section 10 of the Third Schedule of the NBC Act Cap N11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Apart from violating broadcasting code, he said the decision was also taken for the failure of the broadcast stations to pay their license fees as when due, even persistent warning to the company to toe the line of caution.

He noted that in one of their meetings with the management of DAAR Communications held on 2nd June, 2017, the Commission expressed its disappointment with the way and manner Hate Speech, divisive and inciting comments are applied in discussion of national issues in breach of the provisions of the NBC Act and Broadcast Code, saying that the suspension stands till further notice, noting that the decision was not taken on partisan consideration.

Recall that the Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi had earlier in the day embarked on a protest against what he called the undue intimidation and interference of the NBC Director General, Dr. ModibboKawu.

According to him, in their relationship with the NBC, he said Daar Communications carried on, as if it is beyond the regulatory direction of the Commission, even when they didn’t pay their licence fees as and when due.

According to Kawu, the revocation of the AIT license was principally linked to the issues regarding the operations of AIT/Raypower, particularly, Political Platform and Kakaaki aired on AIT.

His address reads in parts: ‘‘Following monitoring reports and complaints from concerned Nigerians about the broadcast contents of Daar Communications Plc’s AIT/Raypower broadcast stations, the NBC have over the last 2 years summoned on several occasions management of the company to address issues regarding the operations of AIT/Raypower with the company, particularly, Political Platform and Kakaaki aired on AIT. ‘‘

In one of our meetings, held on 2nd June, 2017, the Commission expressed its disappointment with the way and manner Hate Speech, divisive and inciting comments are applied in discussion of national issues in breach of the provisions of the NBC Act and Broadcast Code.

‘‘Again, on 15th August, 2017, it became imperative to invite the company for yet another meeting on almost same issues. Furthermore, while addressing another meeting on 7th February, 2018 we highlighted issues of concern to the Commission which indicated that the company had been breaching the provisions of Sections 3.1.2 and 3.1.3 of the broadcast Code. The company’s delegates in their response promised to abate the breaches and comply with the law.

‘‘However, on October 18, 2018, the Commission was disturbed with the manner in which social media issues became part of the mainstream media unedited on AIT/Raypower, and was constrained to issue a generic letter to all broadcast stations on the need to exercise caution in the use of user-generated content from the social media knowing how volatile and misleading the social media has become. The management of Daar Communication Plc thereafter took to the social media to display our official correspondences.

‘‘Recently, the Commission’s monitoring reports on AIT/Raypower indicate the use of divisive comments accredited to the segment of “Kakaaki”, tagged, “Kakaaki Social”, where inciting comments like, “Nigeria is cursed, we declare independent state of Niger Delta”, “Nigeria irritates me”, “this country is gradually Islamizing” and other similar slogans are used without editorial control in breach of the broadcast Code. We were therefore constrained to issue Daar Communication letters of warning dated May 27th, 2019. Continuing, the DG said,

‘‘We also observed from monitoring reports that a documentary on the Presidential Election Tribunal, a pending election petition matter aired on AIT on Wednesday and Thursday, 22nd and 23rd May, 2019 without regard to the provisions of the Broadcast Code. The Commission, in line with its regulatory powers again cautioned AIT in another letter also dated 27th May, 2019. ‘‘

However, instead of making amends, the management of Daar Communications Plc resorted to the use of media propaganda against the regulator. Even the letters from the NBC were posted on social media platforms. Needless to state that Daar Communications have over the years turned themselves into a bad example of how a professional broadcast outfit should not be run.

‘‘In their relationship with the NBC, Daar Communications carry on, as if it is beyond the regulatory direction of the Commission. They don’t pay their licence fees as and when due. Its broadcast is patently partisan and one sided and deliberately inciting and heating the polity. The management of the Company has created the habit of using the channel to fight its personal battles contrary to the statutory requirements of the law.’’

‘‘Today the 6th of June, 2019, AIT/Rapower embarked on use of inflammatory, divisive, inciting broadcasts, and media propaganda against the government and, the NBC for performing its statutory functions of regulating the broadcast industry in Nigeria.

‘‘Consequently, after several meetings with management of Daar Communications Plc and many letters of warning. The NBC, today 6th June, 2019 took a decision to suspend the licence of Daar Communications Plc for failure to abide by the Commission’s directives, the provisions of the NBC Act Cap N11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

‘‘This decision is based on the provisions of Section 10 of the Third Schedule of the NBC Act Cap N11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, which states as follows: where in the opinion of the Commission the station has been used in a manner detrimental to national interest; where there is wilful or repeated failure to operate substantially as set forth in the licence; where there is willful or repeated violation or wilful or repeated failure to observe any provision of this Act or any rule or regulation of the Commission authorised by this Act or by a treaty ratified by the Federal Republic of Nigeria; where there is violation of or failure to observe any cease and desist order issued by the Commission; where a provision of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code has been seriously breached; and the SHUT DOWN order is until furthre notice, he said.

Meanwhile the Chairman of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, yesterday, staged a “one man” protest to the National Assembly against what he described as plots by the Federal Government to gag the media and suppress free speech.

Dokpesi and his broadcast stations – (AIT and RayPower) – have been in a running battle with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over some reports the NBC had considered “unprofessional”.

The NBC had accused the stations of inciting the public against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the government.

The broadcast stations have, however, denied the claims, accusing the NBC of making attempts to influence their editorial stance.

Responding to Dokpesi’s petition on behalf of the President of the Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central, assured that though the 8th Senate had already rounded up, adding that the 9th Senate will take up the issues raised

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja