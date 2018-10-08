Philosophy Of the Under-World

“There is some soul of goodness in things evil Would men observingly distill it out” – King Henry V

A legal theory of imperfect obligation (thanks to Professor Ben Nwabueze) suggests that it is unrealistic to expect perfection in a state of imperfection. There is a wide difference between realism and illusion. Not long ago a traditional bone setter in Rumueme cautioned an accident victim who came to him for treatment, that: “you must choose between enduring the pains in having your bone set here, or going to an orthopedic hospital and have your leg amputated.” This is a good example of the principle of realism whose validity has a universal applicability. To find demands diligent seeking.

Nations and individuals still existing and operating in the woods cannot place themselves in the position of those who are out of the woods long ago. Rather, diligent efforts would be required, coupled with having to endure the pains and learn the lessons, involved in getting out of the wood. Although no nation or society is perfect or free from having criminals, it is obvious that the process of development involves struggling against retrogressive and tyrannical forces. The under-world represents the dark elements and anti-social forces which hold humanity ransom at all times, requiring illumination.

The task of observingly distilling out the soul of goodness in things evil, involves finding meanings in seeming contradictions and mysteries in life. The process demands separating the true from the false, sham from reality, the strong from the weak or the indolent from diligent ones, etc. We often meet such challenges in life, calling for the making of choices and exerting personal judgement in applications of our volition, daily. Unfortunately there are individuals and nations that rarely put up the necessary diligence required to address the challenges of life effectively.

Philosophy as a study of the nature and meaning of existence and the means of finding answers to challenges and perplexities includes epistemology and quality control measures in the issues of life. Jewish epistemology as contained in the Kabbalah provides realistic answers to seeming mysteries and contradictions in existence. No doubt, ignorance accounts for much of the questions that humans are unable to answer so far, because in reality there is no mystery in creation, but unexplored realms.

Encoded in the Jewish or Hebrew alphabet are keys for understanding various perplexing issues and questions which baffle the average human being, including crimes. Since a large number of people would not take the pains to distill out the soul of goodness in things apparently evil, ignorance would continue to intimidate humanity.

For example, what we call democracy is an illusion since humans are not equal. How can there be equality among unequals? How can human perceptions and understanding flow on the same wave length? Therefore, the under-world as a kingdom of unbalanced forces which the Jews call Kellipot, would not cease to exist so long as humans are imperfect. A part of the imperfection has to do with humanity stifling the gate-way to higher consciousness through the hyperactivity and domineering nature of sensory consciousness.

Can those who operate on the grossly limited level of sensory perception be on the same page with those who seek guidance from rarefied consciousness? The Jewish concept of pairs of opposites as an inescapable fact of life, demands that the existence of an under-world has an opposite counterpart. Humans operating in-between the two poles have a choice to remain put where they are or move up or downwards from where they are. Thus, it is the human volition which is a steering lever in the mechanism of evil or its opposite.

There is a recycling process in creation whose purpose is to provide opportunities for redemption, cleansing and salvation. In that process, personal experiences provide the spur and impetus for a change, while personal volition plays a vital role in the transition. The philosophy of the under-world is that the value of the pudding lies in the eating. The indolent nature of human beings demands that there be some force of compulsion to jolt those who are asleep into a state of activity, whether they like the shock or not.

Similarly, for those who long for heaven but ignore to accomplish the tasks they must address on earth, there are mechanism to frustrate and force them to bridge up gaps left behind on their trail. They stumble that run fast and similarly, those who romp in the under-world receive lashes, bruises and shocks in their kingdom, until they mend.

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

