Lesbianism And Its Consequences

Lesbianism, which is gotten from the Greek word ‘lesbo’ was first depicted on a Greek Art. The word, ‘lesbianism’ is seen as the sexual and romantic desires between females.

Prior to this, it was discovered that lesbianism started in just a city but now has spread like wild fire all over the continents of the world. Shamefully, lesbians do not fear to talk about their sexual orientation, because homosexuality has gradually become part of a modern society.

Scientists and researchers surveyed a great number of homosexual women and came to a conclusion that lesbianism can be caused by various physiological and psychological factors. They still think that homosexuality is a psychological disorder triggered by misunderstanding, dysfunctional family atmosphere, violence, inferiority and social vulnerability.

Women with high level of testosterone in their blood are more likely to become lesbians. Meanwhile, most females go into lesbianism as a result of excessive curiosity. What beats my imagination is that even some females who have a heterosexual relationship sometimes show interest in lesbian sex as well. They tend to believe that lesbian relationship gives them opportunity to reach mutual understanding, talk for hours, cry on each others’ shoulders and find the right words to inspire and cheer up their partners.

The lesbians who are in this act see nothing wrong in it. However, others consider the act as not only evil in the sight of God but also in the sight of man.

There are numerous dangers and consequences of indulging in such filthy act. In as much as information is limited in the prevalence of particular health risk associated with lesbianism , it is seen as a taboo.

First, to start with, unlike other sins, homosexuality has a heavy judgement administered by God Himself upon those who commit such act or support it.

More so, such act is prone to sexually transmitted diseases (STD) like the HIV. Ignorantly, most of the lesbians think that going into lesbianism is an escape route from STD. This is a wrong impression. Lesbians suffer from sexually transmitted diseases just like heterosexuals.

They suffer a high rate of STDs due to the unprotected sex that always occurs in a girl-to-girl sexual intercourse such as fondling, intense fingering, mouth-to-vagina sex intercourse and mouth-to-anus sexual inter-course with their partners. Some of them are not even sure of the sex life of their partners before going into it. Studies have shown that bisexual and even the lesbians themselves do not keep one partner.

Another consequence of indulging in lesbianism is the fact that the lesbians go through a whole lot of emotional stress in the sense that, unlike other stigmatised people, lesbians experience more stimatisation because they often find it difficult living in a homophobic society. This may be as a result of the burden of keeping one’s lesbian identity secret from family or friends.

It is obvious that lesbianism is not a good way of life. It is an immoral act before God and man. God did not create Adam and Eve for nothing.

So, anything contrary to man-to-woman relationship is evil and must be avoided and condemned. Ladies must dissociate themselves from bad friends that can lure them into lesbianism and do away with books that can take their minds down that lane.

In addition, they should think and meditate on positive things that would have positive bearing on their lives. Above all, self control is key in maintaining a healthy and godly living standard. We should all bear in mind that lesbianism is a degeneration of human beings, and that if our parents were involved in such acts, how then would we have come into existence?

