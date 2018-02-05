The Drive Buhari Needs 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had disclosed to Nigerians that electioneering towards next year’s general election would commence in August this year. But Nigerian politicians have invented several means to defy the directive and proceeded dangerously to overheat the polity with their untimely campaigns.

It seems some political actors have seized advantage of the early release of the election timetable to jostle for power even though they comprehend the fact that the speedy publication of the election schedule is aimed at enabling INEC to commence advanced preparations for the election.

This deliberate attempt to befuddle issues to gain political expediency may not be in the nation’s interests and may eventually confound the electorate. For this reason, I find it obligatory for politicians who are involved in the commission of the infraction to be scrupulously admonished to ensure that the electoral body remains focused.

If there is anything Nigeria requires at the moment it is ascertaining that the current administration is converged and not distracted from providing real governance that will address pressing issues of the day. Any divertion will be very disastrous considering the enormous challenges at hand.

I notice the constraint on our beloved President Muhammadu Buhari to recontest for another term, less than three years into his current duration of four years. This is preposterous and balderdash! The drive the president needs here and now is to be revved up to deliver on his 2015 promises. Anything other than that is nugatory and a beguilement.

No one should be in doubt that this glitch is real or substantial hence the exigency for caution. Few weeks ago, some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) paid a visit to Mr. President reportedly on the issue of his second term in office.

Another assemblage of politicians from Kebbi State led by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was at Aso Rock, the seat of power, for a similar cause. Those visitations were made in addition to numerous endorsements the president secures day after day from other Nigerians.

This massive demonstration of camaraderie aimed at getting the president to recontest in 2019 and their attendant endorsements are acted in bad faith. They are indication of our politicians’ ill disposition to the electorate and their own responsibilities.

INEC’s plan depicts that the presidential election will hold in February 2019, which is 12 months away. Twelve months is ample time. So, why are politicians in a hurry? Do they realise that elected officials have a mandate of four years, not three?

Unfortunately, it is not only the ruling party that is guilty of beating the gun, other political parties are equally culpable including political associations and groups that are yet to be registered as political parties. This narrative does not tell well of the nation.

By the electoral umpire’s programme, it is obvious that campaigns will commence in August this year, which is seven months far-off, but already some nervous politicians are working diligently to render the air thick with toxic political activities.

Since the deeds of these politicians lack legal sanction, INEC has to wield power and authority on erring political chieftains to get them to conduct themselves appropriately. I expect aspiring political office holders to be on their most decorous behavior and hold themselves in the highest moral codes.

Nigeria has witnessed too many charlatans and free-wheelers in its long and chequered history. But things have to change without hesitation. As established previously, there are numerous unfulfilled campaign affirmations the current leaders have made. Therefore, distracting them with 2019 election campaigns is bound to be catastrophic.

Politicians should concentrate on delivering on their mandates and establish greater commitment to the discharge of their duties in their respective offices. Conversely, the electorate and INEC have to head off any politician who would want to go ahead of the electioneering timetable.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said it all in his address to members of the Upper Chamber upon their resumption from Christmas and New Year vacation. Saraki’s remarks are very instructive here:

“Let us not be caught in the political fray before due season. Each and everything under the sun, has its own time. This is Nigeria’s time. Let us devote ourselves to its service.”

My request to all politicians is to put Nigeria uppermost in their minds. They mustn’t let the upcoming 2019 election to overtake their duties to those who elected them or be allowed to be drawn away from their mandate. Proceed with caution.

Arnold Alalibo