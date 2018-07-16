Wake-Up Call For Niger Delta

I read Dr. Eleanya’s piece titled “A Malevolent Agenda beyond Grazing” (The Tide, May 23, 2018:9) in which he subjected the 1995 poem “Niger Delta Donkey” by Professor Jason Osai to critical analysis within contemporary affairs in Nigerian national life. Reading the piece, I was filled with trepidation over where Nigeria is heading as a country and what portion there is in this house of Nigeria for the people of the Niger Delta, especially with the Greek Gifts called Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs that are deliberately and perpetually underfunded.

To add salt and insult to injury, President Muhammadu Buhari’s first and only Executive Bill to the Legislature, which is insinuated to have the intendment of taking over the coastal lands of Nigeria for the purposes of finally providing permanent grazing grounds for herdsmen, came at the heels of Eleanya’s article. For all intents and purposes, that presidential action from a Fulani President confirms the lines of “Niger Delta Donkey,” which read thus: See the herdsman, His holy book in hand, He’s jihading to thy sea, Always what and where he wants to be. The bill perfectly fits into the grand design and objective to dip the Koran into the Atlantic as averred by late Alhaji Ahmadu Bello at the eve of Nigeria independence.

That Hausa-Fulani young men are found in our nooks and crannies peddling [various] wares and serving as manicurist and pedicurists, cobblers, tailors and landscapers. And [they] are…the ones who now fish in the fresh waters of Orashi region and on to the seawaters of Degema as stated by Eleanya is a worrisome wakeup call.

Based on the snippets from the poem, I was tickled by the poetic rhymes and imagery of Oliver next door [who is] always wanting more and the cocoa farmer [who] grips the system firmer. Furthermore, I felt insulted and was, naturally, saddened by the truth of From pre-Boro, To post-Saro, You’ve been aborrowing, And asorrowing, While their serfs, on your horses, Cart away their loot, From your land and purses, While your Princes limp on bare foot.

Eleanya also laments the…state of poverty and misery in which people live in dilapidated mud-and-thatch houses within two hundred meters of bleeding oil and gas wells that are owned by Nigerians from distant lands.

The heartbreak I felt culminated into despondency in the face of the apocalypse predicted by the lines that read thus: If you close your eyes, And bow your head, Persistent would be their actions and lies, Until you are dead. Given these, I could not agree more with Eleanya’s apt description of the poem as “a 28-line lamentation of the ignominious treatment meted out to the land and peoples of the Niger Delta by the Nigerian system.”

In view of the above, I wonder why Dr. Eleanya did not include the full text of the poem in the article. On the other hand, I conjectured that it may be the handiwork of editors who perpetually struggle to strike a balance between limited space and the content and essence of an article.

Either way, the people of Niger Delta deserve the full text of the poem and The Tide should be kind enough to publish it. That way, the essence of Eleanya’s article will be fully appreciated and the peoples of Niger Delta may, to that extent, become more aware of what is happening to them as a people in the Nigerian enterprise. Perhaps, this will be a timely wake-up call against the knack of Niger Delta people for divisiveness, docility and resultant collective vulnerability.

Incontrovertibly, poetry is prophecy; its denigration and disregard is perilous. “He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.” (Matt 11:15).

Okenwa writes from Port Harcourt.

Israel Okenwa