Infotech Security: Diamond Bank Wins British Standard Institute Award

Diamond Bank has been awarded an ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 certification by the British Standard Institute (BSI) Group.

The bank said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that the certification was awarded after a rigorous process and systems audit by qualified BSI auditors.

It said that the award was a seal of approval that the bank’s network architecture, software design, security policies, procedures and protective practices conformed to global security standards in data and financial service delivery system.

“The ISO 20000:2011 certification for Service Management System (SMS) is the World’s highest standards of information technology service delivery.”

The statement said that the award demonstrated the bank’s commitment to world-class, customer-focused service culture and environment.

Mr Uzoma Dozie, the bank’s Chief Executive,, was quoted by the statement as saying that the bank’s commitment towards quality information technology service delivery was unwavering,

He said that the bank would continue to pursue and meet world class standard in the provision of information technology infrastructure to deliver unequaled and satisfactory financial services to its millions of customers.

Mr Lanre Bamisebi, the bank’s Chief Information Officer, said that the certification and award had positioned and strengthened the bank’s quest to continually deploy cutting-edge technological platforms and processes.

He said that the cutting-edge technology platforms had enhanced the bank’s delivery of world class financial services, boost customer satisfaction, meet regulatory requirements and increase staff productivity