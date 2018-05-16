CRSG Donates Relief Materials To Refugees In Boki 

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has donated relief materials worth millions of Naira to over two thousand Cameroon refugees residing in okwangwo, Butatong and Okwa communities in Boki Local Government Area.

The exercise was the first major help received by the people since arrival from various communities in Cameroon to Nigeria, about six months ago.

The Managing Director MD, Cross River State Food Bank Commission, Dr Mercy Akpama while delivering the relief materials which included rice, beans, noodles, salt, sugar, and oil at the Primary School, Butatong said the gesture was to provide succor to the displaced people of Cameroon..

Akpama emphasised that it was a manifestation of the passion that the governor of the state had for the displaced people who had thronged into the state to seek refuge adding that the best was yet to come considering the interest of the governor for their welfare.

Receiving the materials for distribution, the Director General, Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Mr. John Inaku said that government was aware of the socio-economic trauma of the refugees adding that the agency was ready to do everything within its reach to ensure that the displaced refugees get the comfort they deserved.

Inaku lauded the host communities for accommodating the displaced people stressing that governor Ben Ayade had noted their generosity and was optimistic that such hospitable communities would be rewarded.

The SEMA boss urged the host communities not to relent in the provision of hospitable atmosphere which they had provided to the asylum seekers and advised the refugees to reciprocate the kind gesture of host communities by respecting their laws.

One of the refuges Mr. James Osor who spoke on behalf of others expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture and prayed God for more blessings on the governor and his cabinet.

Earlier, chairman of Butatong community, Mr. Cletus Otu described the gesture manifestation of the governor’s ability to meet the needs of the people of the state and called for continuous support.

Also speaking a Community Leader, Mr. Monday Bisong eulogised the government of Cross River for his dexterity as shown by his efforts to uplift the socio-economic status of the people of the state through his numerous people oriented projects across the state.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar