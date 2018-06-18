Wike Praises Awuse’s Commitment To Rivers Dev

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has praised the former Chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna Polytechnic, Chief Sergeant Awuse for his total commitment to the development of the state.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of Awuse at the Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, yesterday, Wike said God healed the PDP chieftain because his services were needed by Rivers people.

He said that Awuse over the years had proved that he was committed to the progress of the state and would never betray Rivers people.

The governor said: “Chief Sergeant Awuse means a lot to us. He supports the growth of the state with all his strength. If he is with you, go home and sleep.

“He will never betray you in any way. We thank God that has healed him. We join his family and friends to bless God for his life”.

Wike commended Awuse for the initiative to set up a foundation to tackle cancer in the state, adding that the state government would support the foundation.

In his speech, PDP chieftain, Chief Sergeant Awuse, said he was in church to thank God for healing him after a complicated surgery for a cancer condition.

He said that he went through intensive treatment in a London Hospital where he spent four months.