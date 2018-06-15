June 12: Honour Ken Saro-Wiwa, Others, Princewill Urges FG

Following the recognition of Late Moshood Abiola as the winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential election, and the honour done him by the Federal Government, a stakeholder in Rivers State and crown Prince in Kalabari kingdom, Prince Tonye Princewill has urged the Federal Government, and indeed President Muhammadu Buhari to ertend such goodwill to Late environment rights actitivist Ken Sarowiwa and the other Ogonis.

He said in the spirit of correcting the wrong of the past and injustices, that it would be approrpaite for the Federal Government to also recognize the sacrifices made by late Ken Saro Wiwa, who was harged by the late Gen. Seni Abacha-led Fedral Government.

Princewill who stated this while speaking to newsmen at the Port Harcourt international Airport, Omagwa on Wednesday, said the recognition and honour done to Abiola was a welcome development .

“The corrections have started, and you can not make all the correction at the same time. Just as there was agitation to recognize Late Abiola, there is also agitation to recognize Saro-Wiwa.

“Let us see what happens. I do not want to preempt the president. He recognizes the sacrifices of Ken Saro-Wiwa years back. It is a process, and I will urge him to also pay attention to agitation for recognition of Ken Sarowiwa and do the needful in the spirit of oneness and correction of wrongs”, Princewill said.

On the recognition of June 12 as the Democracy Day starting from next year 2019, the Crown Prince opined that the new date had more significance than that of May, 29, which everybody understands.

According to him, “Many people may not be happy about that,” and pointed out that people could agree and disagree on a particularly matter, which is part of the process and added that president Buhari had done what other presidents refused to do.

Corlins Walter