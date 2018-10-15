Death Toll In Abia Pipeline Explosion Hits 24 …As Two Soldiers Die In Mine Blasts

The death toll from last Friday’s oil pipeline explosion in two Abia communities in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state has risen to 24, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Anthony Ogbizi, has said. Mr Benito Eze, the state Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, confirmed to newsmen on Friday that 19 persons, including a nursing mother, died on the spot.

Briefing newsmen in Umuahia last Saturday after visiting the scene of the explosion, Ogbizi said that the number of deaths had risen to 24. Explosion rocks Abia “When we visited the two communities on Saturday, we were informed that 14 people were reported dead at Umuimo village, while 10 died at Umuaduru.

“Some of the victims who sustained various degrees of burns were said to be asleep when the incident occurred.

“They were said to have been taken to nearby hospitals and traditional medicine homes for treatment,” he said. The police boss said that management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aba depot blamed the explosion on a spillage from a pipeline that was undergoing maintenance.

He said: “According to the information we obtained from the NNPC depot in Aba, the spillage occurred on a pipeline that conveys product from Aba depot that was undergoing maintenance.” He said that the incident was being investigated by the command in conjunction with the other security agencies in the state to determine the possible cause.

Meanwhile, two Nigerian soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in two separate mine blasts in the northeast where troops are battling Boko Haram extremists, military and militia sources said yesterday. The two incidents occurred last Saturday, “We lost two soldiers in the incidents. Nine others and three civilian vigilantes were injured”, said the officer who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

Troops rescue 73 hostages, kill 7 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno In the first incident, troops on foot patrol stepped on a mine around Kumshe village, near the border with Cameroon.

“Two soldiers were killed in the explosion,” a member of a civilian militia assisting in the fight against the jihadists, told AFP.

Hours later a military patrol hit a mine planted on a road between the towns of Dikwa and Marte, about 140 kilometres away.

Nine soldiers were wounded as well as three from the civilian militia group, the officer said. Boko Haram has intensified attacks on military targets in Borno and neighbouring Yobe state in recent months. The nine-year jihadist conflict which has spilled into Niger, Cameroon and Chad, has killed 27,000 people and left some 1.8 million homeless in Nigeria alone.