NGOs Charge Women Journalists On SDGs Reporting

Three non-governmental organisations have wooed the partnership of the female journalists in the State in the reportage of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Collaborative Living And Development Initiative (COLIDEIN), Community Resource Development Foundation (CREDEF) And Community Conciliation and Development Initiative (CCADI) in an interactive media session on ‘Reporting the SDG for Nigeria Association of Women Journalists,” (NAWOJ), have said that women journalists can be of great help in the reporting of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Addressing participants in the session, leader of Community Resoruce Development Foundation (CREDEF), Mr Amaechi Kelechi Justin, said the totality of the Sustainable Development goals which were actually global goals were yet to be mastered by the best countries of the world.

Commenting on the interconnectivity and interrelatedness of the goals, Justin said, reporters needed to have a clearer knowledge of what the Sustainable Development Goals entailed focus on one at a time, institutionalise it and then become authoritative on it.

He said that though issues captured on the Sustainable Development Goals were reported on daily basis, nevertheless, there was the need to harmonise it with the SDGs.

Corroborating the words of Justin, Mrs Ahuokpeme Loretta of our Lady of Perpetual Help Initiative, harped on the need to mainstream the SDGs in the journalists’ daily reportage as a sure way to sink down the message of the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

She appealed to the women journalists to partner with their organisations to ensure that the SDGs, tagged 2030 Agenda for Development were actualised.

In all, they justified the need for the involvement of the female reporters in this regard on the basis of women and children being the worst victims of every global disaster.

In her own remark, chairman, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists in the State, Mrs Okonkwo Ogabu Lilian, assured the group of the willingness of her association to partner with them, stating that NAWOJ Rivers State is already championing the cause of gender equality.

Stories by Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi