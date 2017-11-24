A Vote For Women’s Economic Empowerment

The participation of Rivers women in the mainstream objective of the National Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, received a consolidating nod recently, following the inauguration of the Rivers State chapter of the Women business wing of the National Chamber of the organised business sector, under the auspices of Business Women Group” (NAWORG).

The economic boosts for women in the Chamber’s movement blazed the trail in 2015, when the group was established with the mandate of providing the right incentives of promoting the objectives of women entrepreneurship.

Beyond the cardinal objectives of women’s rights advocacy, the body is also intended to stimulate and redefine the role of women at the home front and as active economic factors in institutional participation.

On ground to administer the inauguration of the Rivers State Chapter of NAWORG, was no mean personality than the first female President of the National Business Chambers, Iyalode Alaba Lawson.

Performeing her executive obligation, Alaba Lawson, a pioneer of the women’s right in the chamber’s movement, said the establishment of women business wing opens flickers of economic hope for Nigeria women to play enactive roles in the affairs of governance.

Alaba Lawson, a foremost educationist and entrepreneur, described the event as a milestone in the promotion of women economic rights especially in business participation and governance.

She congratulated the women Coordinator of NAWORG in Rivers State, Jovita Iroemah and her team for their tireless effort in putting the right modalities towards the actualization of the specific objective. She called on Rivers women to take advantage of the platform to enhance their economic capabilities.

In his remark, the President of the Port Harcourt Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, PHCCIMA, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji, said the inauguration was a major economic breakthrough for Rivers women.

He said the organised private sector in Rivers State under his watch would create the enabling business environment for the group to leverage on to achieve set goals.

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo who was the Guest of Honour at the event, lauded the efforts of the National Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) for creating a specific platform for women to explore their economic potentials.

Dr. Banigo, raised alarm over the high level of economic disadvantage of women as revealed by the ratio of unemployment margin, against the opposite sex.

She said, over 60 per cent of women in the country were unemployed, adding that women also suffer indignities such as sexual abuses, occupational hazards, discriminations among other stigmas.

Dr. Banigo congratulated the Coordinator of the Rivers State Branch of NAWORG, Jovita Iroemeh over the successful inauguration of the Rivers chapter of the organization.

She pledged the commitment of the Rivers State Government to promote women entrepreneurial development, calling on women in the state to embrace and domesticate the ideals of the organization”.

In her address, an exco member of NACCIMA, and Chairperson of NAWORG, Mrs Patricia Idia Khoa, said the organization had recorded a milestone with the successful inauguration of the Rivers State Chapter of the body.

She said, “the key mandate of the body is to safeguard the interests of women entrepreneurs for the promotion of trade and industry, nationally and across the West African Sub-region”.

She pointed out that the chore mandate of the body include the following; “facilitate women participation in commerce and government, identity profitable business and market opportunities for members, access to loans and business information for members, create an environment that is conducive for the development of women entrepreneurs, provide common platform for exchange of business ideas among women, conducting seminars and workshops for capacity building”.

She said membership of the body is open to all women entrepreneurs in chamber movement in Nigeria, and urged Rivers women to embrace the platform to better their economic lot.

According to the NAWORG’s chairperson, some of the successes of the body since its inception includes, organizing seven trade exhibitions tagged “Nigeria International Women in Developing local products for economic growth”.

Other major business activities of the group according to the chairperson include; a NAWORG multipurpose Cooperative Society, which is poised towards increasing the caring power of members, women conference, “an activity aimed at highlighting the strength and undoubtedly the huge contributions and impacts of the promotion of economic growth and wealth creation as it affects the overall economic structure and livelihood of women”.

She said the body has since its formation mobilized its members to participate in the women advancement international congress”, to create the right capacity development and networking with first ladies and other globally acclaimed high profile women of sustenance.

According to the NAWORG’s boss, the body is also involved in agricultural investment with a target of promoting food sufficiency and enterprise development in the society.

As part of efforts to achieve its objectives, she said the body was in partnership with international organizations like the Centre for International Private Enterprise, (CIPE), Washington DC.

She charged women on the application of their ideological substance, and urged the Rivers State executive of the body and its members to serve as role models and be prepared to render selfless service to themselves and NAWORG.

Earlier in her welcome address, the coordinator, Rivers State chapter of NAWORG, Jovita Iroemeh, thanked the national executive of NACCIMA for the inauguration of the Rivers State chapter of the body.

She said the platform “provides, another opportunity for all women to avail themselves with multiple strings of opportunities aimed at repositioning women.”

She commended the “bold leadership of the, national president of NACCIMA, Iyabode Lawson, her courage and tireless passion to mobilize the down trodden Nigeria women to become key economic participants in the society”.