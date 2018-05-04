Private Schools And State Policy

Private schools, students, teachers and owners deserve meaningful support from both the state and the federal governments. This simple truth seems to have suffered negligence by successive political leaders. Although the need to support private schools has been a subject of debate, one should not argue the fact that every child should be given equal right and access to quality education.

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) signed by 189 countries and 23 international organisations at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2000, provides that every child be given equal access to education, whether in public or in private schools. With children under 16 years of age accounting for about 46 percent of the country’s population, one would admit the fact that public schools cannot cater for the current educational demand. Private schools must, therefore, work hand-in-hand with public schools to meet this growing need.

Currently, not every child between the age of three and 14 has access to education. A 2014 UNICEF report indicates that more than 10.5 million children are out of school. This could either be as a result of the current ratio of students to teachers in public schools, or as a result of the amount needed to enroll in private schools.

The Universal Basic Education, a program lunched in1999 by the Nigerian Government to provide free primary and secondary education for all, seems not to have been successful, especially for students in private schools, who are not benefitting from State budget on education.

In Australia, for instance, both state and territory governments provide supplementary fund for non­government schools.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the Australian Government provides grants for science laboratories and equipment in both government and non-government (private) schools. Besides, major assistance to finance libraries in both government and non-government schools are provided yearly in their fiscal policy.

But here in Nigeria, the situation is very different. Those who find themselves in private schools, whether as students, teachers or minders, are only separating themselves from State purse.

Private school teachers for instance do not benefit from State budget; the government would rather visit them periodically to check their lesson notes, ask for their qualifications, check their class performance and probably ask some job-threatening questions. Those who are extremely qualified could end up receiving a hand shake from top “political gurus”. That ends it. Their prospect of retirements has no place in government policy.

Although many private school teachers are poorly paid, no government has ever considered supporting them. To governments at all levels, placing militants on annual salaries, declaring amnesty for a terrorist group, buying special cars for selected individuals, wining an election, or spending billions of naira at a political rally is more important than organising a training programme for teachers in both private and public schools.

One would have thought that, rather than just fixing a date for the inspection of private schools, and invading the mass media with such news as part of efforts to keep relevant in the public space, the government could invest on teachers training programmes, subsidize students school fees in private schools, and aid the provision of facilities in all approved private schools.

Such efforts would widen educational opportunities, give equal access to education, especially at the primary and secondary levels, eradicate extreme poverty and hunger, promote gender equality and youth empowerment, reduce child mortality, combat some chronic diseases like HIV/AIDS, and reduce the rate of crime in the States as well as in the country at large

The N30 billion allocated by the Rivers State Government in the 2018 budget for educational infrastructure, as well as improving the quality of education should go round. ‘Let it go round’. Students and teachers in private schools should benefit.

Governor Nyesom Wike should distinguish himself from his predecessors who only acted like the Asian giants of the ancient capitalist class, and remained incurably addicted to the problems of double taxation, renewed registrations, selling of multiple stickers, and incessant harassment of private school owners.

The Wike-led administration should take proactive measure in ensuring that students in both public and private schools benefit from government spending especially as it affects their education. One should not be denied access to the State government commitment towards educational reform, simply because he schools or teaches in a private school.

As the current academic session ends successfully and the third term academic session is being anticipated, the decades of negligence and indifference towards the plight of students, teachers and owners of private schools should end. The government should wake up to a fresh dispensation of justice, equity and fairness.

Private school students, teachers and owners should equally benefit from State budget on education.

James writes from Port Harcourt.

John James