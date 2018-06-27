OPM Inaugurates Oyigbo Church Council

A nine-man church council has been constituted by the Omega Power Ministries (OPM) World wide, Afam Branch in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Inaugurating the council recently, Minister in-Charge of the branch, Pastor Ekene Moses admonished members to live above board by discharging their assignments creditably and warned that those found wanting would be shown the way out.

Moses warned them to desist from unwholesome behaviour and fear God in all their actions to avoid denting the image of the ministries.

According to him, “by this selection and inauguration, you all are expected to bring the God-given expertise to bear in the assignment as the church will not hesitate to drop those found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

The servant of God, however enjoined the team to be objective, consistent to contribute as well as operate an open-door policy in the service of God.

He also called on the branch to work in synergy with the committee members whose terms of reference include making purposeful policies and decisions that would move the church in the area forward.

The cleric further enjoined the team to ensure that the relative love in God’s vineyard was sustained, appealing for positive contribution towards the upliftment and growth of the four-month old branch.

Those inaugurated include Messrs Charles Ogbuokwe as chairman of the council; Leonard Nwaokorie, member; Eng. Abel Prince, member, Timothy Orji, member and Mrs Nkere Janet Abiante, member.

Others are Mrs Esther Nyong and Victoria Ike-Chukwu as members.

The positions of Church Secretary and Assistant Church Secretary went to Pastor Bethel Sam Toby and Evangelist Stephen Nwogu, respectively.

In a vote of thanks at the event, Chairman of the council, Charles Ogbuokwe pledged that the team under his watch would not derail rather it would build on the legacy of the preceeding leadership of the ministries in the branch.

Okoh Ekene