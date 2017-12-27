CSCS Canvasses Strong Financial Market Infrastructure

The Central Securities Clearing System has stressed the need for a strong financial market infrastructure, saying it will contribute to the stability and growth of the financial system as a whole.

It likened a well functioning financial market infrastructure to the human backbone, explaining that it would ensure fast and smooth movements, channel relevant information-settlement information, protect the channels for the transmission and reduce risk.

Problems in the financial market infrastructure, the CSCS said, could lead to dysfunctions in the financial market, which meant lack of options for transactions; misleading information and disturbed information channel; and systemic risk.

It listed financial market infrastructure to include payment system (sets of instruments, infrastructure, procedures, and rules for the transfer of funds; central securities depository (providing securities accounts, central safe keeping services, and asset services); securities settlement system (enabling securities to be transferred and settled by book entry according to a set of predetermined multilateral rules).

According to the firm, it also involves central counterparties (which interposes itself between counterparties and contracts traded in one or more financial markets through innovation; therefore ensuring the performance of open contracts); and trade repository (an entity that maintains a centralized electronic record of transactional data).

The CSCS, this year, said it would increase automation and improve efficiency in the Nigerian capital market with the deployment of the TCS BaNCS, a world-class multi-asset class solution for securities depository, clearing and settlement.

The solution replaced the NASDAQ Equator which had been in use since inception of the company in 1997.

The solution change, according to CSCS, is core to the company’s business transformation initiatives which aim at improving efficiency in depository, clearing and settlement services.

“This is a significant milestone for us and a demonstration of our commitment to bring excellent customer service delivery and efficiency to the Nigerian capital market,” it said.