 The Anti-Venom Crisis

In many countries of the world you hear people dying from some natural disasters like hurricane, tornadoes, earthquake, wild-fire outbreak, land- slide and other helpless occurrences. Fortunately, here in Nigeria, apart from flooding, hardly do such calamities occur. Yet people die in their numbers everyday from all kinds of preventable circumstances.

Thousands of lives have been wasted over the years in various parts of the country due to the activities of the herdsmen. The latest is the clash between herdsmen and the people of Irigwe in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State which claimed not fewer than 50 lives.

Can we count the numbers of people that have died and are still dying as a result of the terrorist act of Boko Haram and other sectional agitating groups in the country? What of those whose lives were cut short following the recent operations of the military aimed at quelling insurgency and other criminal activities particularly in the South Eastern part of the country?

Many innocent lives are also being lost as a result of the growing insecurity in different parts of the country and outbreak of diseases like cholera which our hospitals most times shamefully lack the capacity to curtail. Indeed, Nigerians are dying daily due to all manner of artificial factors.

Just a few days ago, a news report had it that about 250 people died in Plateau and Gombe states from snake bites within three weeks because there was no anti-snake venom to treat them.

According to the report, scores of snake-bite patients were lying helpless in critical conditions at three medical centres – General Hospital, Kaltungo; Ali Mega Pharmacy, Gombe and Comprehensive Medical Centre, Zamko, Plateau State. Some of the patients were said to be left on bare floor by doctors who said there was nothing they could do to help without anti-venom.

The report further revealed that the anti-venom drugs, Echitab Plus ICP polyvalent and Echitab G monovalent had not been supplied to Nigeria since August, after the last vials were used up in the first week of October.

Echitab Plus ICP, produced at Instituto Clodomiro Picado, University of Costa Rica, treats bites from all venomous snakes, while Echitab G, produced by Micropharm Ltd, United Kingdom, is solely for carpet viper bites.

The Managing Director, Echitab Study Group, representative of the two companies that produce the anti-snake-venom drug in Nigeria, Dr Nandul Durfa, was quoted as blaming the non-availability of the snake anti-venom on the “late placement of order for its production.”

Incidentally, instead of providing logical explanation on the shameful situation, government officials are busy disputing the obvious truth.

While the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Kunden Kamshak, denied that anti-snake venom was not available in the state, the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, said there is abundance of stock of anti-snake venom in the country. He said if there was shortage of anti-snake venom in any state in Nigeria, it implied that the state in question had “refused to comply with the new procedure of request, hence their inability to access the product from the ministry”.

It is high time our leaders took the lives of the citizens more serious. Enough of all these avoidable deaths. Government should not have waited for the anti-venom drugs to dry up before placing an order for production, especially knowing that incidences of snake bite increase during the sowing and harvest seasons. Likewise, it is difficult to understand how anti-venoms will be in stock and people are allowed to die for mere bureaucratic procedures.

So, instead of resorting to blame games and denial, the relevant authorities should investigate the matter, and whoever is responsible for the scarcity of the drugs which led to the huge number of death be adequately punished to avoid this kind of national embarrassment in future.

Again, why are the snake anti-venom drugs not produced in Nigeria? A recent report on the International Journal of Health Policy and Management indicates that only 46 anti-venom producers are struggling to meet the demand of 10 million anti-venom vials globally per year. What stops Nigeria from joining the anti-venom producing countries? Is it that we lack the technological know-how and financial capability required for the project?

Prioritizing the health of the nation will certainly do the country more good than spending billions of Naira on the purchase of cars for lawmakers and other unproductive ventures.

by: Calista Ezeaku.