2017: Year Of The Debacle 

As Nigerians bid farewell to 2017, the question on everyone’s lips is, how did the nation fare in the outgone year? If Nigerians are challenged to assess the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2017, how will he be evaluated? High? Average? Low?

For me and for many Nigerians, the year was veritably atrocious. The precursors are legion and unambiguous. While more persons entered the labour market, the number of people in full time employment decreased abysmally. Consequently, unemployment had tremendous increase.

Last year, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) declared that about 272 companies in the country shut because of the depression the economy suffered. Also, the number of mendicants surged and Nigerians witnessed several cases of suicide or attempted suicide following the acute economic stagnation.

What about roads, health care and power? Surely, there were no improvements in those sectors in 2017. The power status particularly can at best be described as a flash in the pan as its performance fluctuated regularly.

Likewise it was a year the Boko Haram insurgents enhanced their efforts and unleashed pandemonium on Nigerians despite claims by the federal government that the terrorists had been severely decimated.

Furthermore, 2017 was a year when Nigerians consummated increased rate of armed robbery, kidnappings, human trafficking, etc. Unarguably, human traffickers had a field day with Nigerians who were held in slavery in Libya.

Worst of all, in 2017, Nigerian workers suffered unprecedented setbacks in many states. Workers’ salaries, promotions and incremental pay were held back because of the hideous and fiendish intentions of governors who prefer to utilize salaries on mundane matters like re-election or other political strategies.

Considering that some of the governors are hounding various political ambitions, workers’ emoluments have become the least on their agenda. Pensioners are never spared either as they are owed a huge backlog of their financial benefits by state governors and the federal government alike.

The ugly experience of workers and pensioners clearly sends the gesture that it never pays to labour or immolate for the country. Not only did workers and pensioners undergo pain in the hand of dreadful political leaders, traders did as well as they had a fair share of the grotesque deals.

Most Nigerians will never disremember last year’s hyper inflation that characterized prices of goods and services in the country. The incident took great toll on workers and businesses and compelled many traders to terminate their ventures.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), millions of jobs were lost in 2017. It was a year poverty, unemployment and insecurity reverberated. It is crestfallen or disconsolate that unemployment figures kept holding sway despite government’s promises to create millions of jobs in the year under review. Business domains were so dissatisfactory that copious companies relocated to Ghana and other neighbouring countries.

Additionally, 2017 was a year Nigerians observed turbulence in the labour sector. Medical doctors, general health practitioners, university lecturers and their non-teaching staff counterparts, oil and gas sector workers, all embarked on various strike actions related to working conditions.

Given the very sordid state of health care services in the country, medical tourism by politicians and non politicians alike witnessed sharp increase in the year. Doctors and nurses trooped out in search of greener pastures.

What about the outrageous fuel scarcity? It is the worst Christmas largesse Nigerians have ever had in decades. Every indication points to the fact that the federal government were obviously caught napping by the development. That is why they could neither expound the scarcity nor halt it.

Indeed, in the year under review, Nigerians experienced excruciating pains, not of their own accord, but those imposed by the country’s political leaders through their ungracefulness and bewilderment.

Curiously, this evil occurs in the face of discernible provisions like Section 14 (2) (b) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. Now, can someone confirm whether the security and welfare of Nigerians were truly given priority in 2017?

Things have to change as 2018 commences. Nigerians must insist on their right to enjoy the security and good welfare provided for in the constitution. We deserve the better life our leaders savor.

Arnold Alalibo