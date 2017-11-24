Jonathan Wants PDP To Regain Power

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that his priority now is to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, regains the Presidency in 2019.

Speaking during a courtesy call on him by Chief Olabode George and his campaign team in his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Jonathan took responsibility for the party’s defeat in the 2015 election, adding that it was also his responsibility to ensure that the party rose again as a strong political platform to win the next elections.

According to him, “Whether I like it or not, I must take responsibility for the defeat because I led the party to the election. The only thing that will make me sleep well is to ensure that PDP comes back to power.” The former president said he was working with other stakeholders to ensure that the party was well organised to achieve this purpose though he preferred to work from the back seat.

He said the party must begin to take the right steps in the right direction to regain the confidence of the electorate, adding that the mistakes of the past would not be repeated.

Speaking earlier, George, a former deputy national chairman of PDP who is currently on a nationwide campaign for the chairmanship election in December, congratulated the former president on his 60th birthday anniversary.

He also urged him, as a leader of the party, to ensure that the PDP would emerge stronger from the forthcoming national convention