FAAN Goes For Modern Scanners To Boost Security At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has ordered for modern scanners to boost security at airports in the country.

The General Manager, Customer Services, FAAN, Mrs Ebele Okoye disclosed this at the Second Quarter Stakeholders Forum held at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos yesterday.

Newsmen report that the stakeholders present at the forum included the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Police Force and the Directorate of State Services.

Others are the Nigeria Air Force, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Nigerian airlines and airport cab operators amongst others.

Okoye said the “NEED Scanner” was capable of doing specific jobs such as detection of hard drugs, ammunition and food.

She said: “Arrangements have been made to bring these scanners to Nigeria. They are different from what we have presently because they can detect anything inside a baggage without manual checks.

“Our goal is to reduce interface between passengers and officials of agencies at the airport in order to curb corrupt practices and also improve service delivery at our airports.”

According to her, the forum is one of the obligations of FAAN as outlined in the reviewed FAAN Service Charter and it is aimed at improving relationship between FAAN and the stakeholders.

The Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma, represented by FAAN’s Director of Operations, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu said the cordial relationship between FAAN and the stakeholders must be sustained for efficient and effective service delivery.

“I enjoin us to join hands together to uplift our airports so that we can achieve our mission statement of being among the best airport groups in the world.

“This forum is to ensure that the cordial relationship that existed is strengthened so as to achieve excellence at all times.

“This is an important road map for us in the aviation industry to ensure service improvement as feedback mechanism,” he said.

On her part, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba, General Manager, MMIA, said FAAN was constantly seeking ways to improve customer service, especially with the recent inauguration of a feedback application at the airport.

Shin-Aba noted that the app, an initiative of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), would give passengers and the general public opportunity to register their complaints or commend the quality of services being rendered by government agencies at the airports.

“The application also gives assurance that such complaints will be attended to and resolved within 72hours, in line with the provisions of Executive Order 1 of the Federal Government of Nigeria,” she said.