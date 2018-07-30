RSG Restates Commitment To Quality Education

The Rivers State Government has restated its commitment for the provision of quality education in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board Venerable Fyneface Akah, who said this during the 2017 intervention Funds/Bid opening exercise at the Board office in Port Harcourt, praised Governor Nyesom Wike for his concern towards the educational development of the state.

The board chairman said the quick intervention of the Governor through the payment of the state counter part fund had enabled the state to access the necessary funds for the reconstruction of schools in the state.

According to him, the board with the help of the governor has been able to access all the necessary funds accruing to the state and described the gesture as the first of its kind, since the inception of the board. He said the bid opening would lead to the award of contracts, stressing that this was inline with procurement laws in the country.

The chairman said the bid opening ceremony was to ensure transparency as well as take stock of those bidding for the job with a view to assessing their credibility and readiness to deliver quality jobs, and appealed to them to accept whatever that may be the outcome of the exercise.

Also speaking, the Director Planning, Research and Statistics, Evangelist Emmanuel Ogbugo thanked the participants for their matured behaviour during the bidding process.