MFN Decries Denial Of Confirmation Letter

The President of Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Paul Egonu has decried the inability of their World body to issue confirmation letter to enable Nigeria attend the first Africa Muaythai Championship held in Morocco.

He stated that team Nigeria was in camp since October training for the event, but expressed disappointment that the World Muaythai Federation was unable to send confirmation letter to Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

Comrade Egonu made this known in an exclusive interview with Tidesports at the weekend, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the team Nigeria , visas and other logistics were ready to attend the Championship.

“It is so bad and disappointing that the World body of Muaythai was unable to send confirmation letter to enable us attend the Africa Muaythai Championship in Morocco which commenced on the 15th and ended 17th December,

Besides, team Nigeria was in camp since October, perfecting strategies to win medals for the country, the most annoying part is that we have secured visas and provided other logistics for the athletes and officials to travel, Comrade Egonu said.

The MFN boss explained that the competition would have assisted in promoting the sport in Nigeria, because athletes and officials of team Nigeria had an opportunity to learn the new rules and regulations of the sport, and bring the warring factions together.

“I know that if we had attended the championship it would definitely promote the sport mostly the technically aspect of it. Besides, it will also be an avenue to reconcile the warring factions in MFN” Comrade Egonu stated.

By: Tonye Orabere.