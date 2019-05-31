Tackling Criminality In Nigeria

Violent crimes are the rise in Nigeria. In the recent past, it was militancy, now Boko Haram, banditry, armed robbery, herdsmen and farmers clashes and kidnapping. Every part of the country is controlled by one criminal sect or the other. It is, indeed, fearful and dreadful the way crime is perpetrated in the country unabated.

The Boko Haram menace has defied every known option by the Armed Forces. And this has led to mass killing in the North-East of Nigeria. The efforts of Nigeria Army and multinational forces with neighbouring countries have not yielded the desired result.

The upsurge of banditry in Zamfara, Adamawa, Kastina and other states, has brought about the reformation of crime in Nigeria. Cattle rustlers are causing more havoc on cattle rearing business in the country. Indeed, the crime is committed with the use of fire arms.

The spread of light and heavy weapons across the country is a thing every concerned Nigerian should be worried about. Kidnapping is another major crime that seems to be unstoppable. Kidnapping is a threat to life in Nigeria. Almost every kidnapped person is forced to pay ransom or lose their life. This is actually worrisome and frightening. The security agencies in the country are working tirelessly to tackle the current upsurge of violent crimes in the country.

Cultism is another nightmare in the country. Cult clashes have led to loss of lives in the country. Indeed, some security analysts have suggested the overhaul of the security architecture of the country. But President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to take such option. Politicisation of security matters in Nigeria is another unpatriotic service to the nation by the politicians.

The Senate, a few days ago, invited the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, to brief them on the state of the nation’s security. In a swift and concise response, the IGP revealed that there is shortage of fund, lack of equipment and inadequate police personnel to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Indeed, it was a shocking revelation. This has gone to confirm that criminals carry more sophisticated weapons than the Nigeria Police Force; no wonder it is difficult to combat violent crimes in Nigeria. The federal government should fund, equip and recruit more police personnel to fight heinous crimes in the country.

It is no longer news that there is an upsurge of violent crimes in Nigeria. In Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, in a bid to fight criminality has given a marching order to local government chairmen to clear bushes on the high ways that obscure the views of drivers, especially in Emohua, Ikwerre and Ahoada axis of the East-West Road.

Commuter buses are hijacked and occupants kidnapped for ransoms on weekly basis in Nigeria. The federal government, as a matter of urgency, should declare state of emergency on security. There is terror in the country as a result of the influx of illegal arms in the hands of criminals in all the states in Nigeria.

The second tenure of President Buhari should majorly focus on insecurity. The president should equip the Nigerian Armed Forces to combat insurgencies, gun-running, armed banditry, herdsmen/farmers clashes, kidnappings, Boko Haram and other organized crimes in the country.

Religious, tribal and political sentiments should be set aside for easy collaboration and synergy in crime fighting. Federal and state governments should pool their resources to combat the upsurge of criminality in Nigeria. Nigerians need peace and security.

There cannot be development without a peaceful society. And that is why every Nigerian should be security conscious. The government and security agencies should not betray the trust of the citizenry. Indeed, President Buhari should draw a workable plan on how to tackle the menace of insecurity in his second tenure for Nigerians to live without fear of unprovoked attacks.

Ogwuonuonu wrote from Port Harcourt.

