Ortom Places N50m Ransom On Terror Gang Leader …Challenges Buhari On Herdsmen Killings …Why Killings Have Not Stopped -Yari

Benue State Government has reviewed upward ransom placed on the state most wanted criminal, Terwas Akwas aka Gana to N50million.

The initial ransom placed on Gana about a year ago was N10milliom.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Lawrence Onoja Jnr, disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the state security council meeting held at government House, Makurdi yesterday.

He further said that the upward review of the ransom was due to elevated crisis going on in Katsian Ala-Ukum axis.

Onoja further said that the security council had placed a ban on the use of covered plate numbers and indiscriminate use of the siren in the state.

The commissioner added that traditional rulers across the state have been given up to end of February to stop concealing their plate numbers.

He reiterated that the state government does not sponsor any militia as earlier reported in the media and stated that no member of Livestock Guards is allowed to carry arms.

While condemning the killings in Gboko area of the State last Wednesday, the council said that the victims of the attack were not Fulanis and assured the protection of lives and property in the state.

The council appealed to people of the state to continue to obey the law and not to take the law into their hands.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has hinted that the perennial deadly clashes between herdsmen and farmers have not stopped because some people were benefiting from it financially.

The assertion is coming as the National Economic Council (NEC) under Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has set up a committee headed by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to interface with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) towards finding an end to the crisis.

The original committee of governors initially set up by NEC met with Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja yesterday, with Yari revealing to State House correspondents that a sub-committee led by Umahi had been established to relate with the umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen.

“Why we cannot say we can put this matter to rest is because some of them have taken this as a money-making venture. Some are criminals who hide under this to perpetrate this act,” he said.

Yari, however, noted that there was progress in the effort to find a lasting solution to the problem.

While fielding questions, he said: “There is progress. One, this committee is a NEC committee established by the Vice President so that this issue of herdsmen/farmers clashes will be put to rest.

“Though is a long-standing problem since 2007 in some states, particularly in my own state, we have been battling with it.

However, Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has regarded the cattle colony proposal of the Federal Government as tantamount to resurrecting the days of colonisation and contradicting the principles of federalism as contained in the nation’s constitution.

Speaking yesterday at Government House, Ibadan, when the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III and some other traditional rulers visited, Ajimobi said the state would only make its land available for ranching and not cattle colony.

Drawing from cattle rearing practice in some other countries across the world, Ajimobi said the nation must move with modern times where cattle remained in an enclosed area without indiscriminate encroachment of peoples’ lands.

Alluding to the federalism principles which gave states control over their land and resources, he urged the Federal Government to rethink its cattle colony proposal.

“We don’t accept cattle colony in Oyo state as it is tantamount to colonisation. We cannot allow ourselves to be colonised and must move with time. Cattle rearing by the Fulanis is business, so why do we have to give out land for their business. It is a pointer to the fact that federalism is not in Nigeria.

“Do we give land to those involved in poultry across the country for their business? Why then should that of those rearing cattle be different? South Africa and other countries that have cattle more than we do don’t allow cattle roam. In fact, allowing cattle roam deprives them of needed nutrients hence they don’t produce bountiful quantity of milk.

“Our position is to support controlled ranching, under which we will provide land and other facilities for good cattle business as well as breeding. Those wishing to rear cattle will use the facilities at moderate cost and they only move their cattle from the ranch to the abattoir or slaughter slabs.

“The governor is the chief security officer of the State yet he has no hold of the police. That is another problem we have with our type of federalism. Nigeria needs true federalism. We will keep talking about it until it materialises. It was true federalism practised in the days of Obafemi Awolowo that brought about a lot of development in the country,” Ajimobi said.

He, however, said it was gladdening to note that the state was among the committee of the federal government to examine ways of ending herdsmen/farmers’ clashes.

Speaking in the same vein, Oba Adeyemi argued that the constitution endowed states with control over land and power to give and determine what its land should be used for. He said the traditional rulers in the state were in support of making land available for ranching and not cattle colony.

“We appreciate the governor for his forthrightness on standing for the right of the downtrodden, especially the people of his state. The federal government does not own land, it belongs to the state. So, if truly we are practising federalism, federal government should not be collecting Value Added Tax on businesses in Ibadan, while the state struggles to provide facilities for the same businesses.

“Our own people are not cattle rustlers. We vehemently say now that we stand against cattle colony. We support our governor on its stand on ranching and against colony,” Oba Adeyemi said.

Oba Adeyemi was accompanied on the visit by the Iba of Kishi, Oba Aweda Lawal; Sabiganna of Iganna, Oba Saliu Oyemonlaa, Ona-Onibode, Oba Rasheed Anikulapo; and Olokaka of Okaka, Oba Abdulazeez Olatunji.