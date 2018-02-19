Sports Writers Honour Wike

Government House activities began last week with a note of honour as the African section of the International Sports Press Association (AIPs) announced its nomination of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for the African Power of Sports Award.

AIP African President, Mr Mitchell Obi who announced this when the association paid a courtesy visit to Wike Sunday in Government House said that a badge of honour would also be bestowed on the governor in recognition of his huge investment in sports sector.

Noting that there were other four awardees globally, Obi stated that Wike emerged the first to receive the award in the African continent.

In his response, Wike commended the association for the honour and dedicated the award to the people of Rivers State, promising to sustain his commitment to sports development in the state.

Last Saturday, the governor who returned to the state after a travel that took him away for some days inspected on going projects in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government areas to see the progress of work.

He inspected, the Mother and Child Hospital, Judges Quarters, Doctors Quarters, Produce House, Court of Appeal as well as Arbitration Court.

The governor who was excited and impressed at the progress of work on the projects assured that they would be delivered as scheduled.

On same Saturday, the governor decried the level of abandoned projects in the education sector by the past administration led by Rotimi Amaechi government.

Wike, at a media party with journalists after project inspection revealed that of the 425 school projects Amaechi initiated only about 175 were executed and 250 abandoned.

He said some of the existing school structures were demolished with a promise to students that new ones would be built but the past administration to failed to fulfill the promise, learving the innocent children stranded.

The governor regretted that pupils and students were made victims of bad politics by the Amaechi administration and restated his commitment towards bringing a turnaround in education sector through his massive investment in education.

On a similar note the state commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja said the state governor has intensified efforts in addressing the rot it inherited from the failed Amaechi administration in the education sector.

The commissioner stated this after an inspection visit to state school One and State School Two Olanada, Port Harcourt.

Gogo-Jaja said the government has also improved the teaching staff to meet up recent educational challenges.

While reacting to a protest by students of community secondary school Olanada, Port Harcourt, he said the orchestrated protest has brought to the fore, the unfortunate rot the Amaechi administration left behind after squandering state resources.

He said that the Wike administration has repositioned many schools and their teaching staff for optimal performance.

“If you go to community secondary school, Nkpogu, you will discover that there is no more secondary school at that location. It was on inspection at Government Secondary School Elekahia that I saw three different uniforms on the school compound. We had community secondary school Nkpogu, we had community secondary school and Junior secondary school Nkpogu.

“Amaechi had demolished the community secondary school, Nkpogu and relocated them to Elekahia with a promise to construct a new school at the location. As I speak, there is no single block to show that a school existed there”, he said.

The commissioner said he drew the attention of the governor who gave them approval to reconstruct a new school for the children to return to their original school adding that similar situation exists across the state.

Chris Oluoh