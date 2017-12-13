Dickson Warns Against Rejection Of Corps Members

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, has warned heads of schools in the state not to reject members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to their schools for their primary assignments.

Dickson gave this warning on Monday at the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2017 Batch “B” Stream 1 members of the youth service.

Our correspondent reports that the ceremony was held at the temporary orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said the warning became necessary in view of the government’s current education development agenda.

Dickson, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Telford Ongolo, said his administration was aware that about 85 per cent of the corps members had been posted to schools and urged the principals to accept them.

“The government of Bayelsa will not tolerate rejection of corps members without genuine reasons, especially by the heads of any school establishments.

“We have set machinery in motion to deal decisively with anyone or group, who may want to frustrate the genuine efforts of our administration in raising the standard of education.

“For the corps members, do not induce the rejection of your postings; I urge you, therefore, to accept your postings with open minds and be determined to make an impact on the community you find yourself.

“I have directed all Local Government chairmen, traditional rulers and community leaders to ensure that those of you posted to their domains are warmly received and given all support to settle down,” he said.

On security, Dickson said the State Government was committed to safeguarding lives and property of corps members but urged them to always be conscious of their environment, especially in the night.